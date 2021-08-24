Industry Moves: Nordstrom Names New General Merchandise Manager of Beauty and Accessories + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Aug. 20, 2021: Nordstrom has named Debbi Hartley-Triesch as general merchandise manager of beauty and accessories. She will succeed Gemma Lionello in the role, effective Aug. 22. Hartley-Triesch’s 30-year career at Nordstrom began as a beauty adviser. She also worked as a regional buyer, national beauty director and divisional merchandise manager for skin care and makeup. She was most recently Nordstrom’s Northwest regional manager.

Aug. 20, 2021: Ecco has named Panos Mytaros as CEO. He replaces Steen Borgholm, who stepped down in a mutual agreement. Mytaros worked at the brand for 27 years across Europe, North America, and Asia and joined Ecco’s managing board in 2011.

Aug. 19, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods has promoted Navdeep Gupta to EVP, chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1 . Gupta will be responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, accounting, business development and procurement functions. Gupta, who previously held the role of SVP, finance and chief accounting officer since 2017, succeeds Lee Belitsky , who has served as CFO since 2016. Belitsky will remain at Dick’s as executive vice president and will continue to oversee supply chain, real estate, construction and GameChanger.

Aug. 17, 2021: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association has tapped Lisa Futterman to fill its marketing and communications manager position, effective immediately. In the role, SFIA said Futterman will be tasked with overseeing its marketing and communications strategies including branding, media relations, social media, advocacy communications and digital marketing. Prior to joining the SFIA, Futterman spent six years with the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, most recently serving as its senior regional communications manager.

Aug. 16, 2021: Under Armour has appointed David Gibbs to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. Gibbs is currently the CEO of Yum! Brands, Inc., which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill. “We are thrilled to welcome David to our board. His outstanding track record in global brand management, including significant retail and international expertise, and driving shareholder returns will serve as a tremendous resource as we continue to execute on our growth objectives,” said Under Armour executive chairman and brand chief Kevin Plank.

Aug. 12, 2021: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has tapped Renée Paradise as SVP of digital business and customer strategy. She previously served as SVP of customer revenue and growth at Bloomingdale’s. She led eBay’s luxury sneaker and streetwear business before that. “As we continue to invest in our digital business to better serve our customers and provide the ultimate integrated luxury experience, Renée’s accomplished background and experience will be pivotal in propelling us forward,” said David Goubert, president and chief customer officer of NMG, in a statement.

Aug. 10, 2021: StockX has named Stacy Brown-Philpot , the former TaskRabbit CEO, to its board. The appointment marks the first time a female director has joined the StockX board. Brown-Philpot will still serve on the boards of HP Inc., Nordstrom, and Noom, a weight loss app.

Aug. 10, 2021: Gentry Humphrey has announced his retirement from Nike Inc., according to a Complex report. He served as the VP of footwear for the Jordan Brand and worked at the Swoosh for almost 30 years. Kris Wright will take over Humphrey’s role.

Aug. 10, 2021: Amer Sports has tapped Franco Fogliato , the current EVP of global omnichannel at Columbia Sportswear Co., to be the president and CEO of Salomon, effective no later than March 15, 2022. Fogliato’s resignation from Columbia is effective Sept. 3. In his new role, Fogliato will help lead international expansion for the outdoor retailer. “With Franco’s leadership and deep experience in planning profitable growth for major sportswear brands, I am confident that Salomon can reach another level and we look forward to his input,” said James Zheng, board executive director and CEO of Amer Sports.

Aug. 6, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. announced the resignation of Franco Fogliato , EVP of global omnichannel, effective Sept. 3 after a transition period. “During his tenure at Columbia, Franco helped power growth in the Columbia brand, bringing us to a record of $3 billion in net sales in 2019. His understanding of markets and the dynamic nature of how our consumers are interacting with our products has been key to the success of the company in recent years. He has been a guiding force for our company, and he will be missed,” Columbia Sportswear Co. chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement.

July 29, 2021: Bruce Kaplan has joined the Ara brand, taking on the newly created role of EVP. A veteran of the footwear industry, Kaplan most recently was EVP with Phoenix Footwear and previously held leadership positions at Ecco USA and Ariat, where he worked with Sam Spears, now president of Ara North America. “Bruce is a seasoned and highly respected leader in the industry whose experience and knowledge will benefit A ra greatly,” Spears said in a statement. “Bruce is already bringing tangible leadership to the company — right from day one. He’s been analyzing our sales, distribution and product assortment.”

July 26, 2021: Abercrombie & Fitch has tapped Samir Desai to serve in the newly created role of chief digital and technology officer. Desai will report to CEO Fran Horowitz and be a member of the company’s executive steering committee in his role, where he will oversee digital strategy across the each brand. In a statement, Horowitz said that Desai’s “robust background and deep knowledge of technology innovation will be incredibly valuable as we continue our transformation journey to being a digitally led retailer.” Desai was previously the CTO at Equinox.

July 23, 2021: K-Swiss has tapped Kate Minner as its VP of marketing and e-commerce for the Americas region. In the role, K-Swiss said Minner will be tasked with building on the brand’s wholesale portfolio across sport, fashion and lifestyle, as well as performance tennis. Also, her position will include the implementation of strategic objectives for its online DTC business “to build the emotional connection with the brand’s consumers and elevate the purchasing experience.” Prior to K-Swiss, Minner held leadership roles at Lacoste Footwear, William Grant & Sons and L’Oreal.

July 22, 2021: As part of its commitment to increasing female representation in its leadership, Rack Room Shoes has promoted Dawn Heath to director of integrated marketing and Julie Barr to VP of human resources. Heath has been with the retailer for 14 years in various roles. In her new position, she will create and implement Rack Room’s strategic integrated marketing plan, overseeing all ad campaigns as well as managing the in-store and online experiences. Barr, who joined the company in 2017, has been tasked with strengthening the employee experience and streamlining administrative processes.

July 22, 2021: To further propel its sustainable mission, Twisted X has hired Kristy Rosica to the newly created role of sustainability strategist. The company has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2022, and Rosica will lead efforts to quantify its long-term initiatives and identify the steps needed to further reduce waste and emissions. That includes creating product lifecycle assessments to educate partners and consumers, and researching additional eco-friendly materials and processes.

July 20, 2021: Nordstrom has added a new member to its executive team. Farrell Redwine , who has been with the company since 2016, has been named chief human resources officer, reporting directly to CEO Erik Nordstrom. In her new role, Redwine will oversee all aspects of HR for Nordstrom’s 55,000 employees, including recruiting, retention, diversity, succession planning and learning and development. Most recently, Redwine oversaw the centers of excellence at Nordstrom, but prior to joining the department store, she held HR leadership roles at major corporations such as ExxonMobile and Time Inc. With the addition of Redwine, five of the company’s 13 executive team members are now women.

July 20, 2021: Sock manufacturer Renfro Brands has promoted Kadian Langlais to chief marketing officer. She has been with the company for three years and previously served as VP of DTC and digital, where she helped guide Renfro’s rebrand and the launch of its Loops & Wales direct-to-consumer marketplace. Langlais brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and in her new role will help Renfro (which was acquired in June by The Renco Group Inc.) to expand beyond its roots as a 100-year-old sockmaker and forge new connections between consumers and its brands, which include Fruit of the Loom, Smartwool, K.Bell and more.

July 19, 2021: Puma is shuffling its ranks. Following the appointment of Arne Freundt in June as chief commercial officer, the sportswear company today named Richard Teyssier to fill his position as GM of Europe, effective Sept. 1. Teyssier will have responsibility over central and southern Europe, including France, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordic region. He will report to Freundt and be based in the brand’s HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Previously, Teyssier served as GM for Puma France, a role that will now be filled by Christophe Cance .

July 16, 2021: Luxury outerwear brand Mackage has tapped Tanya Golesic as its new CEO. Golesic previously served as president of the Americas at Jimmy Choo for five years. Golesic was also a member of the executive team in Jimmy Choo’s sale to Capri Holdings. Additionally, she has held leadership positions at Canada Goose, Marc Jacobs International, The Jones Group and Ralph Lauren .

July 13, 2021: Qurate Retail , the parent company of QVC and HSN, has named its new president and CEO. David Rawlinson will take on the role on Oct. 1 following a two-month transition period, during which time longtime chief executive Mike George will prepare to hand over the reins. Rawlinson most recently held the top post at NeilsenIQ, a consumer behavior data and analytics company, before which he led an online division of the industrial supply giant W. W. Grainger Inc.

July 13, 2021: Dave Quel , a veteran of the Ecco brand, announced he will retire as president of Ecco USA at the end of July 2021. Ecco USA, which is based in Londonderry, N.H., and is a division of the Danish parent company, said that a strategy is in place to ensure a seamless transition for the organization. Starting Aug. 1, Ecco USA CFO Klaus Flock will take over as interim president until a permanent replacement has been named.

July 7, 2021: Camber has named Tiffany Smith to its chief development officer role, where she will lead its corporate partnerships, resource development and marketing initiatives. Smith arrives at the diversity, equity and inclusion-focused nonprofit with more than 15 years of experience in fundraising strategy, donor stewardship, communications and resource development. Prior to joining the Camber, she has held leadership positions with other nonprofits including the Girl Scouts and the Urban League. “We are confident that she is the right person to build on the momentum of the organization and support the collaborative workplace DEI efforts of our partners nationwide. She is a seasoned leader whose vision, energy and sense of purpose will drive engagement and impact,” Camber executive director Emily Newman said in a statement.

July 1, 2021: JD Sports Fashion PLC , which operates roughly 3,300 stores across 29 countries, announced that intends to divide the roles of executive chairman and CEO before the next annual general meeting “in conjunction with the board’s succession planning and to strengthen the depth of the management team.” Peter Cowgill, who was appointed executive chairman in March 2004, also serves as the company’s CEO. (Its prior CEO, Barry Bown, stepped away from JD in May 2014.)

June 29, 2021: Helen David , the former chief merchant of Harrods, has joined Kurt Geiger as chief merchant of luxury. The appointment reunites David with the Kurt Geiger team, which has operated the luxury shoe business at Harrods for many years and which worked closely with the executive during her 11-year stint at the department store. At Kurt Geiger, David has been tasked with managing all functions in the luxury channel, including buying, merchandising and marketing.

June 29, 2021: Marco Gobbetti is stepping down as CEO of Burberry and will leave his post at the end of 2021 after nearly five years on the job. The executive will be taking up the role of general director and CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, the Italian company announced separately. According to Burberry, Gobbetti is making the move to “enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.” The hunt is on for his successor, said Burberry, adding that Gobbetti will work with chairman Gerry Murphy to provide full support to the executive leadership team on an orderly transition.

June 23, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. revealed the next step in its executive transition process. Brendan Hoffman — who joined Wolverine as president last September — will succeed Blake Krueger in the top spot at the end of 2021. Krueger — who has been a force at the Rockford, Mich.-based company since 1993 — will become executive chairman after 14 years in the CEO role.

June 23, 2021: Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk announced the appointment of Jason Brown as its first Chief Marketing Officer . In the role, Ntwrk said Brown will oversee marketing strategies, lead its marketing team in executing exclusive partnerships with brands and creators, and build an integrated consumer experience. Also, he will have a hand in all company events and further the company’s social and cultural responsibility commitments. Prior to Ntwrk, Brown was last the VP of marketing in North America for Foot Locker. He has also held leadership roles at PepsiCo and NBC Sports Group.

June 22, 2021: Designer Brands Inc. announced that William Jordan has been named president, a title he will hold in addition to his role as chief growth officer. Meanwhile, vice chairman Debbie Ferrée officially adds president of the Camuto Group division to her responsibilities. Both appointments go into place immediately. Ferrée, who had been president of Designer Brands, has been steering Camuto on an interim basis since last August. In her permanent role, she will focus on growing brands and further integrating Camuto Group into the parent company.

June 17, 2021: K-Swiss has tapped Dave Grange as international brand president. The executive will succeed Barney Waters , who is departing to lead an eyewear brand after 12 years with the classic sneaker label. Grange, who was most recently VP of sales at K-Swiss, will assume day-to-day leadership of the brand, which is owned by China-based Xtep International Holdings Ltd.

June 15, 2021: As it forges ahead with plans to become a lifestyle player, Dearfoams has tapped Jocelyn Thornton as its new brand president. She was most recently EVP of product and merchandising at Earth Shoes. Thornton built her product development experience at brands such as Sperry and Clarks, and has also served as an SVP at Doneger Group. “As Dearfoams evolves into a multi-category comfort brand, we are elated to have Jocelyn lead this transformation,” said Bob Mullaney , CEO of RG Barry, Dearfoams’ parent company. “Her consumer and product experience, coupled with her leadership style, make for an ideal fit for this next evolution and growth in Dearfoams’ 75-year history.”

June 14, 2021: Happy Socks has appointed Kelly Barton as its new USA country manager. Barton previously was director marketing and merchandising for BabyBjörn, where she led its North American business. She also has worked for Skip Hop and Havaianas during her career. Emil Viklund, who took over as CEO of Happy Socks in January, said in a statement, “The U.S. market is a fundamental part of Happy Socks DNA and has been a source of inspiration for many of our successful collaborations. We expect our U.S. team to be a key driver of our growth going forward.”

June 9, 2021: Poshmark CFO Anan Kashyap is stepping down after five years with the company. The exec, who exits in August, will remain as an advisor until the end of the year. In a statement, founder and CEO Manish Chandra said, “Anan has helped to transform Poshmark from a small and pioneering private company to a NASDAQ-listed public company that’s leading the future of shopping. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” The online resale marketplace has begun an internal and external search for his successor.

June 9, 2021: Former Tapestry CEO Victor Luis will reportedly become the executive chairman of Moose Knuckles . According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the appointment comes after the exec made a “significant investment” in the outerwear label. The size and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

June 4, 2021: Caleres has tapped Jennifer Olsen as chief marketing officer. Olsen was most recently the CMO of Untuckit, where she led the marketing and creative teams and played a significant role in the brand’s growth over the last several years. Prior to that, she served in key marketing roles at Yahoo, StitchFix, Crate & Barrel. She also spent time at Gap Inc. as VP of now-defunct footwear site Piperlime. “Jenny will serve as a key member of the Caleres leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading the marketing efforts across our entire portfolio to drive revenue and build our brands,” said chairman and CEO Diane Sullivan. “Her strong marketing, consumer research and digital background align perfectly with our strategic priorities, including strengthening the power and broadening the reach of our brands and products and accelerating digital growth with stronger consumer connections. I’m confident that Jenny, in combination with the teams already in place, will be the key that will unlock the potential to grow the customer base across our portfolio.”

June 4, 2021: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute ‘s chief external relations officer is set to retire after 15 years in the role. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, Nancy Chilton will remain in her position through September to steer communications for the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (The 2021 Met Gala will be held five days prior to the exhibition’s debut on Sept. 18.) Chilton is expected to open a strategic communications consulting business after her departure and will still consult with the Costume Institute on a project basis.

June 2, 2021: Hoka One One has made a pair of leadership hires. Norma Delaney , who is a former consultant for the brand, will assume the VP of global brand marketing role. Prior to Hoka One One, Delaney held several marketing leadership roles at New Balance for 11 years, and also had stints at Burton, Rockport, Sperry, Keds and W.L. Gore. Also, the company has named Deckers Brands veteran Erika Gabrielli as its senior director of global integrated marketing. Prior to this position, Gabrielli was most recently the senior director of global marketing at Teva, another Deckers Brands company. Gabrielli has also held marketing positions at Adidas, Yakima, Airwalk and Red Bull.

June 2, 2021: SNS has named fashion industry veteran Fredrik Malm as its new CEO. Malm is the successor of SNS co-founder Erik Fagerlind , who will assume the company’s creative director role. “Fredrik’s experience in developing teams that excel, and his international background will be key as we invest in SNS as a global brand. We have grown strongly over the past 10 years, and under Fredriks leadership we look forward to further strengthen our position and outperform,” Fagerlind said in a statement. Prior to SNS, Malm was most recently the president of Coach Europe & International. He has also had a stint at Ralph Lauren, serving as the company’s president of sales in the EMEA region. According to SNS, the company is on course to break €100M (roughly $121.9 million) in sales.

June 2, 2021: Xcel Brands has announced the appointment of Heather Bogen as president of wholesale apparel. She has nearly three decades of experience in the industry as well as held leadership roles with G-III Apparel Group, LVMH, Jones Apparel Group, Donna Karan and Isaac Mizrahi. She reports directly to chairman and CEO Robert D’Loren. “Heather is a great leader and will be a valuable addition to the team as we continue to propel our fashion and apparel business forward,” D’Loren said in a statement.

June 1, 2021: Cole Haan has announced the appointment of Stephen Henderson as chief digital officer. The executive joins the company from Caleres, where he served as SVP of marketing and e-commerce. “As we look toward digital commerce expansion globally, Stephen will have a wide mandate to work across the entire Cole Haan enterprise to accelerate our digital growth agenda,” CEO Jack Boys said in a statement. Henderson’s role is effective immediately, and he will oversee all sites operated by international distributors, as well as Cole Haan USA, Japan and Canada.

June 1, 2021: Moncler has tapped a longtime Nike executive for the role of chief brand officer. Starting June 7, Gino Fisanotti — who served as the Swoosh’s first-ever brand creative officer and worked at the sportswear giant for 23 years — will take on the newly created position and report to chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini. He will also join the company’s strategic committee. In addition, chief marketing and operating officer Roberto Eggs — who has been with Moncler since 2015 — will move into the post of chief business strategy and global markets officer.

May 26, 2021: York Athletics Mfg. has made a pair of executive moves. The company announced that Greg Segel has assumed its VP of e-commerce role, and will be tasked with driving sales and profitability online. Prior to joining, Segel worked for ’47 Brand for roughly seven years. And Greg Cordeiro has joined the brand to lead footwear creative direction, design and development, and also will be tasked with influencing product marketing. His most recent position was head of footwear design at Huckberry, and prior to that he held roles at Clarks and BBC International.

May 25, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. revealed a pair of key executive moves. The company promoted Isabel Soriano to the post of president of International and named Katherine Cousins as global brand president of Sperry. Soriano joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018 as VP and managing director of EMEA after holding key roles at Vans, Timberland and other VF Corp. brands. With her promotion, she now oversees all international markets, including EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Canada. Separately, Wolverine tapped Cousins, who was most recently VP and general manager of Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority at VF, as the new head of Sperry. She succeeds Joelle Grunberg, who will be assisting with the transition and other special projects. Both Soriano and Cousins will report to Wolverine president Brendan Hoffman.

May 17, 2021: Brendon Babenzien has been named the new creative director of J.Crew Men’s. The designer — known as the co-founder of eco-conscious brand Noah and the former design director of Supreme — will work alongside CEO Libby Wadle and lead the evolution of its menswear line, effective immediately. “J.Crew has always been a part of my life — quietly, subtly in the background, slowly becoming the platform from which to build my personal style,” Babenzien said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team and build a positive future that meets the interests of the thoughtful consumers that exist today, satisfying not just their sophisticated taste level but their demands for responsible business practices.” His first full collection for the brand is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

May 12, 2021: Rothy’s has brought on Michal Russ as the brand’s SVP of technology. She previously served as VP of international ecommerce technology at Walmart. Prior to Walmart, Russ started her career as a first lieutenant in the Israeli military and transitioned to retail, having worked at Israeli ecommerce startup Tenengroup, as well as McKinsey & Company. In her new role, Russ will oversee Rothy’s overall tech strategy and work closely with her team to create the technological product experiences to deliver optimal digital experiences for both the customer and Rothy’s employees.

May 12, 2021: Genesco Inc. has announced the appointment of Parag Desai as SVP and chief strategy and digital officer. The executive previously served as SVP of strategy and shared services — a post he had held since December 2014. In the newly created role, Desai will spearhead the development of the retail group’s technology, logistics and analytics platforms. He will also help expand its consumer insights and customer relationship management capabilities, while serving as a member of the company’s management committee. “Parag has a record of significant accomplishment at Genesco, and I am confident he will continue to add tremendous value in his new role,” president and CEO Mimi Vaughn said in a statement.

May 11, 2021: Centric Brands LLC has made two new key hires: Sid Keswani , who joins as president, and Ruth Hartman , who has been added to the company’s board of directors. Keswani most recently served as president of North America at Pandora and brings more than two decades of experience across the retail, grocery and real estate industries. Separately, Hartman — currently an adviser with Bain & Co. — was the president of Lord & Taylor, where she oversaw digital, merchandising, stores and marketing. “As Centric Brands continues implementing our strategic growth initiatives, we are fortunate to add two leaders as accomplished as Sid and Ruth to our innovative and entrepreneurial team,” CEO Jason Rabin said in a statement.

May 10, 2021: Everlane has recruited a former Nike executive as its new global creative director, according to Retail Dive . Shu Hung , who spent more than seven years at the Swoosh and most recently was with Uniqlo, has been hired by Everlane to oversee its creative team. In a statement to Retail Dive, Hung said, “I’m looking forward to applying my design thinking to an organization that is clearly passionate about all aspects of the customer experience, from brand communication to products and services.”

May 7, 2021: Valentino has tapped a new CEO for its Japan and Korea businesses. Masumi Shinohara joins the Italian fashion house from Zegna Japan, where he served as president, as well as the LVMH-owned Berluti Japan, where he was the president, CEO and representative director. In his new role, Shinohara will work to expand Valentino’s presence in both countries, reporting to chief commercial officer Marco Giacometti.

May 6, 2021: Rockport , a division of Newton, Mass.-based The Rockport Group, has promoted Steve Holt to the position of brand president. He previously served as SVP of international at Rockport for the past four years, helping to grow its global presence. In his new role, Holt is responsible for all aspects of the brand’s daily operations and has been tasked with executing on areas of global opportunity, in addition to driving strategic development of KPIs. Gregg Ribatt, CEO of The Rockport Group, said in a statement, “This year marks Rockport’s 50th anniversary, and as we continue to position our brand strategy for another 50 years of success, we have no doubt that Steve is the right person to take Rockport to the next level. We’re excited for him to bring his deep industry knowledge, global perspective and strong track record of driving results to this new role.”

May 6, 2021: Puma has appointed two company veterans to new positions. Hubert Hinterseher , who has been with Puma for 16 years and most recently was its global director of financial controlling, will assume the CFO role. He will take over from Michael Lämmermann, who will retire after 28 years with Puma. And 10-year Puma vet Arne Freundt , who last was its regional GM of the EMEA region, will take over as CCO. Both appointments are effective June 1.

May 6, 2021: Direct-to-consumer athletic footwear brand York Athletics Mfg. has made changes to its board of directors. Travis York , the co-founder of York, was named as the board’s executive chairman. Additionally, Curtis Charles , the CEO of FFB Collaboration, has been added to the Boston-based company’s board.

May 5, 2021: Moda Operandi has hired former Neiman Marcus executive Jim Gold to be its CEO. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new chief — who has held an interim position at the online luxury fashion retailer — will join founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo on the board of directors. “Connecting new and established designers with luxury consumers is what makes Moda special, and it’s what I am most passionate about,” Santo Domingo said in a statement to WWD. “Moda’s brand is strong. With Jim’s deep knowledge of luxury retail, and with a renewed strategic commitment to what makes Moda special, I am confident we will succeed.”

May 5, 2021: Tailored Brands has tapped three experienced retail executives for its leadership team: John Tighe , formerly president of Peerless Clothing and having served in various leadership positions at JCPenney, is now EVP and chief customer officer. In addition, Karla Gray , who spent 16 years at Nike, has assumed the role of EVP and chief stores officer, while Lowe’s veteran Tim Cooksey has joined the organization as SVP of real estate. “We are thrilled to welcome John, Karla and Tim to the Tailored Brands team — especially at a moment when we are seeing such positive momentum in our business and are poised for growth,” interim co-CEO Peter Sachse said in a statement.

May 5, 2021: New Balance has appointed Mathias Boenke as its SVP for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and will be based at the company’s European headquarters in Amsterdam. Boenke held the brand’s country manager role for Germany from 2001 to 2006, and is set to return to New Balance in June. Most recently, he was the COO at sports retailer Intersport for Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Boenke will replace 25-year company veteran Fran Allen , who is currently in the role and will retire at the end of the year. “Fran’s strategic leadership drove significant sales growth for our North American and EMEA business during his impactful career at New Balance,” New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston said in a statement. “I want to thank Fran for his many years of service and dedication to our customers as well as his strong passion for charity and volunteerism.”

April 30, 2021: New Guards Group has tapped a new chief merchant. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, Olivier Germain — who spent three years in the same post at Balmain — is now tasked with developing all merchandising and product development strategies for the company’s fashion brands, including Heron Preston, Opening Ceremony, Palm Angels and Unravel Project, as well as the license of Off-White. Prior to Balmain, Germain served as chief product officer of Alexander McQueen and worldwide director of merchandising at Tom Ford.

April 29, 2021: Tapestry Inc. has appointed Scott Roe as its chief financial officer and head of strategy. The new exec — who joins the Stuart Weitzman parent after 25 years at VF Corp. — will hold responsibility for all finance functions as well as lead the company’s strategy and consumer insights teams, effective June 1. “As a leader, Scott is both dynamic and progressive and believes in soliciting diverse perspectives, while working to build and empower collaborative and high-performing teams,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said in a statement. “I am confident that Scott is the right leader and strategic business partner as we drive Tapestry’s next chapter of growth.” With Roe’s appointment, Andrea Shaw Resnick — who has held the role of interim CFO since July — will assume the newly created post of chief communications officer. In addition, current VP of investor relations Christina Colone will be promoted to global head of investor relations.

April 27, 2021: Samuel Sato, former head of Finish Line , is set to become president and CEO of Duluth Holdings Inc . on May 3. Sato will succeed founder Steve Schlecht, who has guided the company since 2019. “As the former CEO of publicly traded Finish Line before its merger with JD Sports, Sam has the demonstrated leadership, breadth of business experience and the core values we believe are critical to lead our brand into the future,” said Schlecht in a statement. “He has a track record of rolling up his sleeves and providing hands-on leadership—a quality that comes from a career dedicated to a team-first and customer-first mentality.” Sato began his career at Nordstrom, growing from a store sales associate to VP of corporate merchandising at the Seattle-based department store.

April 26, 2021: Kenzo creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista is stepping down. The contract between the label and the designer, who held the post for two years, will expire at the end of June. In a statement, he said, “I have been honored to serve this amazing house and the legacy of its founder, Kenzo Takada. I would like to thank my teams for their talent and dedication.” Oliveira Baptista took on the artistic role following the exit of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who founded Opening Ceremony. A successor at the Paris-based fashion house — owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — has yet to be named.

April 23, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. has appointed Emily Rompala to the newly-created role of SVP, omni-planning and fulfillment operations. In the position, Rompala will be tasked with leading the company’s global omni-planning team across all brands, as well as lead its fulfillment operations team. She will report to Lisa Kulok, EVP, chief supply chain officer.

April 22, 2021: VF Corp. has tapped Matt Puckett for the role of EVP and CFO. The new financial chief — who succeeds longtime VF exec Scott Roe — will report to CEO Steve Rendle and serve on the executive leadership team. He recently marked his 20th anniversary at VF, which he joined in 2001 as a senior accountant in the finance department and where he held posts of increasing responsibility — most recently as VP of global financial planning and analysis. “Matt’s VF career has given him a broad range of experience in all facets of financial management, and he deeply understands our company and financial model from his experience working within our brands, our business units and across international markets,” Rendle said in a statement. “Matt is a clear example of VF’s robust succession planning approach, and there’s no one more qualified than him to serve in the CFO position as we pursue the next phase of the VF growth strategy.”

April 21, 2021: Vans has appointed Kristin Harrer as its global chief marketing officer. The new exec, who joins the brand from Dollar Shave Club and has more than two decades of marketing experience, is tasked with leading the company’s vision, strategy and global planning, as well as creative development and execution for marketing across its retail, brand and digital channels. She reports directly to global brand president Doug Palladini. “In addition to being an outstanding leader with a proven track record at other global brands, Kristin is a passionate and true brand expert in digital and direct-to-consumer experiences,” Palladini said in a statement. “As we continue to accelerate our digital transformative thinking, Kristin will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of meaningful and authentic consumer touch points.”

April 21, 2021: Mytheresa has named Heather Kaminetsky as its president of North America, effective June 1. In her new role, Kaminetsky — most recently the chief brand officer at M.Gemi — will be responsible for all Mytheresa customer-facing activities in the North American market, including personal shopping, communication and affiliate marketing. “The U.S. is an important growth market for Mytheresa,” CEO Michael Kliger said in a statement. “It is a game-changer for us to have a dedicated local team to make more consumers aware of our unique value proposition and to deliver the first-class shopping experience that our customers expect. Heather has proven in the past that she can scale brand awareness and a customer base for companies such as Net-a-Porter and Barneys New York.”

April 15, 2021: Coach parent Tapestry Inc. has announced the appointment of Todd Kahn to the role of brand president and CEO. The exec, who has held the posts on an interim basis since July, will be in charge of all aspects of the brand, reporting to Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. Kahn joined Tapestry in January 2008 and has held a number of leadership roles within the organization. He started in the role of SVP, general counsel and secretary, as well as served in the positions of chief legal officer until March last year, company secretary until August, and president and chief administrative officer from May 2016 to the present. According to the retail group, which owns the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, Kahn has also led the “revenue-generating business units” at Coach since March.

April 14, 2021: Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake is stepping down from her role as CEO. The chief executive, who founded the online styling service a decade ago while she was a student at Harvard Business School, announced her departure in a letter to employees. She will transition to the role of executive chairperson of the board, effective Aug. 1. The San Francisco-based platform added in a statement that it has named president Elizabeth Spaulding to the top post upon Lake’s exit. Spaulding, who spent more than 20 years at Bain & Company prior to joining Stitch Fix, has also been elected to the board of directors.

April 14, 2021: Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced today that it has appointed Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board of directors, effective May 5. This year, Wilson-Thompson retired as EVP and global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Her career also includes several leadership positions at Kellogg Company. Aside from Wolverine, she also serves on the Tesla Inc. board, as well as the board of directors for the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan. “Kathleen has been associated with some of the largest consumer-focused businesses in the world, and we are excited to welcome her to our board of directors,” Wolverine World Wide Inc. chairman and CEO Blake Krueger said in a statement. “She brings a breadth of experiences to our Company, and her proven record of leading large global companies through complex and challenging environments will be instrumental in helping to drive Wolverine Worldwide’s Global Growth Agenda.”

April 13, 2021: Anthropologie has named Tricia Smith as its global CEO following the exit of Hillary Super , who stepped down on Friday after four years with the company. Smith joins the chain from apparel retailer Tilly’s, where she served as chief merchandising officer since 2019. Prior to that, she spent more than 26 years in merchandising roles at Nordstrom. In a statement, parent Urban Outfitters Inc. CEO Richard Hayne said, “She is an accomplished leader with extensive merchant experience. She understands the Anthropologie customer, and I’m confident she will successfully expand the brand’s equity and reach.”

April 12, 2021: Zadig & Voltaire has tapped Hélène Jessua as head of sustainable development. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new exec began her career at Carrefour, where she spent a decade in the sustainability division, and thenjumped to catalogue business Redcats, where she helped in the development strategies of more than a dozen brands. In 2014, she joined French ReFashion, and since 2017, she has served as an independent consultant to companies about corporate social responsibility issues. “Her mastery of environmental and social issues in supply chains, her 360-degree vision of matters linked to the evolution of consumption habits and her international culture allows us to write a new, ambitious chapter for the brand and align Zadig & Voltaire’s know-how with the concerns of our times,” said CEO Rémy Baume.

April 9, 2021: J.Crew Group has appointed four executives to its senior management team to boost its marketing, digital and sustainability initiatives. The company has named Levi Strauss & Co. VP of Human Resources Jose Davila as its chief people officer, while Danielle Schmelkin , formerly Madewell’s chief information officer, has taken on the same role at J.Crew. In addition, Madewell veterans Derek Yarbrough and Liz Hershfield have been tapped for the newly created positions of chief marketing officer and SVP of sustainability, respectively. All executives will report to CEO Libby Wadle, who said in a statement, “Jose, Danielle, Derek and Liz are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values and bring significant expertise, as well as a passion for our brands that will drive our business forward.”

April 9, 2021: Chiara Ferragni has joined Tod’s Group ‘s board of directors. The influencer’s relationship with the brand began four years ago when together they created the #ChiaraLovesTods limited-edition capsule. In a statement, chairman Diego Della Valle said, “Chiara’s knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be extremely valuable. Together, we will try to build solidarity and support projects for those in need, raising awareness and involving the new generations more and more in these kind of operations.”

April 7, 2021: Vibram Corp. has made several changes to its executive management team, which it said is part of its long-term organizational strategy to align the business to drive growth. Tammy Vrahopoulos is the company’s VP of human resources, Nicola Beretta is now the VP of finance and Jay Steere is the VP of product creation and merchandising. The three will report to Vibram Corp. president and global chief brand officer Fabrizio Gamberini. Eric Rosen, who has spent almost 20 years with the company, will retire this month. “Eric’s contributions to Vibram are deeply significant and he’s helped drive results for many years. I’ve worked with him for almost three years and will miss him greatly.” Gamberini said in a statement. “We have a thoughtful succession strategy in place and have built a highly skilled, consumer-focused executive management team with the experience, acumen, brand knowledge, and Vibram brand values required to continue to build sustainable growth for Vibram, for the long-term.”

April 6, 2021: Saucony has appointed Fábio Tambosi to its chief marketing officer role, effective immediately. In this position, Tambosi will be tasked with strategic development and execution of the company’s global branding initiatives, and will report to Anne Cavassa, president of Saucony. (Additionally, he will join the brand’s senior leadership team.) Tambosi has more than 18 years of industry experience, and was most recently at Adidas where he was the global head of brand, planning and activation for the sports performance categories. Before Adidas, he had stints at Nike and Nokia.

April 6, 2021: Retailer Snipes USA has tapped Marty Badour , who has been with the company for eight years, to fill its EVP of retail role. Snipes said Badour was pivotal in the rebranding and integration of Kicks USA to Snipes USA, as well as the Mr. Alan’s Men’s Bootery acquisition, both occurring in 2019. With this new position, Snipes USA confirmed he will also become a member of the executive team and will continue to lead its field, operations, talent development, loss prevention and visual merchandising teams. Badour will report to Jim Bojko, president of Snipes. Before Snipes, Badour held leadership positions at The Jones Group, Foot Locker Inc. and Jimmy Jazz.

April 6, 2021: Phil Graves , who has roughly two decades of experience leading sustainability efforts, has secured the chief sustainability officer role at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s . In the role, Graves will work closely with Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO Bass Pro Shops, to improve upon its sustainability efforts including manufacturing, supply chain and operations. Additionally, he will work with Bass Pro Shops senior director of conservation Bob Ziehmer to expand wildlife conservation and educational programs under the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation. Graves has held roles at Patagonia, Deloitte and PWC prior to joining Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

April 5, 2021: Ralph Lauren Corp. has hired Selfridges’ former digital fashion director, Jack Becht , as its creative director of agency, overseeing the Polo, Luxury, Lauren, Home and RL content studio divisions. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, he has more than a decade of experience in advertising, branded content and editorial. Becht, who reports to chief digital and content officer Alice Delahunt, succeeds SVP and creative director of concept and integration Nathan Copan, who departed the company at the end of March.

April 2, 2021: J.Crew Group is building out its senior leadership team as it embarks on a long-term strategic growth plan after emerging from bankruptcy. The company has named four new executives: Jose Davila as chief people officer; Danielle Schmelkin as chief information officer; Derek Yarbrough as chief marketing officer; and Liz Hershfield as SVP of sustainability. “Jose, Danielle, Derek and Liz are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values and bring significant expertise as well as a passion for our brands that will drive our business forward,” CEO Libby Wadle said in a statement. In addition, J.Crew has appointed former Nike exec Frits Dirk van Paasschen , Madison Park Ventures founder Anna Fieler and Slack chief people officer Nadia Rawlinson to its board of directors.

April 1, 2021: Heidi Cooley has been promoted to the post of SVP and chief marketing officer at Crocs . The new CMO joined the shoe brand as VP of global marketing in 2016 and became head of global marketing in 2020. “Under Heidi’s leadership, Crocs has ignited its brand presence around the globe, engaging and exciting more consumers than ever before through our inclusive ‘Come As You Are’ platform,” Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement. “We’re confident that Heidi is the right marketing leader to drive our mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes forward today and in the future.”

April 1, 2021: Columbia Sportswear has announced the retirement of SVP of emerging brands Doug Morse in the summer, following a 27-year career at the company. He began as a temp in the consumer department back in 1994 and subsequently advanced to positions such as GM in Canada, VP/chief business development officer and GM of LAAP distributors. He took on the additional role of managing the emerging brands portfolio and the Asia subsidiaries in 2017 before focusing on emerging brands in 2020. Succeeding Morse is Craig Zanon , who spent more than two decades at Nike, where he most recently served as VP and GM of global basketball. During his time at the Swoosh, he was also VP for U.S. Footwear and GM for the Americas. “Craig brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue the growth trajectory of Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and prAna,” chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement. “He will build on the brand-led, consumer focused strategy that we have been pursuing for the last several years.”

April 1, 2021: Texas-based Twisted X Global Brands has announced two changes to its leadership team. Lee Lemon has been promoted to VP of sales after previously serving as GM. In his new role, Lemon will be responsible for the Twisted X, Twisted X Work, CellSole and Tamarindo collections. CEO Prasad Reddy said in a statement, “What makes Twisted X special is that we prioritize our retailers instead of competing with them, giving them everything they need for success including the best products, education and support. We have full confidence in Lee to continue strengthening these strategic partnerships to further our growth.” Meanwhile, Monte Nelson has joined the firm as VP of Western and will lead sales efforts for all Western product under the Twisted X, Black Star and Wrangler Footwear brands. Nelson most recently was a senior sales executive at Justin Brands Inc.