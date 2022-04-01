National Heartworm Awareness Month: 6 Signs Your Dog Might Have Heartworm
April is National Heartworm Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to begin watching out for the symptoms of heartworm in your dog.
As the temperature starts to warm up and the weather gets wetter, mosquitoes start to hatch and buzz around, spreading itchy bites all over the place. But mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance. They’re transmitters of heartworm.
Talk to your vet about heartworm prevention, and seek treatment if you see concerning symptoms in your dog. If you and your pet have spent time in an area where mosquitoes are common, keep an eye out for these six signs that your dog might be infected with heartworm .
If you see these symptoms, do not begin treatment of your dog on your own . Some treatments at this point can cause death if a dog already has the disease.
Consult your veterinarian. Preventative medication and yearly exams are the best way to stop heartworm.
Have you kept your dog’s heartworm treatment up-to-date? What preventative measures do you take? Let us know in the comments below.
