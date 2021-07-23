Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Taking Your Small Business To The Next Level: 11 Top Tips

Posted by 
Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hykqr_0Z5zoZTK00
Small BusinessCanva

Owning a business can be a highly rewarding and lucrative quest. Many small businesses struggle when it comes to taking their company to the next level.

Fortunately, there are many simple steps that you could consider taking to help your business grow and thrive.

Here are our top tips to leveling up your small business.

Set Ambitious Goals

Having a clear goal to work towards can ensure that you and your business progress in the right direction. Goals should be ambitious but achievable. Having an unachievable goal can demoralize you and your staff should you not reach it.

Reasonable goals can motivate, help you focus, and give you clear and tangible signs of progress. Where possible, it can help to have a precise goal. For instance, instead of having a goal like leveling up your business, decide what leveling up means to your team, assign it a metric, and focus on that. This could be increasing sales by 50% or opening another 3 store locations in a new city.

Go The Extra Mile With Customer Service

Customer service is crucial to keep consumers coming back to your business. It is an unfortunate fact that people tend to go online to write about negative experiences more than excellent ones. Going above and beyond with customer service can help to ensure that the majority of reviews your business receives are positive ones.

Customer feedback can be crucial to help you improve the customer experience. It can also help to show that you are listening and changing with the input you receive.

If you consistently deliver a “WOW” customer experience, you’ll create raving fans which increases word of mouth referrals!

Never Stop Learning

There is always something new to learn in business. Even skills that you may not automatically think are applicable to business and strategy can profoundly impact the way you work and run your company.

If returning to the classroom doesn’t exactly fill you with excitement, there are many different ways that you can learn nowadays. Self-paced courses, webinars, reading, and online courses are all excellent ways to learn new skills.

Additional resources: Best Services in News Break

Streamline Your Advertising Efforts

Advertising is crucial for growing your business. A combination of traditional and digital advertising can benefit most small businesses, but if you want to move to the next level, then a focus on digital advertising is a must.

It can be daunting to know how and where to start with digital marketing. There are many different facets to it, and to be effective, you will need to find the combination that works for your business.

If you’re looking for a holistic and performance-driven ad strategy, it may help to get the advice and help of a programmatic advertising agency. Programmatic advertising allows you to streamline your advertising campaigns across different digital channels in one single platform. Using a professional agency like War Room will give you the expert advice you need to make the very best use of digital advertising. If you’d like to know more, check out their services on warroominc.com.

Invest In Your People

Having the best people is essential to a successful business enterprise. Simply hiring the best staff isn’t enough to maintain success – you need to continually develop and invest in your employees. Whether it be enrolling them in a professional development course they’re interested in or having them attend a national industry conference -- it has the dual impact of improving staff retention and increasing the expert knowledge within your business.

It may also help to have clear career paths in mind for your team members. If you succeed in taking your business to the next level, rewarding those who have been invaluable in your success is critical.

Focus On Mental Wellbeing

Mental wellbeing is essential to keep on top of your game. While it may be tempting to work all hours to reach your goals, this can quickly lead to burnout. Keeping you and your team physically and mentally healthy will enable you to work better, with more innovation and creativity.

Some steps that you could take include getting regular exercise, ensuring you get enough sleep each night, and engaging in mindfulness and meditation when things get stressful.

You could also consider making mental wellbeing an integral part of your company ethos. You might consider encouraging mentally healthy practices among your staff and have information on how to get help if they are struggling. Hosting yoga or meditation sessions during lunch hours once a week could be an option!

Ask For Help

It could help to find advice from someone in your industry who has made the leap that you are attempting. There are many ways that you could find a business mentor that could be of help to some small business owners. Having a coach and cheerleader can be motivating.

You could also consider partnering up with a more established business so that you can have the advantage of two business heads rather than one. This can create fruitful partnerships and even result to form new business ventures.

Stay Up To Date With Technology

Technology is always changing. New innovations are making business management more efficient and cost-effective than ever before. You might consider taking some time out of your week to research the latest developments in your industry. Incorporating new technology into your business may seem daunting, but the benefits can be well worth it.

It is also worth growing and cultivating your social media following. As a small business, you may already have a loyal follower base, but with the proper use of quality content marketing, you may be able to improve your brand reach significantly.

If you're jump in the digital marketing strategy, you should optimize your content and search engine called SEO. Use SEO agency tools to make it easier for you.

Additional resources: Best WordPress Hosting for Bloggers

Keep Cyber Safe

Cybersecurity is crucial in today’s world. You will need to protect your business and customers’ sensitive data from potential cybercrime.

It could help to do some research into the types of cybersecurity out there. You should choose a security system that you trust and has all of the protections you might require. The better your cybersecurity infrastructure, the better your business is positioned to grow and thrive.

Manage And Review Your Cash Flow

Every business owner knows that cash flow is crucial. If your cash flow isn’t what you would like it to be, that may make expanding and growing your business difficult. You could consider having a review of your business expenses and income and see where and how you could streamline processes and cut unnecessary costs.

It could help to enlist the services of an accountant if you haven’t already. Accountants will be able to review your income and cash flow to let you know how and where you could save money. While spending money to save money may seem counter-intuitive, the advice of a professional can be invaluable and save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Revamp Your Brand

If you are launching a drive to grow your business, you could consider having a revamp of your business brand. Rebranding can be a lengthy process, so it is best to do it early and ensure that you are entirely happy with your brand.

Consider your business name, logo, and aesthetic. These should be simple, clear, and memorable. If your company branding is complex or cluttered, that can make it harder for customers to remember you. If you are unsure of how to improve your company’s brand, you could consult a design and branding agency to get ideas on how you can improve.

Conclusion

Taking your small business to the next level can mean many things – opening up new branches, increasing sales, providing unique products and services, and much more. Fortunately, many of the measures you can take to grow your business can help with other areas.

Changing and growing is crucial for your business to thrive. Focusing on improving various elements of your company will ensure your business truly moves to the next level.

Comments / 0

Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

19
Followers
67
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Enterprise#Business Management#Business Name#Programmatic Advertising#Warroominc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Small BusinessRichmond.com

Ask SCORE: Cybersecurity tips to protect your small business

QUESTION: I am concerned with the recent rash of cyber theft and ransomware activity. What can a small business with limited resources do to protect itself?. ANSWER: The Benjamin Franklin axiom “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is as true today as it was then. Consider...
Economysmallbiztrends.com

Go Beyond the Basics with These 10 Unique Online Marketing Tips

Nearly every business today uses some form of online marketing. So if you want your company to stand out, you need to think a bit differently. New platforms like Clubhouse and TikTok may help. Or you could find new strategies within your tried and true methods like SEO and email marketing. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you go beyond the basics to improve your online marketing.
Small Businesssavannahceo.com

BBB Business Tip: 5 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Should Avoid

Many small business owners struggle with financial management. As a small business owner, it is your responsibility to make sure your business is growing and thriving in the most effective way possible. If you're not careful, however, you could end up making costly financial mistakes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Small BusinessPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How to Reduce the Operating Costs of Your Small Business

Are the operating costs of your small business too high? “Operating costs” is an extremely important term to business owners from small to mega. Are you curious about operating costs and how they affect your business? Are your operations costs outrunning your expenses budget? If you want to learn how to reduce the operating costs of your small business, you have chosen the right article to read.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Double The Sales Of Small Businesses With JVI Mobile Marketing’s Top Tips

Mcleansville, NC based JVI Mobile Marketing recently shared another round of top tips and tricks for marketing a small business online. The new list, which elaborates on several new areas, can be freely accessed through the company’s official website. JVI Mobile Marketing invites all interested parties to check out the company’s new highly-informative blog post and read through these tips to learn how they can double their sales and make customers more likely to return.
TechnologyCadillac News

How Shopware takes commerce to the next level

In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple strategy: putting people at the centre. Shopware has a lot to offer in terms of solutions, and a unique project in the industry is currently causing a stir: the video-on-demand service shopware.tv.
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

Tips to build your business with SaaS

Software as a Service (SaaS) is a popular business model among many organizations. If you’re not familiar with SaaS, it allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the internet. In fact, the SaaS market is expected to generate close to $141 billion by 2022. So, how can business owners utilize different SaaS platforms to build their business? At Business Warrior, our SaaS model and proprietary algorithm gives small business owners the necessary insights into their online brand and reputation, which is more important than ever to get them customers. Below are tips for companies on how to use these types of platforms to scale and grow their brand.
Economytrendynews9.com

Top tips to get your wellness business off the ground

Top tips to get your wellness business off the ground. The health and wellness industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years. The considerable increase in demand has led several hotel chains to launch their wellness tourism brands. People are becoming increasingly health-conscious. They are spending a lot more on health and experiences rather than magical things.
Small Businessworldfinancialreview.com

5 Budgeting Tips for Planning a Small Business

Finding new clients, establishing your online presence, and marketing are some of the things that take priority when building a business. However, when planning a small business, you need to consider your business budget at the onset of your investment. If you would like your business to thrive and be...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Community Tips for Building a Quality Small Business Website

A quality website can go a long way toward communicating your brand message with customers. Whether you run a local business or luxury brand, there are a few key elements you must consider when designing your site. Learn key tips from members of the online small business community below. Use...
Small BusinessForbes

PR Tips And Benefits For Small Businesses

Liana Zavo is the founder & CEO of ZavoMedia Group, an NYC-based full-service public relations and digital marketing agency. Without publicity and a well-known reputation, a business may have a hard time growing and thriving in its respective industry. A steady stream of efficient marketing strategies can help build an audience that equates to more profit. This is where public relations can help build, promote and manage brand reputation.
Small Businessdigitalconnectmag.com

6 Risk Management Tips for Small Business

Running a small business is easier said than done. There are so many things to manage, between your staff, your finances, your physical property, and more. No business comes without risks, and some risks can pose a serious threat to the success of your small business. So how do you...
Small Businessbizjournals

Get Growing: Cybersecurity essentials for your small business

Whether you are a solopreneur or have 50 employees, protecting your internal and external data from online threats is vital to guarding your business. Ensuring your company is protected and you are using the cybersecurity tools and resources that will keep your employee, business and customer information safe is imperative to the overall success of your business. To help explain the importance of and provide tips for protecting your businesses’ information, I spoke with Joanna Sobran and Karen Burmeister from MXOtech, a woman-owned, Chicago-based technology company that provides managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and custom software development to small-medium sized businesses.
Industrytimebusinessnews.com

Top 4 Tips to Boost a Freight Business

No matter if you want to establish a professional or personal relationship, you’ll always face challenges. And when it comes to developing a relationship with freight brokers, creating new relationships and contacting new freight brokers can be a daunting task. Many entrepreneurs don’t know what to say to the fresh prospects. They also don’t know how often they need to contact the brokers or how the choices will benefit their company.
EconomyKTEN.com

5 Tips For Financing Your Next Plumbing Project

Originally Posted On: 5 Tips For Financing Your Next Plumbing Project – Plumber Salt Lake City | Beehive Plumbing SLC. Beehive Plumbing’s financing options are here to help make your plumbing repairs and remodeling projects much more affordable!. One of the best parts of working with Beehive Plumbing for your...
Small Businesscitizensjournal.us

How to Finance Expansions for Your Small Business

After dedicating months to running your small business, it’s normal to want to see more growth. But before you can start thinking of the best ways to expand your business, however, gaining the appropriate funding should be your priority. And being a small business, chances are that you are not able to secure as much of a profit yet. Here are ways for you to acquire the proper funding to expand your small business.
Small Businesslakenewsonline.com

Tips for creating a social media policy for small business

Social media in the workplace is a huge gray area for employers. Putting guardrails around social media use has been a growing challenge as these platforms have become a central part of our lives – and our work. Social media use in the workplace was once simply a concern over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy