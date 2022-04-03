ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why April 3rd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s April 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1994, a forthcoming tour by Nirvana and Hole was canceled amid continuing speculation about Kurt Cobain ’s drug problems.

In 2003, Linkin Park hit number one on the album chart with their second record, Meteora .

In 1969, Doors singer Jim Morrison turned himself into the FBI in Los Angeles. He was charged with six counts of lewd behavior and public exposure from a March 2nd concert in Miami. The rocker was later released on $2000 bail.

In 1991, Paul McCartney recorded an episode of MTV Unplugged .

In 2003, tickets for The Beastie Boys ’ Las Vegas benefit for late Run-D.M.C . DJ Jam Master Jay sold out in 24 seconds.

And in 1975, police were called to Steve Miller s home, where they were told he had set fire to his friend’s clothes. Authorities arrived to find that friend, Benita DiOrio , putting out the flames, but when they tried to take Miller into custody, the singer began fighting with the policemen. They charged Miller with resisting arrest. However, by the next day, DiOrio asked for the charges to be dropped and Miller was set free.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music )

Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
