ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

International Children’s Book Day: 5 Classic Cat-Themed Books For Kids

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mvog_0Z7Q9uSU00

Happy International Children’s Book Day! (Picture Credit: Astakhova / Getty Images)

International Children’s Book Day falls on April 2nd. This very worthy holiday is celebrated every year on the birthday of Hans Christian Andersen, the Danish author best known for writing fairy tales.

Naturally, the feline form has made its way into more than a few classic children’s stories. Maybe you’ve got a youngster at home learning to read, or maybe you’ve just got a furry family member who loves hearing you read aloud.

Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of kids books featuring adorable kitties ! Check out these five great, cat-related books you can order for the whole family.

1. Pete The Cat: I Love My White Shoes

(Picture Credit: Eric Litwin/James Dean via Amazon)

In this adventure, Pete The Cat dons his crisp, new, white shoes and learns about various colors and foods as he steps in strawberries and blueberries and inadvertently changes the color of his footwear.

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. They All Saw A Cat

(Picture Credit: Brendan Wenzel via Amazon)

“When you see a cat, what do you see?” That’s the premise behind Brendan Wenzel’s New York Times bestseller.

As our kitty hero saunters through the book, other people and animals all depict how they see the feline form and personality.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. Kitten’s First Full Moon

(Picture Credit: Kevin Henkes via Amazon)

This classic board book is set against the backdrop of a kitten witnessing her first full moon, which she thinks is a bowl of milk up in the sky.

Cue the kitten’s adventures trying to reach the moon.

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. The Cat In The Hat

(Picture Credit: Dr. Seuss via Amazon)

A Dr. Seuss classic, The Cat In The Hat features the surreal and wonderfully skewed shenanigans of the iconic feline.

For bilingual kicks, the book now has both English and French language versions.

You can get it on Amazon here!

5. Big Cat, Little Cat

(Picture Credit: Elisha Cooper via Amazon)

Elisha Cooper’s moving Big Cat, Little Cat focuses on what happens when a new, young kitty comes to live with an existing older feline.

The lessons learned in this poignant tale will resonate with both children and adults alike.

You can get it on Amazon here!

Do you have a favorite children’s book that stars a cat? Will you be reading any cat books on International Children’s Book Day? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

The post International Children’s Book Day: 5 Classic Cat-Themed Books For Kids appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 1

Related
Motherly

Seth Meyers’ new children’s book teaches parents AND kids about overcoming our fears

The best types of children's books are the ones that have a lesson for the child and the grown-up reading it. Seth Meyers' new book, I'm Not Scared, You're Scared is one of those books. In an exclusive interview with Motherly, he tells us what his own kids think of his book and which character he personally identifies with most (hint: it's the character every parent with an anxiety disorder will also relate to).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Voice

Mama Mabel, children’s book, release ready

International author and The Voice columnist, Jo Fredell Higgins, will have her fifth children’s book “Mama Mabel: The Duck of Ten Eggs” released this month. The duck nested in her front yard last year and Jo took all of the book’s photographs. Two more children’s books will be released in June and in October. Those upcoming titles are “Lillian the Lion” and “Rachel the Rabbit.”
AURORA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisha Cooper
Person
Kevin Henkes
Person
Hans Christian Andersen
CatTime

Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect

There's a special holiday on March 28th called Respect Your Cat Day! Here are a few tips for showing your feline respect that they can appreciate. The post Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Books#Kids Books#Big Cat#Lessons Learned#International Children#Danish#New York Times
KXLY

These are the least popular dog breeds in America

It’s safe to say that few living creatures have as high approval ratings as our canine companions. They’re not called “man’s best friend” for nothing, and it’s generally accepted that they all go to heaven. Odes to their loyalty are well documented throughout human history, from Argos in Homer’s “Odyssey” to movie tributes like “Balto” and “Beethoven.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Amazon
CatTime

6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level

To what extent have you really bonded with that special feline in your life? And how can you strengthen that connection and take it to a deeper level? The post 6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
Fox News

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIX 105.7

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO
theodysseyonline.com

Why People Like Designer Breed Dogs

Designer breeds are the result of cross-breeding two purebred dogs with attributes you want in the offspring. Some of the most desirable attributes are looks, intelligence, health, and temperament. Intelligence. Intelligence is one of the most highly sought after attributes when it comes to dogs and it is no surprise...
ANIMALS
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
562
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy