MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

The 2021 season has arrived and that means MLB trade rumors are about to start flying. It proved to be an eventful offseason, with plenty of stars and front-line pitchers being moved. We’ll likely see plenty more action this summer, with the countdown already on to the July 30 trade deadline.

While the rumor mill is fairly quiet for now, it won’t take long for that to change. The Colorado Rockies are headed for a rebuild after sending Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals , opening the door for a potential Trevor Story trade. Everyone will also be keeping an eye on the Minnesota Twins (José Berrios), Washington Nationals (Max Scherzer), Texas Rangers (Joey Gallo) and Chicago Cubs (Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras) as teams to monitor before the MLB trade deadline.

Let’s dive into the latest MLB trade rumors and call-ups, with analysis on what it all means. Bookmark this page to read the latest updates throughout the season.

MLB rumors: Latest update on Noah Syndergaard injury will influence Mets at trade deadline

Just a few weeks ago, the New York Mets were counting down the days until Noah Syndergaard rejoined the rotation. They already had one of MLB’s best pitching staffs and Thor’s return would only strengthen it. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback in his second rehab start.

Sandy Alderson announced that the club is now targeting Sept. 1 as a return date for Syndergaard. While he is only dealing with inflammation in his pitching elbow, the Mets are going to be cautious and work his arm back up slowly to avoid another setback.

It’s worth keeping in mind as teams started exploring the trade market. There are plenty of pitchers available this summer, primarily mid-rotation starters and back-end arms. The Mets have the farm system to pull off a deal of any size.

St. Louis Cardinals in market for starting pitchers

If the Cardinals want to gain ground in the NL Central, they need to make some big moves. Injuries have decimated an already shaky rotation, turning an issue into a glaring Achilles’ heel. Entering June 13, St. Louis ranked 18th in rotation ERA (4.42) and it’s only worsening.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the Cardinals are very much in the market for starting pitching. While Max Scherzer would be the dream target, few expect him to be moved by Nationals. So, St. Louis must turn its attention to other hurlers.

The Minnesota Twins might be the Cardinals’ best bet with Josê Berrios, Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ trade candidates. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels could shop Dylan Bundy or Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers have Kyle Gibson or Jordan Lyles to move.

German Marquez trade unlikely for Colorado Rockies

As teams look around the league for starting pitching, one emphasis is finding talent who is being wasted. Naturally, many clubs look towards Coors Field and imagine what someone like German Márquez could do away from the altitude and Colorado’s coaching staff. But they might have to look elsewhere.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are leaning against trading Marquez this summer. He is under team control through 2024 and a very low salary is a huge plus for a team desperate for pitching without spending a ton of money. Marquez could land a haul of prospects because of his contract, but Colorado’s issues developing starting pitching might ultimately keep them from moving him.

Baltimore Orioles listening to offers on big bats

Baltimore is still at the early stages of its rebuild and with some nice, young talent contributing in the majors, some bigger names could be dealt this summer.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand notes the Orioles are fielding calls on Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander. However, the price to land either player is reportedly very high.

Mancini, age 29, missed the 2020 season to undergo treatment for colon cancer. He is back in Baltimore’s lineup this year and is an emerging star, crushing 11 home runs with 45 RBIs and a .482 SLG in 59 games. When he last played a full season, Mancini hit 35 homers with a .291 average in 2019. Under team control through 2022, Mancini will generate a ton of interest from AL teams.

Chicago Cubs could explore Craig Kimbrel trade

Sitting atop the NL Central, the Cubs might not be the kind of buyer you’d normally expect from a first-place team. While the club’s current standing might result in stars like Kris Bryant and Javier Baez staying through the MLB trade deadline, it may not be the case for Craig Kimbrel.

Owed $16 million this season and carrying a 2022 vesting option worth $16 million, Chicago’s ownership wants to shed payroll. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers notes that Kimbrel, who holds a 0.72 ERA and 41/8 K/BB ratio this season, could be one of the players shopped. If that’s the case, there will be no shortage of World Series contenders interested in acquiring a high-end closer.

San Diego Padres interested in Joey Gallo?

The Padres aren’t just one of the best teams in MLB, they also have one of the deepest rosters. Without dipping into the minors, San Diego has Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Mateo and Jurickson Profar in super-utility roles. But it seems San Diego wants to add another impact bat, someone who AJ Preller is very familiar with.

According to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, the Padres remain interested in Texas Rangers star outfielder Joey Gallo. The front office pursued deals for him before, but it might be more likely this summer with the Rangers more committed to a rebuild and Gallo closing in on free agency.

Gallo is the definition of a three-outcome player, but the Padres recognize a capable defender in right field with outstanding power and a .369 OBP. The 27-year-old, who won’t be a free agent until 2023, would also benefit from being placed into a lineup with great hitters around him. If the Padres land Gallo, they might be the World Series favorite.

Pittsburgh Pirates expected to be among most active sellers

No team is more committed to rebuilding than the Pittsburgh Pirates. Improvements have been made to the farm system since Ben Cherington took over , but there’s a lot of work to be done. Fortunately, for a club with one of the worst records in baseball, there is plenty of talent to move.

Adam Frazier, arguably the Pirates’ best player, is drawing interest from across the league. While he doesn’t have the pedigree of Trevor Story, Frazier is on an affordable contract through the 2022 season and carries a .332/.394/.472 slash line. Better yet, whether a contender needs a corner outfielder or second baseman, Frazier plays both.

Pittsburgh could also make closer Richard Rodriguez and outfielder Bryan Reynolds available. Rodriguez, 31, is arbitration-eligible through 2023 and owns a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings. Reynolds, who won’t be a free agent until 2026, can play all three outfield spots and owns a combined .281/.359/.469 slash line over the last three seasons.

Nelson Cruz, Andrelton Simmons among Minnesota Twins’ trade candidates

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2021 season began, the Twins were viewed as a potential World Series contender. By the second week of June, the organization is now coming to the realization it might need to rebuild.

FanSided’s Robert Murray wrote that Minnesota is primed to be sellers at this season’s MLB trade deadline. Andrelton Simmons might be the first to move, but teams are also looking into Nelson Cruz and some of the Twins’ pitchers.

Cruz will only interest AL teams, but the 40-year-old remains a force at the plate (.858 OPS, 10 home runs in 51 games). Simmons provides very little at the plate, but the 31-year-old is still one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. The Twins may also listen to offers on Michael Pineda, J.A. Happ and teams will likely inquire on José Berríos.

Arizona Diamondbacks open to David Peralta trade

One of the most glaring needs among MLB contenders this season is outfielders. While there is still some uncertainty about exactly who will be available in July, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making it no secret regarding David Peralta.

Rival executives told MLB insider Robert Murray that Peralta is available for a trade and could be moved at any time. Teams are also keeping an eye on infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Arizona’, in a transition period, has little need for a corner outfielder who will turn 34 in a few weeks. But he is under club control through 2022 on a reasonable salary and that holds value for teams seeking a platoon bat. Peralta can start against right-handed pitchers (.302 career batting average).

Oakland Athletics among teams interested in Trevor Story trade

If the Colorado Rockies are willing to trade Trevor Story, more on that below, count the Oakland Athletics among the teams who will pursue a deal. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Athletics will be monitoring Story closely when he returned from the 10-day injured list.

The star shortstop is currently sidelined with an elbow issue, but it isn’t expected to sideline him for much longer. Story, a free agent this winter, will draw widespread interest across MLB. While it’s unusual for the Athletics to pursue high-profile targets, this is a unique situation.

While Oakland is near the top of the standings, but Elvis Andrus deserves little credit for it. The Athletics’ shortstops have the second-worst OPS (.540) at the position and the average defense can’t justify unproductive at-bats every game. Story’s acquisition cost will be lower, since he is a rental, but the A’s will face plenty of competition for his services.

MLB trade rumors: What players could be dealt this season?

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo

Texas Rangers closer Ian Kennedy

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons

Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander

What teams will be sellers at MLB trade deadline?

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ordinarily, it would be too early in the season for clubs to start making big decisions about their 2021 season. But things are a bit different this year, especially since the MLB Draft was moved to the All-Star Break. With more clubs evaluating their rosters and potential trades, bigger moves could happen sooner than usual.

It seems many around the league are keeping an eye on the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Stark. Arizona sits in the cellar of the MLB standings and there is no reason to believe things will improve this year. As a result, those needing impact bats are looking at Eduardo Escobar (13 home runs, 39 RBIs) and Ketel Marte (.977 OPS) as targets at the trade deadline this year. Marte will likely stay, but it would be a surprise if Escobar and Peralta are still with the D-Backs in August.

MLB trade rumors: Colorado Rockies hesitant on Trevor Story trade

Trevor Story is the name everyone is monitoring in the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline. While he’s currently on the 10-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue. When he’s healthy, Story is one of the best shortstops in baseball. Unfortunately, even before he went down, rival clubs weren’t having much luck with Colorado.

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Rockies have informed teams they aren’t ready to move on from Story. While they recognize he will likely leave in MLB free agency after the 2021 season, the franchise is trying to keep him for as long as possible.

Ultimately, this all comes down to a change we’ve seen in recent years. While rental players are still made available every summer, teams are getting less and less for them with each passing season. Story will be a game-changing addition for a club, but half a season of his production won’t net Colorado a huge return. So, at least for now, the Rockies are keeping him.

Updated: May 28, 9:10 AM EST

MLB rumors: Chicago White Sox expected to sign Oscar Colás

The MLB international signing period was thrown for a loop during the COVID-19 pandemic, with top prospects signing on Jan. 15, 2021 instead of the summer in 2020. The top unsigned international talent, Oscar Colàs, decided to wait until 2022 to sign and it will pay off.

According to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez , the Chicago White Sox are expected to sign Colás. Rated as the No. 2 international talent on MLB.com’s 2020-’21 international prospects list, the 22-year-old is expected to receive $2.7 million.

Colás has been called the “Cuban Ohtani”, flashing the ability to hit for plenty of power and showing intriguing tools as a pitcher. However, he is no longer interested in taking the mound and Chicago will allow him to focus entirely on hitting and playing the outfield.

Colas played in Japan during the 2019 season, posting a .278/.381/.444 slash line in seven games. Before that, he was a sensation in Cuba and flashed outstanding power. While he won’t be joining the White Sox until 2022, his MLB ETA could be a year after that.

Updated: May 24, 10:15 AM EST

When will Wander Franco be called up?

When the Tampa Bay Rays traded shortstop Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers, the MLB world lit up with excitement. Many hoped it was the domino leading to Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in MLB, finally being called up. Instead, Tampa Bay promoted infielder Taylor Walls.

In terms of pure talent, Franco is likely ready for his MLB debut. He is the youngest player at the Triple-A level, playing at 20 when many at his age are still in A-ball. The insanely gifted infielder is also performing well through his first 17 games, combing for 25 runs produced, nine extra-base hits, a 7.6% walk rate and a .836 OPS.

But we might be waiting a while before seeing him in the Rays’ lineup. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal detailed Tampa Bay’s thinking, primarily the organization’s desire for him to mature as a player and to gain more experience after a missed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reality, the Rays are keeping him down for financial reasons. Not calling him up after the first 16 days of the season provided Tampa Bay with an additional year of contractual control By waiting until mid-June, Franco doesn’t become a “Super Two player” and the Rays get a fourth season of arbitration control. So, expect Franco’s developing maturity to remarkably improve and for him to have MLB-worthy experience in three weeks.

Updated: May 20, 12 PM EST

Minnesota Twice ace José Berríos a trade candidate?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins entered the season as a World Series contender, viewed as a legitimate threat to compete with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. With June closing in, Minnesota sits near the bottom of the MLB standings and that could lead to sweeping changes.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi mentioned José Berríos as a name to watch closely for the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB trade deadline. Toronto’s rotation is solid, but it could use another playoff-caliber arm near the top of its pitching staff. Not only would Berríos provide that, but he fits into the club’s timetable.

Berríos, 26, is owed $6.1 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for the final time this winter. The righty has been sharp for the Twins, posting a 3.74 ERA, 26.8% strikeout rate and a 3.5 K/BB ratio across 45.2 innings. While it would be costly to land him, a rotation with Hyun-jin Ryu, Steven Matz and Berríos could be clutch for Toronto in October.

Updated: May 17, 10:20 AM EST

Cleveland Indians offer contract extension to Shane Bieber

The Cleveland Indians have made it an effort to shed payroll in the past year, trading away Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. But while ownership forces the front office to operate on a tight budget, that hasn’t stopped them from trying to extend ace Shane Bieber.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman , Cleveland made Bieber a multi-year contract offer during spring training. But the 26-year-old old declined it and while the franchise wants to sign him to an extension, it’s not a priority for the 25-year-old.

It’s hard to blame Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award recipient, for wanting things to play out. He is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter and will receive a substantial raise on his $679,700 salary. Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger set the first-year arbitration record in 2020, receiving $11.5 million.

If Bieber maintains his dominance on the mound, he’ll have a shot at breaking the record in 2022. Not long after that, given the Indians’ organizational history, he might become a top trade candidate. The righty’s dominance on the mound will soon make him one of the highest-paid pitchers in MLB, but it likely won’t be with the Indians.

Update: May 7, 12 PM EST

When will the Seattle Mariners call up Jarred Kelenic?

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best surprises thus far in 2021, in contention for the AL West and showing more talent than many expected. Seattle’s future is extremely bright, especially in the outfield, but it’s played things slowly with top prospect Jarred Kelenic.

Kelenic, a consensus top-10 prospect, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday. If the Mariners had any lingering doubts about his hit tool, the 21-year-old’s two home runs prove what he is capable of with the bat. Fortunately, fans might not have to wait much longer to see him in the majors.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, Kelenic is likely to make his MLB debut later this month. The Mariners wanted him to work his way back from injury and also kept him down due to service-time manipulation. But it should only be a few more weeks before he gets called up. When he joins the Mariners, outfielder Taylor Trammell (.156/.2261/.338, 43.8% strikeout rate) will likely be sent down.

Updated: May 2, 9 AM EST

MLB trade rumors: Washington Nationals discussed Patrick Corbin trade

After a slow start to the season, the Washington Nationals have started to find their way back up the MLB standings. One key part of the turnaround, starting pitcher Patrick Corbin starting to string together quality outings. If things go south again, though, Washington might revisit conversations it had this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Nationals discussed a Patrick Corbin trade with multiple teams this offseason. The 31-year-old is in the third year of his six-year, $140 million contract. He struggled in 2020, holding a 4.66 ERA across 65.2 innings. But before that, he had been a reliable No. 3 starter.

There will be quite a few starting pitchers available for trade this summer, potentially even one of Corbin’s teammates. If he can rebuild his value and Washington decides to sell, it could land a quality return.

Bruce Bochy open to returning as MLB manager

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Bochy left the dugout after the 2019 season, stepping away after spending nearly three decades as a skipper and dedicating the majority of his adult life to MLB. Now working in an advisory role for the San Francisco Giants, the 66-year-old skipper isn’t closing the door on a return.

Bochy told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that he won’t rule out a return. While it would need to be the perfect fit for him, the future Hall of Famer manager is at least open to the idea of heading back to the dugout.

He ranks 11th in all-time wins (2,003), just behind Leo Durocher (2,008). If Bochy returned for the 2022 season, he could have a great shot to climb past Walt Alston for the ninth-most managerial wins (2,040). This will certainly be a story to monitor later in the year, when the managerial hot seat warms up.

MLB trade rumors: Clubs ‘salivating’ over NL West pitcher

The Colorado Rockies are the worst team in MLB and there are no signs of things getting better in the near future. Impending free agent Trevor Story is expected to be shopped around the league at the MLB trade deadline (July 30), but he might not be the only player teams want.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, clubs are salivating at the possibility of acquiring right-handed starter German Marquez. The 26-year-old is under contract through 2023, with a $16 million club option for the 2024 season. He is owd just $7.8 million this year and $11.3 million the following season.

It’s hard to blame teams for getting excited about Marquez. While control (5.02 BB/9, 13% walk rate) has been an issue for him this season, he can be part of a postseason rotation. Across 35 starts from 2018-’20, Marquez posted a 3.63 FIP, 1.21 WHIP and posted a 478/117 K/BB ratio in 451.2 innings. If a team with a good pitching coach lands him, moving him away from Coors Field, Marquez can be a fantastic addition for any contender.

Will Washington Nationals trade Max Scherzer?

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Washington Nationals. Injuries and COVID-19 have played some role in the club’s disappointing record, but quite a few players are also not playing up to expectations. While it’s still early, there is already buzz about a Max Scherzer trade.

Washington is currently shopping him, but there is a belief that Scherzer would welcome a trade if this club isn’t competitive by July. While his expiring contract and deferred salaries might be a slight hit to some of his value, Scherzer would be the best player available at the MLB trade deadline if the Nats decide to engage in discussions.

Updated: April 22, 2:15 PM EST

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves not discussing contract extension

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have a young core that will be carrying this team for years to come. With the club well-positioned financially for the upcoming seasons, it could make a splash next offseason in free agency. While the class of free-agent talent is extremely attractive, though, Atlanta might first focus on retaining one of its own stars.

Freddie Freeman, a four-time All-Star and the reigning NL MVP, is eligible for free agency this winter. While he will be 32 at that point, there will be no shortage of clubs looking to add his stellar left-handed slugger to their lineup. Best of all for teams with a lot of payroll flexibility, Freeman might actually become available.

Freeman recently told reporters that he isn’t interested in discussing a contract extension. He is focused on helping the Braves compete for a World Series title this season, one of the few things not on his incredible resume. In an effort to avoid distractions, he won’t even entertain the thought of contract negotiations.

Javier Bàez turned down a sizable contract offer from Chicago Cubs

Speaking of the 2022 MLB free-agent class, Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez seems poised to hit the open market. Chicago’s ownership started reducing its payroll before the 2020 season and the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened season accelerated those efforts this past winter.

The Cubs reportedly made Báez a multi-year extension, but the All-Star shortstop turned it down. He’s certainly displayed plenty of power this season, but there are concerns with him moving forward. As we broke down here , Báez’s stats and concerns with his decline raise concerns about his worth on a new contract.

Update: April 17, 7:50 PM EST

Latest on when Houston Astros stars might return from COVID-19 scare

After a hot start to the season, things were looking good for the Astros. Suddenly, Houston was forced to place stars Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list due to COVID concerns.

All three stars were joined by teammates Robel Garcia and Martin Maldonado on the IL on April 14. They’ve already missed the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies and won’t be available for a two-game set at Coors Field.

The best-case scenario, per The Houston Chronicle ‘s Chandler Rome , would be a return on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. However, there is much still up in the air and with the Astros riding a six-game losing streak entering play on April 17, it’s clear they can’t afford to be without their sluggers.

Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals make trade

After losing Ketel Marte to a right hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, the Diamondbacks needed depth in the outfield. On Saturday, Arizona struck a trade with the Royals that should make both clubs happy.

According to The Arizona Republic ‘s Nick Piecoro, Kansas City is sending outfielder Nick Heath to the Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Eduardo Herrera. Upon his arrival and clearance of COVID-19 protocols, Heath will provide depth in center field for Arizona.

The 27-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut last season, appearing in 15 games and posting a .154/.313/.231 slash line in 18 plate appearances. Heath offers plenty of speed, giving him the ability to cover a lot of ground in center. But he’s not a reliable hitter, posting just a .255 slash line across 84 games in 2019 at the Double-A level. However, he stole 60 total abses in the minors two seasons ago and might profile as a long-term fifth outfielder.

Herrera, a 21-year-old righty, rated as the No. 37 prospect in Arizona’s farm system by FanGraphs. Signed as a catcher, Herrera is still learning how to control his pitches. If he ever gains control of his electric fastball, he could reach the majors in a few years as a reliever.

New York Yankees option Domingo German

A breakout pitcher in 2018, Domingo German’s spiral downward has continued. After missing the 2020 season due to a suspension for domestic violence , the 28-year-old southpaw made his way back to the mound as part of the Yankees’ Opening Day rotation. After just two starts, he is headed to the minors.

German allowed 12 hits, seven earned runs and four home runs during his short stint in New York. The Yankees will hope that some time at the alternate site can help the righty rediscover the form that made him an effective starter a few years ago.

Luis Severino, who is recovery from Tommy John surgery, just started throwing sliders off the mound. He is expected to rejoin the rotation this season, but a realistic return would likely be in July.

Thairo Estrada traded to San Francisco Giants

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees, Thairo Estrada was sent to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for cash considerations. The 25-year-old was DFA’d following New York’s own trade, acquiring infielder Rougned Odor to bolster its depth.

Estrada struggled during the 2020 season with the Yankees. Across 52 plate appearances, he only posted a .167/.231/.229 slash line and struck out in 36.5% of his trips to the dish. The 25-year-old will serve as insurance for the Giants at third base.

Updated: April 8, 8:25 AM EST

Oakland A’s closer Trevor Rosenthal to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome

Traditionally quiet in free agency, the Oakland Athletics surprised many this offseason by signing star closer Trevor Rosenthal. One of MLB’s most talented bullpens got even deeper and Rosenthal was expected to be a key piece for the team’s postseason push. Everything changed on Opening Day.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue and the problem didn’t go away. Eventually, Oakland sent him for testing and the specialist he visited specializes in treating thoracic outlet syndrome. Now, per The San Francisco Chronicle ‘s Matt Kawahara, Rosenthal is considering surgery.

After being diagnosed with TOS, the 30-year-old closer will undergo surgery. The Athletics will likely be without him for at least three months and the track record from complete recoveries immediately after TOS isn’t the greatest. With Rosenthal sidelined, expect Jake Diekman and Lou Trivino to serve as the Athletics’ top relievers.

Rougned Odor traded to New York Yankees

Mar 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Rougned Odor against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’re only a week into the 2021 season and we’ve already seen a few deals go down. The New York Yankees, always looking for ways to improve their bench, struck a deal with the Texas Rangers for Rougned Odor.

The 27-year-old was once a star slugger for the Texas Rangers, but was designated for assignment shortly before Opening Day. Seeking more left-handed power to unleash in Yankee Stadium, New York acquired him for outfield prospects Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

This deal breaks down very differently for both teams. As mentioned with New York, Odor should provide some excellent power and he is under contract through the 2022 season. With the Yankees chasing a World Series title, Odor is a nice weapon to have off the bench. As for the Rangers, who are paying nearly all of his remaining $27 million salary, this is buying two intriguing prospects with some upside.

MLB trade rumors: Atlanta Braves acquire Orlando Arcia

Once a top prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers, Orlando Arcia found a new home just a few days into the season. Milwaukee traded him to the Atlanta Braves, with two pitchers joining the Brewers.

Arcia, who is under contract via arbitration through 2022, is a wizard with the glove. He was one of the slickest-fielding shortstops in the National League from 2017-’19, but his bat could never match his work in the field. After several years of hoping he’d return to the player who hit 15 home runs in his age-22 season, Milwaukee finally moved on.

After clearing COVID-19 protocols, the 26-year-old will serve as infield depth for the Braves. He primarily played shortstop with the Brewers, but has a little experience at third base. Atlanta will use him as a defensive replacement late in games. In exchange for Arcia, Milwaukee received pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Updated: April 5, 1:50 PM EST

New York Mets discussed contract extension with Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets just signed one huge contract, making Francisco Lindor one of the highest-paid players in MLB history. It seems team owner Steve Cohen might not be done spending, with New York open to the idea of a long-term deal with its biggest star.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Andy Martino, the Mets and ace Jacob deGrom engaged in preliminary discussions on a contract extension this spring. However, talks didn’t advance very far and neither side expects things to resume until after the 2021 season concludes.

New York signed the 32-year-old righty to a five-year, $137.5 million extension in 2019. Since that deal was signed, deGrom has twice led the National League in strikeouts, won his second Cy Young Award and is a two-time selection to the All-MLB First team.

While deGrom is on the older side for pitchers seeking an extension and won’t be eligible for free agency until 2023, if he exercises his opt-out clause, it makes sense for New York to explore a long-term deal. Dating back to the 2018 season, deGrom has the lowest ERA (2.10), highest fWAR ( 18.7 ) and owns the fifth-best K-BB rate (27.3%) over that span.

If the Mets reach the postseason this year on deGrom’s shoulders and he is in the running for a third Cy Young Award, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his asking price gets even higher.

Updated: April 4, 11:10 AM EST

Multiple teams interested in signing Anibal Sànchez

The regular season is already underway, but there are still some prominent MLB free agents available to bolster clubs. With many looking for more pitching depth for this 162-game season, the need for reliable rotation arms is stronger than ever. Unsurprisingly, one of the top free-agent pitchers left is generating interest.

According to The Washington Post ‘s Jesse Dougherty, the Washington Nationals are among a handful of clubs interested in Anibal Sánchez. The 37-year-old impressed during a showcase in January, but turned down offers so he could see how MLB handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The righty is reportedly ready to return and could make a decision within the next week. Sanchez pitched for the Nationals last season, making 11 starts for the club and covering 53 innings. Before that, he made 30 starts for Washington in 2019 and posted a 3.85 ERA.

MLB trade rumors: Latest on Trevor Story contract talks

When Colorado moved Arenado, it was largely done for financial reasons. The trade further signaled that this club, projected to finish toward the bottom of the MLB standings, is on the verge of retooling the roster. With star shortstop Trevor Story set to hit the open market this offseason, trading him only makes sense.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported in March Rockies’ ownership doesn’t have the budget to afford a big signing. Throughout spring training, Story also made it clear that there haven’t been any negotiations with the team and he is preparing like this will be his walk year.

The 28-year-old shortstop has become a star very quickly. Not only is he outstanding defensively, but the 28-year-old’s bat is among the best at a very talented position. Story is a two-time All-Star selection (2018, ’19) and two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient (2018, ’19). In a shortened 2020 season, he hit 11 home runs, stole 15 bases and posted a .874 OPS.

If Story is made available, teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will certainly come calling.

Arizona Diamondbacks call-up top prospect Geraldo Perdomo

Mar 1, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (82) poses during media day at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox made some waves by putting top prospect Andrew Vaughn on their Opening Day roster. On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be the first team to actually call up one of their top prospects during the 2021 MLB season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that infielder Geraldo Perdomo has arrived in San Diego and could make his MLB debut this weekend for the Diamondbacks. He will be taking the place of shortstop Nick Ahmed, who is sidelined by knee discomfort that has bothered him since March 24.

Perdomo ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system, per MLB Pipeline. A signee from the 2016-’17 international class, the 21-year-old infielder has turned into a steal for a $70,000 investment. A 6-foot-2 shortstop, the 21-year-old last played in the 2019 season between the Low-A and High-A levels. In 93 at-bats for High-A Visalia, Perdomo posted a .301/.407/.387 slash line.

He isn’t expected to be up long with the Diamondbacks, but this is an excellent opportunity for a young player. Plus, fans will get the chance to watch the team’s shortstop of the future.

