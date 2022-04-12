ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Easter Safety For Cat Parents: Follow These 8 Tips To Keep Cats Safe!

By Mike Clark
 1 day ago
(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Easter is on the way, and many families celebrate with food, gifts, and fun. However, the holiday can present a few dangers for cats.

Our kitties are part of the family, and we don’t want to exclude them from the good times, but it’s important to be extra cautious and vigilant during events where there are people and distractions. Easter is no exception .

While you’re enjoying your Easter feasting and fun, keep these safety tips in mind, and spread the word to help other families keep their cats safe, too.

    Keep The Chocolates & Candy Out Of Reach

    (Picture Credit: Larysa Lyundovska/Getty Images)

    Easter baskets are often loaded with candy and chocolate bunnies.

    Little kids can sometimes drop these on the floor or leave half-eaten sweets where cats can get them, so make sure they know the rules and keep an eye out for any discarded candies or wrappers.

    If you plan on serving desserts, make sure sweets are put away where they can't be reached by any hungry kitties. Chocolate is toxic for cats, and candy can be loaded with sugar, which is also bad for felines.

    Make sure your cat sticks to treats specifically for cats only.

    Alcohol & Caffeine Are For Humans Only

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    A lot of people drink wine or enjoy a good cup of coffee at Easter gatherings.

    Any alcoholic or caffeinated beverages should be kept in hands or stored away from anywhere cats can get to them.

    The smell of these drinks can be attractive to kitties, but alcohol, caffeine, and the sugar or sweeteners that often accompany them can quickly lead to illness and an emergency vet visit.

    Cooked Bones Are Dangerous

    (Picture Credit: Lubo Ivanko/Getty Images)

    If you're planning to serve dishes that have bones, make sure to keep them away from cats and dispose of them quickly.

    If you have a kids' table that's lower to the floor, make sure your cat can't sneak bones off of plates when kids aren't looking.

    Cooked bones can splinter into sharp pieces that cause internal damage, and these bones are dangerous choking hazards.

    Guests Can Cause Anxiety

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    If you're having any guests over who might ring the doorbell and go in and out, it can cause anxiety in cats who aren't used to all the commotion.

    The strange faces and odd smells of new people entering their territory can be frightening and cause cats to engage in nervous behavior or even bolt if the door is left open.

    Make sure your cat is secure and that doors that lead outside are always shut when not in use. Inform your guests not to let your cat out.

    If your kitty is especially anxious, it may be best to keep them safe in another room with a radio or television on. Make sure they are comfortable and have plenty of water, and don't forget to provide a litter box.

    Keep The Trash Secure

    (Picture Credit: SergeiGorin/Getty Images)

    With every feast, there's bound to be a lot of waste. The trash bin might get full of food products and interesting-smelling garbage, and that can be very tempting for cats.

    Make sure the trash is secure and out of reach. If your cat gets to it, they may be able to swallow choking hazards, items that cause intestinal blockage, or toxic food.

    Put something heavy on the lid if you have no other option, and tell guests to keep the trash blocked off.

    Don't Let The Food Out Of Sight

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Any leftover food should be quickly put away or kept where it can't be reached by your cat. Easter food can be very attractive to cats, but it can also be full of things that are toxic .

    Grapes and raisins, for example, are toxic to cats, as are several other foods. Greasy, salty, and fatty foods can cause diarrhea, upset stomachs, or more severe conditions if eaten in high quantities.

    Keep the human foods for humans.

    Small Toys & Plastic Eggs Can Be Hazardous

    (Picture Credit: Iurii Malaschenko/Getty Images)

    If you're giving Easter baskets to the kids, chances are good that they'll have plastic eggs, fake plastic grass, stuffed animals, small toys, or other fun items. These items, however, may not be so fun for cats who swallow them or chew them into shards.

    Not only are they choking hazards, they can also break apart into sharp pieces and do internal damage, or they can cause gastrointestinal blockages.

    Keep them out of reach of cats, and when kids are done playing with them, put them away. If you hide plastic eggs, make sure they are all accounted for when everyone is finished searching for them.

    Easter Lilies Are Toxic To Cats

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Easter lilies are beautiful, and people love to see them on Easter, but these plants are toxic for cats.

    Many of the substitute plants that people use in place of Easter lilies can also be toxic to cats. Make sure that guests know not to bring these flowers as gifts, and keep them out of your home during the holiday.

    There are plenty of other pretty flowers to choose from. Do your research and make sure they're safe for kitties to be around before you bring them home.

What other Easter safety tips do you have for fellow cat parents? Is your cat going to be a part of your Easter celebration? Let us know in the comments below!

