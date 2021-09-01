2022 Grammy predictions: Record of the Year [UPDATED: September 1]

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in 2022 and award music released during the eligibility period of September 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. So who are the leading contenders for Record of the Year? See our potential favorites, dark horses, and spoilers below. Check back throughout the season as new singles are announced and released and the race takes shape.

Updated : September 1, 2021

Leading Contenders

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

Label: Asylum

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Producers: Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson

“Butter” by BTS

Label: Big Hit/Sony Music

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Producers: Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry

“Damage” by H.E.R.

Album: “Back of My Mind”

Label: RCA

Release Date: October 21, 2020

Producers: Cardiak, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman

“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo

Album: “Sour”

Label: Geffen/Interscope

Release Date: January 8, 2021

Producer: Daniel Nigro

“Good Days” by SZA

Label: Top Dawg/RCA

Release Date: December 25, 2020

Producers: Carter Lang, Loshendrix, Nascent

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

Album: “Happier Than Ever”

Label: Darkroom/Interscope

Release Date: July 30, 2021

Producer: Finneas

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA

Album: “Planet Her”

Label: Kemosabe/RCA

Release Date: April 9, 2021

Producers: Rogét Chahayed, Yeti Beats

“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic

Album: “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Label: Aftermath/Atlantic

Release Date: March 5, 2021

Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

Album: “Montero”

Label: Columbia

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Album: “Justice”

Label: Def Jam

Release Date: March 30, 2021

Producers: Harv, Shndo

“Positions” by Ariana Grande

Album: “Positions”

Label: Republic

Release Date: October 23, 2020

Producers: London on da Track, Tommy Brown, Mr. Franks

“Solar Power” by Lorde

Album: “Solar Power”

Label: Universal

Release Date: June 10, 2021

Producers: Lorde, Jack Antonoff

“Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Album: “F*ck Love 3: Over You”

Label: Grade A/Columbia

Release Date: July 9, 2021

Producers: Cashmere Cat, Charlie Puth, Omer Fedi, Blake Slatkin

“Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish

Label: Darkroom/Interscope

Release Date: November 12, 2020

Producer: Finneas O’Connell

“WAP” by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Label: Atlantic

Release Date: August 7, 2020

Producers: Ayo the Producer, Keyz

“Willow” by Taylor Swift

Album: “Evermore”

Label: Republic

Release Date: December 11, 2020

Producer: Aaron Dessner

Strong Contenders

“Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Album: “Jordi”

Label: 222/Interscope

Release Date: March 3, 2021

Producers: Blackbear, Andrew Goldstein

“Body” by Megan Thee Stallion

Album: “Good News”

Label: 1501 Certified/300

Release Date: November 20, 2020

Producer: LilJuMadeDaBeat

“Dakiti” by Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez

Album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Label: Rimas

Release Date: October 30, 2020

Producers: Bad Bunny, Cortez, Tainy, La Paciencia

“Forever After All” by Luke Combs

Album: “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”

Label: River House, Columbia Nashville

Release Date: October 23, 2020

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

“Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo

Album: “Sour”

Label: Geffen/Interscope

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Producer: Dan Nigro

“Holy” by Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper

Album: “Justice”

Label: Def Jam

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Producers: Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Steven Franks, Tommy Brown

“Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Album: “Montero”

Label: Columbia

Release Date: July 23, 2021

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Kanye Wet

“Justified” by Kacey Musgraves

Album: “Star-Crossed”

Label: MCA Nashville/Interscope

Release Date: August 27, 2021

Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk

“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” by Lana Del Rey

Album: “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”

Label: Interscope/Polydor

Release Date: October 16, 2020

Producers: Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

Album: “Future Nostalgia”

Label: Warner

Release Date: October 1, 2020

Producers: Koz, Stuart Price

“Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Album: “Justice”

Label: Friends Keep Secrets/Def Jam/Interscope

Release Date: October 15, 2020

Producers: Benny Blanco, Finneas O’Connell

“Pay Your Way in Pain” by St. Vincent

Album: “Daddy’s Home”

Label: Loma Vista/Concord

Release Date: March 4, 2021

Producers: Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff

“Permission to Dance” by BTS

Label: Big Hit/Sony

Release Date: July 9, 2021

Producers: Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk

“Rapstar” by Polo G

Album: “Hall of Fame”

Label: Columbia

Release Date: April 9, 2021

Producers: Einer Bankz, Synco

“Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile

Album: “In These Silent Days”

Label: Low Country Sound/Elektra Records

Release Date: July 21, 2021

Producers: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings

“Rumors” by Lizzo feat. Cardi B

Label: Atlantic/Nice Life

Release Date: August 13, 2021

Producer: Ricky Reed

“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton

Album: “Starting Over”

Label: Mercury Nashville/Sound

Release Date: August 28, 2020

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

“34+35” by Ariana Grande

Album: “Positions”

Label: Republic

Release Date: October 30, 2020

Producers: Peter Lee Johnson, Tommy Brown

“Up” by Cardi B

Label: Atlantic

Release Date: February 5, 2021

Producers: Yung Dza, DJ SwanQo, Sean Island

“What’s Next” by Drake

Label: Republic/OVO

Release Date: March 5, 2021

Producers: Maneesh, Supah Mario

Possible Contenders

“The Bandit” by Kings of Leon

Album: “When You See Yourself”

Label: RCA

Release Date: January 7, 2021

Producer: Markus Dravs

“Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” by Stevie Wonder feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, Busta Rhymes

Label: So What the Fuss/Republic

Release Date: October 13, 2020

Producer: Stevie Wonder

“Dancing with the Devil” by Demi Lovato

Album: “Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over”

Label: Island/Republic

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Producer: Mitch Allan

“Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

Album: “Sour”

Label: Geffen/Interscope

Release Date: April 1, 2021

Producer: Dan Nigro

“Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Album: “Love Goes”

Label: Capitol

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Producers: Shellback, OzGo

“Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

Album: “Familia”

Label: Epic/Columbia

Release Date: July 23, 2021

Producers: Mike Sabath, Ricky Reed

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

Album: “Country Stuff”

Label: Monument Nashville

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Producers: Walker Hayes, Joe Thibodeau, Shane McAnally

“Heather” by Conan Gray

Album: “Kid Krow”

Label: Republic

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Producers: Dan Nigro, Jam City

“Kids Again” by Sam Smith

Album: “Love Goes”

Label: Capitol

Release Date: October 30, 2020

Producers: Andrew Watt, Louis Bell

“Life Goes On” by BTS

Album: “BE”

Label: Big Hit/Columbia

Release Date: November 20, 2020

Producer: Pdogg

“Pick Up Your Feelings” by Jazmine Sullivan

Album: “Heaux Tales”

Label: RCA

Release Date: November 20, 2020

Producer: DZL

“Shame Shame” by Foo Fighters

Album: “Medicine at Midnight”

Label: RCA

Release Date: November 7, 2020

Producers: Foo Fighters, Greg Kurstin

“Star-Crossed” by Kacey Musgraves

Album: “Star-Crossed”

Label: MCA Nashville/Interscope

Release Date: August 23, 2021

Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk

“Streets” by Doja Cat

Album: “Hot Pink”

Label: Kemosabe/RCA

Release Date: January 29, 2021

Producer: Blaq Tuxedo

“Sweet Dream” by Alessia Cara

Label: Def Jam

Release Date: July 15, 2021

Producers: Jason Evigan, Jon Levine, Spencer Stewart

“Telepatia” by Kali Uchis

Album: “Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

Label: Interscope/EMI

Release Date: December 4, 2020

Producers: Tainy, Lara, Albert Hype

“We’re Good” by Dua Lipa

Album: “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition”

Label: Warner

Release Date: February 11, 2021

Producer: Sly

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

Album: “Wonder”

Label: Island

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Producers: Shawn Mendes, Nate Mercereau, Kid Harpoon

“You All Over Me” by Taylor Swift feat. Maren Morris

Album: “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Label: Republic

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift

“Your Power” by Billie Eilish

Album: “Happier Than Ever”

Label: Darkroom/Interscope

Release Date: April 29, 2021

Producer: Finneas

The award for Record of the Year goes to the recording artist, producers, and engineers of a single or track. It differs from Song of the Year, which only goes to the songwriter. The two categories, however, often go hand-in-hand. In the last 10 years the same song won both prizes five times: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele (2012), “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith (2015), “Hello” by Adele (2017), “This is America” by Childish Gambino (2019) and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (2020). In 2021 the two categories split, with Eilish winning Record again for “Everything I Wanted” while H.E.R. claimed Song for “I Can’t Breathe.”

With her back-to-back wins for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish became the third artist ever to win Record of the Year in consecutive years , following Roberta Flack (“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” 1973-1974) and U2 (“Beautiful Day” and “Walk On,” 2001-2002). Eilish has yet more music eligible for consideration for 2022, as do other recent Grammy winners like Taylor Swift , Megan Thee Stallion , and Dua Lipa .

Two artists are tied for the most nominations in this category: Frank Sinatra and Beyonce have seven apiece. Beyonce and Pharrell Williams are the only performers to receive two Record nominations in the same year: Pharrell in 2014 for “Get Lucky” and “Blurred Lines,” and Beyonce in 2021 for “Black Parade” and “Savage.” In addition to the noteworthy champs mentioned above, the history of this category includes classic winners like Henry Mancini ‘s “Moon River,” Simon and Garfunkel ‘s “Mrs. Robinson,” Tina Turner ‘s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Whitney Houston ‘s “I Will Always Love You,” and many more. Who do you think will join that auspicious list?

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed the Grammys eligible period as ending on August 31 instead of the actual September 30.

