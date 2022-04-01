International Children’s Book Day: 5 Classic Cat-Themed Books For Kids

International Children’s Book Day falls on April 2nd. This very worthy holiday is celebrated every year on the birthday of Hans Christian Andersen, the Danish author best known for writing fairy tales.

Naturally, the feline form has made its way into more than a few classic children’s stories. Maybe you’ve got a youngster at home learning to read, or maybe you’ve just got a furry family member who loves hearing you read aloud.

Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of kids books featuring adorable kitties ! Check out these five great, cat-related books you can order for the whole family.

1. Pete The Cat: I Love My White Shoes

In this adventure, Pete The Cat dons his crisp, new, white shoes and learns about various colors and foods as he steps in strawberries and blueberries and inadvertently changes the color of his footwear.

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. They All Saw A Cat

“When you see a cat, what do you see?” That’s the premise behind Brendan Wenzel’s New York Times bestseller.

As our kitty hero saunters through the book, other people and animals all depict how they see the feline form and personality.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. Kitten’s First Full Moon

This classic board book is set against the backdrop of a kitten witnessing her first full moon, which she thinks is a bowl of milk up in the sky.

Cue the kitten’s adventures trying to reach the moon.

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. The Cat In The Hat

A Dr. Seuss classic, The Cat In The Hat features the surreal and wonderfully skewed shenanigans of the iconic feline.

For bilingual kicks, the book now has both English and French language versions.

You can get it on Amazon here!

5. Big Cat, Little Cat

Elisha Cooper’s moving Big Cat, Little Cat focuses on what happens when a new, young kitty comes to live with an existing older feline.

The lessons learned in this poignant tale will resonate with both children and adults alike.

You can get it on Amazon here!

Do you have a favorite children’s book that stars a cat? Will you be reading any cat books on International Children’s Book Day? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

