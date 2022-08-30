ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Is on Sale For Less Than $2 With This Secret Code—Here's How to Get the Deal Before It Ends

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago
Fans of The Office will be happy learn that Peacock is free and offers all nine seasons of the NBC sitcom at no cost. Peacock launched in July 2020 as a streaming service for NBCUniversal shows such as The Office , This Is Us and the Real Housewives franchise.



For those who don’t know, NBCUniversal is the home of many networks, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Bravo , E! and Oxygen. The launch of Peacock came after fan-favorite shows such as The Office and Parks and Recreation , both of which originally aired on NBC, left rival streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to stream under Peacock. As of January 2021, Peacock has had 33 million subscribers, and that number is only expected to grow.

With shows like The Office , This Is Us and the Real Housewives in its library, it’s clear that Peacock is a must-have streaming service for any TV fan. But with how saturated the market is at the moment with other streaming services ( Netflix , Hulu , Amazon Prime, HBO Max , Disney± —the list goes on), it’s understandable why TV lovers want to know if there’s a way to watch Peacock for free without the commitment of a subscription. Well, ahead is a breakdown on how to watch Peacock for free and binge your favorite NBCUniversal shows.

What are Peacock’s current deals?

Read on for a list of Peacock’s current deals.

Peacock’s $1.99 per month deal



For a limited time, Peacock is offering a deal where users can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month . The deal saves users $3 or 60 percent from Peacock Premium’s usual rate of $4.99 per month. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Peacock’s $1.99 per month deal .

  1. Visit PeacockTV.com
  2. Enter your email and click “Watch For Free”
  3. Click “Get Premium”
  4. Enter the promo code “ SEPTEMBER
  5. Enter your information and payment method
  6. Start watching Peacock

Peacock’s $19.99 per month deal



Peacock is also offering a deal where users can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $19.99 for one year . The deal saves users $30 or 60 percent from Peacock Premium’s usual rate of $49.99 per year. The discounted yearly rate also saves users around $4 from Peacock’s $1.99 per month deal. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Peacock’s $19.99 per year deal.

  1. Visit PeacockTV.com
  2. Enter your email and click “Watch For Free”
  3. Click “Get Premium”
  4. Enter the promo code “ ONEYEAR
  5. Enter your information and payment method
  6. Start watching Peacock

Is Peacock free?

Yes! Peacock is free . Viewers can watch thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, as well as sports and news, at no cost. (That includes The Office !) All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email. That said, while Peacock offers a free plan, that doesn’t mean that everything on Peacock is available at no cost.



How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two paid plans. Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus . Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month . Peacock Premium allows subscribers to access everything in the free plan, as well as live sports, Peacock original series, next-day episodes of NBC shows and more movies and TV shows that aren’t available in the free account. Peacock Premium Plus is the exact same as Peacock Premium except subscribers won’t have to watch ads and can stream their shows offline on their mobile devices.



Do Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus have free trials?

Unfortunately, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus do not have free trials. However, there are a couple ways to still receive a free Peacock Premium subscription.

Watch Peacock Premium With XFinity’s Free Subscription



If you want to watch Peacock for free , there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex , Xfinity X1 , Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

    1. Visit Peacock.com
    2. Create an account
    3. Link your Xfinity account
    4. Start watching Peacock Premium

Watch Peacock Premium With Cox’s Subscription



Another way to watch Peacock for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium . Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Peacock for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

  1. Visit Peacock.com
  2. Create an account
  3. Link your Cox account
  4. Start watching Peacock Premium

What’s on Peacock?

Peacock offers thousands of hours of TV shows and movies. Of course, The Office was the main draw for many Peacock subscribers. But the service also offers access to shows like Yellowstone , This Is Us , the Real Housewives and Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

What’s on Peacock Premium?

Peacock has dozens of original TV shows on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, including The Real Housewives of Miami , The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip , Bel-Air , One of Us Is Lying and the Saved by the Bell reboot. Peacock Premium also offers new movies like Marry Me , Halloween Kills and Boss Baby 2 that are released on Peacock at the same time as their theatrical premieres.

In an interview with The Wrap in 2019, NBCUniversal’s CEO Steve Burke explained how Peacock is different than streaming services like Netflix .“We’re not doing the same strategy that Netflix and people chasing Netflix have adopted,” he said at the time. He noted that what made Peacock different than other streaming services was its free, ad-supported plan that made it more affordable than other subscription-based services. “I think we’re gonna get to cruising altitude much more quickly than a subscription service,” he said.

Is Peacock worth It?

Is Peacock worth it? In an interview with Vulture in 2022, Peacock’s president, Kelly Campbell, opened up about what it was like to launch Peacock amid the current health crisis in 2020. “I actually think Peacock took a really strong approach when it came to entering the market with original content, especially given all the headwinds with COVID,” she said. “Peacock launched more than 70 originals in the first year and a half. We are looking to launch another 50 to 60 this year. We might not see the volume that we saw immediately at launch, but we are really focused and have learned a lot in that time. We’ve got a couple years of first-party data now, and so we’re in a really good position to make smart content decisions when it comes to originals and to take big swings. That’s exactly what we’re doing in partnership with our development team and studios.”

She also told the site about how Peacock is different than other streaming services, with original content like Marry Me and Bel-Air and and exclusive streaming events like the Olympics and the Super Bowl. “Record breaking in every way. It’s hard to find the right words to express just how big February [2022] has been for us. Peacock broke records on every front, from new subscribers and usage to concurrent streams and more in just one month, and really that long weekend you referenced,” she said. “We launched the most-streamed Olympics, the most-streamed Super Bowl. We had the most-streamed film launch with Marry Me . It is trending quickly to become the most-streamed film of all time on Peacock. We launched our most-streamed original series, Bel-Air , which is already the third-most-streamed title on the platform of all time and trending very quickly to become our top series — and that’s with only five episodes out there. So we can only imagine just how high that can go.”

Campbell also referenced Yellowstone and The Office as two of Peacock’s most streamed shows, as well as Bel-Air , a Peacock original and a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . “ Yellowstone and The Office are incredibly successful on Peacock,” she said. “But think about how many hours of content are available for those titles, and that with Bel-Air we only have five episodes available so far. So to already be in that space with titles like that is pretty incredible. And relative to other originals, I would say Bel-Air is on an entirely new trajectory.”

Campbell also told Vulture about Peacock’s plan at the time to be NBC Universal’s exclusive streaming service for shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Saturday Night Live , which have also been previously available to stream on competitors like Hulu. “I can’t speak to the specifics, but Peacock will become the exclusive streaming home of NBC current-season content later this year. We do think it’s a big deal. We see this as an opportunity to lean into that broader strategy — bringing the best content in the market to consumers, including the best of NBCU’s portfolio content,” she said. “In bringing that content home to Peacock, it also gives us a lot of opportunities to think about windowing, and how we program across our entire portfolio. Shows like La Brea, Saturday Night Live, Law & Order: SVU — these are among the most-watched current series on Peacock. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is another example. That became the most-watched NBC telecast of [2021] and the No. 2 live event in Peacock history at that time, behind only WrestleMania. We’re also experimenting with windowing. With [Bravo’s] Below Deck Mediterranean , we launched episodes one week early on Peacock, and that was able to really grow that audience.”

Campbell also spoke about Peacock’s free plan, which she considered a “smart move” that differentiates the service from its competitors. “I don’t think it was a mistake. I think it was a smart move. I think the free and bundled approach played a really critical part in scaling Peacock,” she said. “The free tier served a couple of purposes. First of all, it opened up the funnel. A very large portion of the total addressable market has signed up for and engaged with Peacock in some way since the launch. We were also able to replicate the model in Europe with Sky and put Peacock in front of consumers outside of the U.S. earlier than planned beginning last November. So the free tier to date has been an incredibly effective platform for customers to sign up, explore, and just enter the Peacock ecosystem.”

She continued, “That being said, consumers are voting with their time and with their wallets, and they’re spending more time on our paid and bundled tiers, and increasingly they’re choosing to sign up for our paid and bundled tiers. Those who pay us directly, in fact, make up the largest and fastest growing portion of our active accounts. We shared recently in our earnings that we have more than 9 million paid subscribers and more than 7 million bundled subscribers out of 25 million monthly active users. Our paid and bundled consumers make up about 75 percent of total viewership on the service, and that’s growing as well. We got to this point of being able to focus more on building our dual-revenue paid business model a lot more quickly than planned.”

Campbell, who used to work at Hulu, also spoke of Peacock’s business plan and how it may look different than other streaming services. “I think when Peacock entered the market, there was a realization that it wasn’t just about disruption or being the first to market or being the first to scale. It’s really about having the right content and building a quality relationship with consumers,” she said. “You’re not going to hear us talking about these big numbers and providing no clarity on what’s within them. We’re really focused on building a long-term, sustainable business. We’re in the long game. It’s not just about scale. It’s about scaling while building a quality relationship with consumers. I think that’s a different lens than perhaps other streamers, especially at other points in time, may have looked at the market through. I think Peacock is really going to be focused on that idea of creating value, building a sustainable business. We’re focused on the long game.”

To continue to grow Peacock, Campbell also understands how important original films like Marry Me and Halloween Kills are to the service. “We’re very invested in film. We believe film is incredibly valuable to streaming audiences. But just to back up a little bit and put it into context, we look at film as a category overall. We do that very much in partnership with Donna Langley and the Universal Pictures team more broadly,” she said. “When we look at the Peacock film strategy, we look at it through a few different lenses. We look at it through the pay-one deal, which is structured to bring films that launch in theaters to Peacock audiences more quickly than they would have come in the past. We are also still opportunistically bringing films from Universal to Peacock day-and-date. We are investing in film from a licensed and library perspective, both looking very closely at our catalog within the NBCU ecosystem and at third-party opportunities, such as Harry Potter. And, of course, original film is an opportunity for Peacock, and we are planning to make investments there in partnership with Donna and the Universal team.”

Sign up for Peacock’s free plan at Peacock.com .



StyleCaster

Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra—Your September Horoscope Says You May Be On The Verge Of An Identity Crisis

Although you’re a lighthearted air sign who’s totally capable keeping your cool, your Libra horoscope for September 2022 proves that you’ve *definitely* got a wild side. And when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel completely enthusiastic about a relationship as this month begins! However, this story is just beginning and your life is about to get *very* interesting. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde, and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. However, feeling...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It

You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match

If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires. The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian...
QUEENS, NY
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery

Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Chris Just Called Will ‘Ugly’ After His Apology Video—He Claims That Shading Jada Was the ‘Nicest Joke’

Not backing down. Chris Rock rejected Will Smith’s apology video…again. The former Saturday Night Live cast member took to the stage in the U.K. with Dave Chapelle and he confessed what he truly thought of Will Smith. During his show at Liverpool’s M&S Arena with Chapelle, he revealed what occurred at the moment. “Did that s—t hurt?” Chapelle asked. “Goddamn right … the motherf–ker hit me over a bulls–t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock replied. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow

The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Sort Through The Skeletons In Your Closet

You’re learning so much this month and your Cancer horoscope for September 2022 will give you a taste of what’s to come! This month begins on a high note, because Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your 10th house of career on September 2, which could lead you to send out a press release regarding your latest success. However, it could also shine a light on some information you weren’t aware of before, so don’t leave important tasks til’ the last minute. Once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that drama in your personal life is just starting to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow

You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
LIFESTYLE
