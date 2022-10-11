ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashian-Jenners’ Real Hair May Surprise You: Photos of Kylie, Khloe, Kim and More

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

From fiery red to highlighter yellow, the Kardashian-Jenner family has rocked every hair color on Earth usually while wearing wigs or extensions. This might leave you wondering: What does Kylie , Kim , Khloé and the rest of the famous brood’s real hair actually look like?

During Vogue 's " 73 Questions With Kylie Jenner " in September 2021, Kylie revealed the "craziest" rumors she's ever heard about her family. "That we're all actually bald," she told the camera. Say what?!

Though that's not the case, Kylie credits herself with introducing wigs to her sisters, which gave them far more options when it comes to their looks. Surprisingly, most of the sisters keep their natural hair shoulder-length, or shorter, in an effort to keep it healthy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums also tap some of the most talented hairstylists in the country for help with maintaining their locks.

FOMO! These Are the Most Expensive Kardashian-Jenner Vacations Ever

Life & Style spoke with celebrity stylist Jen Atkin , who works with the Kardashian-Jenners, Chrissy Teigen , Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and more about the "biggest mistakes" people can make when it comes to hair care.

"Most people buy their shampoo and conditioner from the same product line (volume, repair, clean, etc.) and don't realize that you usually need a different shampoo and conditioner variety for each," Jen explained. "Fixing this common mistake can be the key to achieving your hair goals."

In addition, the A-list sisters keep it au naturel when they're not on the red carpet or at a photo shoot. Kourtney showed off her real hair during a video with Khloé for Poosh in May 2020 and revealed she'd been leaving her hair completely alone while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic .

See How Much the Kardashians Have Changed Since Season 1 of 'KUWTK'

"This is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it, and so I haven't even brushed my hair today!" Kourtney said at the time. "I've only been doing this since quarantine time, I just rinse my hair with water after [I'm done working out], especially since I haven't been seeing anyone. So I rinse my hair with water, then it has my hair's natural oils and then I can slick it with a silk scrunchie. That's just been my jam."

In August 2022, however, the eldest sister of the clan couldn’t decide whether or not she wanted to chop off her gorgeous locks and go back to her 2021 bob cut. “Do I cut my hair again or do I grow it? (the day I cut it),” she captioned her Instagram post .

Fans seemed to be split with their decisions in the comments where one fan wrote, “Grow it long. Jasmine style again, bring it back,” while another comment read, “Cut, it’s very sexy on you.”

Khloé’s ritual is a bit different. "My thing is normally the beginning of the week is when I wash and blow dry my hair — but today I haven't done anything, so I'll probably do it tomorrow!" the Good American founder, who has naturally curly hair, responded.

Keep scrolling to see the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ real hair!

