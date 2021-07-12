9 best luxury handbags for fashion lovers this season

Cancel
By Kelsey Chapman
A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it's been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use?

We looked at some of the most attractive bags on the market currently and chose many that give off an air of elegance and sophistication, but still have that high-end edge that makes them stand out from the standard tote. Whether you're a classic Chanel type or want something a little more understated and cool, here are our picks for the best luxury handbags to invest in this season and beyond.

Make sure to check back as we update and add to this article as the seasons change!

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Vivienne Westwood Betty Medium Handbag - Bruce Of Kinnaird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olVHq_0Z7K20jo00

The queen of punk fashion continues churning out bold beauties like this neon tartan wonder that holds everything you need it to while stealing the show on any outfit. It’s made from sturdy vegan leather and polished silver, and the detachable strap makes it wearable as a crossbody.

Buy now £715.00, Vivienne Westwood

Spider Jewelled Four-Ring Box Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HORjy_0Z7K20jo00

A McQueen signature is the sophisticated but tough knuckle duster clutch found season after season sprinkled across the late designer’s eponymous line. This blushing silk clutch utilizes the stanby in the most feminine way possible, pairing it with a cascading flurry of soft, sheer fabric and a rhinestone and pearl spider motif for added eccentricity.

Buy now £3590.00, Alexander McQueen

Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvXuW_0Z7K20jo00

Need something big to tote around all your necessities but still want to keep things stylish? Try this gorgeous black and white Kate Spade with green accenting that makes it pop with nearly any look and has the space to stash lunch for two plus all your other books, wallets, makeup, keys, cards–you name it, it’ll fit.

Buy now £258.00, Kate Spade

Bebebark Convertible Cork Purse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3xT5_0Z7K20jo00

This petite stunner can be worn as a crossbody, a mini backpack, or carried as a clutch, hence it’s “convertible” name. It’s crafted from sustainable materials and carries an air of minimal Parisian style, and it’s the perfect midsize carryall for daily errands.

Buy now £259.00, Laflore Paris

Women’s Hourglass Wallet With Chain in Azur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dh1Os_0Z7K20jo00

Sure, it’s technically a wallet and not a full bag, but what else do you need for a carefree summer vibe? The cool blue tone and fun, off-kilter shape will be a seasonal favorite for years to come.

Buy now £1190.00, Balenciaga

Moshi Vacanza Travel Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWnbN_0Z7K20jo00

Luxury shouldn't be confined to special occasions only, which is where this beautiful and sturdy Moshi Vacanza Travel Bag comes into play.

Perfect for a long weekend or business trip, this handsome satchel is constructed from weather-resistant fabric with vegan leather detailing and sharp silver accents. A padded device slot allows for laptop storage up to 15 inches, and a crush-proof pocket is ideal for holding more delicate items (think sunglasses) while preventing them from getting smashed under an airplane seat or in an overhead storage compartment.

Also convenient are the patented ViscoStraps that allow for more even weight distribution to take some of the strain off your neck and shoulders while carrying. A trolley system allows for rolling, too, and a wet/dry storage pouch makes it easier than ever to separate damp items like gym clothes from your electronics and other valuables.

Buy now £199.95, Moshi

Dionysus small shoulder bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzffA_0Z7K20jo00

Gucci is so attached to the idea of luxury that the two words are practically interchangeable. Combined with this bag's Dionysian moniker and you have a recipe for impractical opulence at its best.

The gorgeous black leather and chunky silver chain–which can be adjusted for length–are set off by an antiqued metal tiger's head eblem, meant to represent Dionysus' arrival via the Tigris river after being sent by Zeus with his indulgent passion for wine.

This representational excess comes in quite the chic package, however, and their meaning will be most important to the carrier of this work of art. Give it to the reveler in your life who maintains an elegant appearance, or to yourself as a reminder to let loose and really live.

Buy now £2790.00, Gucci

Doc Marten Vegan Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggeEl_0Z7K20jo00

Doc Marten is synonymous with the sartorial punk whose holdover fashion staples from youth shine brightest when displayed via luxe leather accessories. This bag is the perfect example of such, with its unisex, versatile construction and patently shiny appearance. Some perks include adjustable straps, an external pocket with buckle closure, and a roomy interior that lets you carry your life around in style.

Buy now £200.00, Doc Marten

Coach Lunchbox Top Handle With Quilting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB1fJ_0Z7K20jo00

This gorgeous quilted bag in faded blush is part of a legacy collection in which Coach has pulled out archival shapes and styles to re-introduce their classic New York look to the world. We love the compact, structured shape and brass detailing on this particular design, one originally introduced in 1997–perfectly in line with the throwback fashions we’re seeing everywhere right now.

Buy now £450.00, Coach

