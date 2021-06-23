Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GOBankingRates

Small Businesses That Were Boosted By a Famous Visit

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVNcw_0Z6xghrv00

It can be hard for a small business to gain recognition outside of its own neighborhood, but sometimes, if the right customer pops in, it can lead to a surge of publicity and a huge boost in interest — and even sales. This happened when First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to a Washington, D.C., pastry shop. According to Washington’s ABC7, Biden went to The Sweet Lobby in the Capitol Hill neighborhood shortly before Valentine’s Day and purchased one of everything in the shop. Since word got out of her visit, business has spiked.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Discover: 25 Small Businesses Every Neighborhood Needs

“Just really showing actual support for small businesses […] at a time like this is so valuable,” owner Winnette McIntosh Ambrose told the news channel.

And Biden isn’t the only famous face to help boost business at a local favorite.

Related: Small Businesses That Celebrities Love

President Obama Drives Customers to Local Restaurants

Biden is not the only White House resident to be a food influencer. Former President Barack Obama helped boost sales at a number of the restaurants he famously visited, including Spiaggia in Chicago and Restaurant Nora in Washington, D.C.

Obama was a regular at Spiaggia before relocating to D.C. and even had his celebratory dinner there when he was elected president. Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia’s chef and partner, told WNYC that his upscale Italian restaurant “absolutely” saw an increase in the number of customers as the word got out the Obamas were frequent diners.

Read More: Creative Ways Small Businesses Stayed Open the Past Year

Restaurant Nora in Washington, D.C., also saw a boost in customers after Obama threw his wife, Michelle, a surprise birthday party at the organic eatery in January 2010, owner Nora Pouillon told WNYC.

Stephen Colbert and Tom Hanks Endorse Appalachian Bookstore

Stephen Colbert wanted to help bring some attention to a deserving small business by buying them a Super Bowl ad this year, and, with the help of his research team, he chose Foggy Pine Books located in the Appalachian town of Boone, North Carolina.

“These big companies aren’t the ones who need our support the most right now. It’s small businesses out there who have been hurt the most in this pandemic,” he told Today.

Find Out: What COVID-19 Has Meant for Small Businesses

The ad that aired included a glowing endorsement from Tom Hanks, who shared some of the books he picked up at the store.

Since the Super Bowl, the bookstore has been “just absolutely slammed” with orders, owner Mary Ruthless told Today. And as of March 16, the store was still seeing a huge spike in demand.

“#ThankYou so much for all your support, kind words, & orders,” the bookstore’s official account tweeted at the time. “We’re working as quickly as possible but are still quite backed up. If you want to check the status of an order or you need it by a specific date, call us at 828-386-1219 & our #booksellers will be happy to help!”

Check Out: Steps Small Businesses Can Take To Bounce Back in 2021

Stars Like Oprah Make a Queens, New York-Based Designer Bag the New Birkin

Oprah named Telfar’s shopping bag one of her Favorite Things for 2020, but she isn’t the only celebrity who has propelled the Queens, New York-based bag brand into bestseller status. Designer Telfer Clemens launched his bags in 2014, but it wasn’t until 2017 when he won the top prize of $400,000 at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards that his shopping bag — dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin” — really rose in popularity, The Cut reported. It’s since been worn by the likes of Solange Knowles and Selena Gomez.

Now, Telfar can’t seem to keep the bags in stock.

More From GOBankingRates
Last updated: June 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Small Businesses That Were Boosted By a Famous Visit

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business#Celebrities#Fashion#White House#Politics#Abc7#The Sweet Lobby#Local Restaurants#Spiaggia#Wnyc#Italian#Foggy Pine Books#Appalachian#Cut
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Post-pandemic warning for small businesses

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Small businesses across Southern Nevada, which struggled to survive the COVID-19 lockdowns, are now being warned about fraudsters as they work to get back on their feet. “Fraudsters are becoming more and more resourceful, unfortunately,” said Joe Trimble, the regional small business manager for Wells Fargo...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Vanel helps small business in Jamaica

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) is working with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., a business group in Downtown Jamaica, to help small businesses get access to $800 million from the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Program. “We are working to make certain that our small businesses have the support needed to...
Posted by
TheStreet

GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Business With The Launch Of Their Small Business Spotlight 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and gyms: these and other businesses that Americans frequent daily were impacted immensely when life came to a screeching halt as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. During its peak in May 2020, 23% of small and medium-sized businesses were closed and sadly, many of them ended up shutting their doors permanently.
POTUSNewsweek

White House Reports Roughly 1 Percent Pay Gap Between Men and Women in Biden Administration

The White House is reporting roughly a 1 percent pay gap between men and women working under President Joe Biden's administration. A gender and pay analysis of White House staff released Thursday shows the Biden administration is "the most diverse" in history, said the administration. On average, women working under Biden for the White House make $93,752 while men make $94,639.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden’s Bloated White House Payroll Is Most Expensive In American History

If the White House payroll is a leading indicator of the president’s commitment to expand government then taxpayers have a reason for concern. Projected four-year costs of Biden’s White House payroll could top $200 million. For comparison, inflation adjusted, the Trump administration spent $164.3 million (2017-2020) and the Obama administration spent $188.5 million (2009-2012).
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Historians just ranked the presidents. Trump wasn’t last.

Despite being impeached twice, former president Donald Trump is not the worst president in U.S. history, according to 142 presidential historians surveyed by C-SPAN, the results of which were released Wednesday. But the survey doesn’t give Trump much to brag about either. He ranked lower than William Henry Harrison, who...
Wickenburg Sun

Small businesses threatened by PRO Act

As owner of Hassayampa Barbeque in downtown Wickenburg, I know that running a business is challenging enough, especially given the impact the past year has had on my customers and the community. Now, it seems like some legislators in Washington are intent on making life that much harder for small business owners as well as workers across the country. Most Democrats in the Senate have signed on as cosponsors to a piece of legislation known as the PRO Act. Thankfully, Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have not offered their support of this unnecessary bill. This bill would abolish the right-to-work laws that have been written into Arizona’s state constitution. It would do the same to all right-to-work laws passed in the more than two dozen states that have enacted them. That means workers could once again be forced into paying union dues regardless of whether or not they are a member of the union, or else face the potential of losing their job. It’s hard to see how this could possibly benefit workers. In fact, this entire bill is purposefully written under the guise of protecting workers’ rights when in reality it is all about giving more power to unions to force unionization on workers and their workplaces. There is nothing in this bill that helps workers, but so much in it that would hurt local Arizona businesses like mine, as well as our employees.
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Reports 56% of Hires Are Women, Pay Gap Narrowed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% who come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds, according the White House. The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it...