Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Cryptocurrency: Breaking Down the Basics

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G56AV_0Z696jID00

If you asked 10 random people if they ever used cryptocurrency, you’d likely get 10 nos, but it seems like the digital alt-money is trending more every day. It’s easy to understand why. Bitcoin, the first and most famous cryptocurrency, is the investment story of the decade and perhaps of all time . Bitcoin was worth a fraction of a cent when it first emerged in 2009. In March 2021, it peaked above $60,000. When a penny turns into a Porsche in a little more than a decade, it tends to draw attention. Here’s what you need to know about cryptocurrency .

Show Support: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Cryptocurrency: The Basics

Cryptocurrency is often described as a “digital asset,” but don’t mistake it for a digitized version of cash like the kind you spend with PayPal. You can pay for things with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, just like dollars, yen and euros, but the difference is that those and all other traditional currencies are issued and backed by central authorities like governments or banks.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not. Instead, they’re awarded as digital tokens to “miners” for their work in maintaining blockchains, the encrypted ledgers where cryptocurrency ownership is recorded, stored and validated.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): How’s It Differ From Bitcoin and What’s It Worth?

Cryptocurrency is:

  • Decentralized, traded on a peer-to-peer basis and exchanged with neither the scrutiny nor the security that comes with a central authority like a bank or government
  • Anonymous — privacy is one of crypto’s primary selling points
  • Secured in a special digital wallet, not a bank account

Crypto Is Coming Into Its Own — and Bitcoin Is Still Boss

Cryptocurrency is not yet a realistic day-to-day alternative to money as the world knows it for the average person, but it has certainly come a long way from its early days in the online underground. Most recently, Visa announced it would accept cryptocurrency. Before that, PayPal added crypto capabilities to its own platform. Everyone from Burger King to Overstock.com accepts it as payment and several big, publicly traded companies — most notably Tesla — have added large crypto positions to their portfolios.

But it’s not just big corporations. A 2020 HSB study found that more than one-third of small- and medium-sized businesses accept cryptocurrency, too.

Find Out: What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and it’s still the most widely known and widely used by far. Its success has spawned thousands of crypto spinoffs . Among the best-known challengers are Ethereum and Binance Coin, but Bitcoin is still the king of the hill. In fact, all cryptocurrencies that aren’t Bitcoin are known collectively as “altcoin.”

Read: Dogecoin: Is It a Worthwhile Investment?

Should You Invest?

Bitcoin’s first decade was a story of fairytale gains spun out of pinball-machine volatility that would send the average investor scrambling for cover. Along with wild price swings, the first years of cryptocurrency were riddled with headline-grabbing cases of fraud, theft, hacking and other scandals.

Ethereum (ETH): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

Not only is crypto investing a highly speculative and turbulent undertaking, but the actual process of investing is unfamiliar and outside the mainstream. Unlike the stock market, which is heavily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, there is no central authority that oversees the exchange of cryptocurrency. Some crypto exchanges are regulated, some are not. Big ones like Coinbase and Kraken are located in the U.S. Many others are scattered across the globe.

Since the SEC doesn’t recognize the exchanges where cryptocurrency is traded, there are no ETFs that track cryptocurrency directly the way there are for gold and traditional currency. So-called crypto ETFs only track companies that are indirectly connected to cryptocurrency.

Read: The Hype Around NFTs: What Are They? And How Pricey Do They Get?

In short, crypto is still fast-lane investing that constitutes a minority position, if any, in most portfolios. What can be said today that could not in years past, however, is that it’s now clear that cryptocurrency is here to stay.

GOBankingRates’ Crypto Guides

More From GOBankingRates

    Last updated: March 31, 2021

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Cryptocurrency: Breaking Down the Basics

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    27K+
    Followers
    3K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Cardano
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrencies#Digital Currency#Important Things#Porsche#Bch#Visa#Hsb#Kraken#Sec#Dot#Usdt#Ltc#Ada#Track Cryptocurrency#Boss Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrency Ownership#So Called Crypto Etfs#Crypto Capabilities#Crypto Spinoffs
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Bitcoin
    News Break
    Currencies
    News Break
    Paypal
    News Break
    Economy
    News Break
    Crypto
    News Break
    Markets
    News Break
    Ethereum
    News Break
    Tesla
    Related
    Marketsmodernreaders.com

    Ubiq (UBQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,795.00

    Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $42,795.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
    MarketsCoinTelegraph

    Beyond Dogecoin: The 5 hottest cryptocurrencies on Twitter this month

    In the realm of digital assets, Crypto Twitter is a major seat of power. Memecoins and serious large-cap assets alike can see their value rise or fall depending on whether the whimsical Twitter crowd decides to pay attention. Huge rallies and dramatic declines often trigger waves of fear, uncertainty and...
    Stocksvia.news

    KardiaChain Cryptocurrency Down Momentum With A 42% Fall In The Last 14 Days

    KardiaChain (KAI-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 42.40% in the last 14 days. At 23:01 EST on Tuesday, 1 June, KardiaChain (KAI-USD) is at $0.05. The volume for KardiaChain is 1632264 and it’s 55.7% below in relation to the average volume. All TIme High and Low. KardiaChain’s current...
    StocksInvestorPlace

    Trade RIOT Stock as Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Soars to New Heights

    At a trading range of $1.93 to $79.50, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has all the volatility suitable for an active trader. The wild swings in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will decide where RIOT stock heads to, next. This would suggest that traders cannot predict what the upside potential is for Riot.
    MarketsCoinDesk

    Market Wrap: ‘Oversold’ Bitcoin Down to $35K, ETH Drops to $2.5K

    Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $35,987 as of 21:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). In the red 2.5% over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin’s 24-hour range: $35,754-$37,833 (CoinDesk 20) Ether (ETH) trading around $2,549 as of 21:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Losing 3.2% over the previous 24 hours. Ether’s 24-hour range: $2,532-$2,734...
    MarketsPosted by
    Hackernoon

    7 Best Crypto Saving Accounts to Earn Up To 12% Bitcoin Interest

    A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses encryption techniques to secure the network. Unlike fiat currencies, they do not have the stress and bottlenecks that come with carrying paper money around. Also, they are completely decentralized and do not have any central controlling authority. Rather it’s a currency of the people by the people and for the people.
    Currenciesbitcoinist.com

    How Cryptocurrency Wallets Could Replace Banks

    Cryptocurrency use cases vary based on who you’re talking to. Some believe that digital assets can replace our current financial system, while others view crypto as a store of value like gold. Each use case has its pros and cons, but they also have one thing in common: a cryptocurrency wallet.
    Personal Financeambcrypto.com

    Bringing blockchain-based banking to the mainstream with Point Pay

    According to the Merchant Machine 2021 study, around 1.6 billion people in the world are deprived of financial literacy and lack access to banking services. While cryptocurrency is slowly being adopted all over the world, for mass adoption to take place it needs to become more beginner-friendly and adhere to regulations and KYC/AML policies. Adding to this, financial services would have to be provided within a blockchain-based platform.
    Currenciestechvivi.com

    DIGITAL CURRENCY V/S CRYPTOCURRENCY: BRIEF FOR BEGINNERS

    Nowadays we all are shifting from traditional wallets to digital wallets through digital transformation. A digital wallet holds digital currency as well as a cryptocurrency with advanced blockchain technology. Digital Currency or Digital Money is distinct from physical or coins. It allows instantaneous transactions and there is no border for transfer of ownership. The major benefit of digital transactions is the ease and the speed of making the transactions. Additionally, the users of digital payments enjoy more flexibility in making payments. Moreover, users need not worry about any risk involved. I know for beginners, it is difficult to differentiate between digital currency and cryptocurrency. Beginners first need to know What is digital currency and cryptocurrency? Let us first start with digital currency.
    Marketsthefintechtimes.com

    Skrill Research Finds Four in Ten Consumers Have Invested in Crypto

    Skrill, the digital payments brand which is part of Paysafe, has released the results of a consumer survey, which uncover a number of trends on the rising popularity and adoption of cryptocurrency. 38% of respondents said they’d either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency, and 84% said they’d heard of at least one cryptocurrency, with 64% recognising Bitcoin.
    Marketsricentral.com

    Crypto Price Crash: Why Ethereum Could Soon Overtake Bitcoin

    (Forbes) — Cryptocurrency price turmoil has gripped markets over the last few weeks, with ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, losing around 50% of its value. The bitcoin price has also fallen sharply from its all-time high of almost $65,000 per bitcoin set in mid-April, with fickle Tesla TSLA -0.9%...
    Marketsdecrypt.co

    Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Adds Dogecoin, Cardano and More

    Dogecoin is a meme coin whose market cap is no joke. Image: Shutterstock. The peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform LocalBitcoins is expanding its offerings beyond just BTC in a bid to grow its customer base, adapt to new market conditions, and embrace the world of altcoins. LocalBitcoins announced last week that...
    StocksBenzinga

    3 Cryptocurrency Stocks That May Not Rebound Soon

    As cryptocurrency melts down, the stocks of many crypto-related companies have followed. For some of them, significant resistance has formed above current trading levels. This could keep a top on them, at least in the short run. They include Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), and BIGG Digital...