10 Best Gaming Headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More

It’s not always easy to achieve that immersive gaming experience, and it can get frustrating if you’ve been spending lots of time at home but can’t find the right items to make your gaming area pop. Crafting the best gaming experience can be as simple (and complicated) as narrowing down the perfect pair of headphones . If you’re a marathon gamer, investing in the right gaming headset makes all the difference, but the price tag doesn’t necessarily mean the sound quality will be up to your standards.

When shopping for the perfect headgear, you’ll want to make sure to have a few things on your checklist: durability, noise-cancelling capabilities, and a sound crisp enough to amplify your gaming experience. Of course, the right gaming headphones have to be comfortable and not too bulky, especially if you’re wearing them for hours at a time.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best models available in a range of prices, and compatible with fan favorite consoles including, PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PCs, Macs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Check out the list below, and for more gaming gear be sure to see our list of best gaming chairs and our gamers gift guide .



The HyperX Cloud II gaming headsets are solid, budget-conscious option. The headphones are compatible with PC, PlayStation and XBox consoles, feature 55-millimeter drivers, and a newly-designed USB sound card audio control box, which amplifies audio and voice for an optimal Hi-Fi, gaming experience. Other features include 7.1 virtual surround sound, an ear cup design that blocks outside distractions while you’re gaming, and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone.

Searching for a purrrfect gaming experience? Razer is one of the top manufacturers for gaming gear, like these Kraken Kitty headphones. Besides the esthetics, which lets you express your unique personality. One technical side, the headphones include customizable lighting, and are powered by Razer Chroma – featuring 16.8 million colors, along with stream responsive lighting, and active noise cancellation, and THX Spatial Audio, the latter of which provides more precise, optional audio for deeper immersion when gaming, listening to music or watch music videos. The headphones are also available in black .



Combining premium, high-fidelity audio with luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headphones deliver up to 40,000 kHz audio, and are engineered with new DTS: X v2.0 surround sound. The headphones feature a studio-quality clear cast microphone, serving up voice clarity and background noise cancellation, and an arctic ski goggle headband design with air weave performance, fabric-ear cushions for a comfortable fit.







JBL Quantum One gaming headphones are equipped with hi-res certified 50mm neodymium drivers, creating a sound cover specifically tuned for gaming by JBL’s audiologists. They also have active noise-canceling, a detachable mic, and an audio-chat balance dial. These lightweight headphones are designed to work with most systems including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and VR.



These sleek black and blue faux leather noise-canceling headsets deliver pro quality audio when you need it most, whether live-streaming or engaging in competitive play in the pits of a pro tournament. But if you’re mostly into live-streaming, the headsets have Dolby Digital Surround Sound processing with digital components for lag-free/interference-free operation. The headphones are compatible with PS4 or PS5, as well as Mac and PC. Additional features include a Mod Kit (sold separately), which is equipped with a voice-isolating mic, and sealed Speaker Tags.

Compatible with PS4, PC, Xbox, Nintendo 3DS, laptop, iPads and other tablets, PCs and more, Bengoo’s G9000 headsets are great for the buyer on a budget. The headset features an adjustable headband with thickened cushions and LED lighting on the over-ear pads. A strategically placed control box on the side of the headphones has a volume wheel and one-key mute abilities to easily adjust the mic and the volume while gaming, making them perfect for games like “Halo 5,” “Guardians,” “Metal Gear Solid,” “Call of Duty,” “Star Wars Battlefront,” and “World of Warcraft: Legion.”



A rich soundscape with advanced noise reduction and 7.1 surround sound, the G Pro X Gaming Headset from Logitech is built to last. Featuring a premium aluminum and steel frame, the headphones have Blue Voice microphone technology, noise-canceling ear pads outfitted with soft memory foam, and a detachable microphone.

Another option from Razer that helps you step your sound experience up a notch. The lightweight and comfortable Blackshark V2 headset are equipped with 7.1 surround sound capabilities, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The oval cooling gel and breathable memory foam ear cushions help keep your ears comfortable for up to 12 hours at a time before you’ll need to charge the headphones. There’s also a detachable microphone, which is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox One, PCs, and other tech gadgets.

Xbox wireless headsets don’t have the best reputation when it comes to microphone and noise-canceling capabilities (and system updates), but these newly released wireless headphones could help change that. The headset features rotating ear cups, crystal clear sound, and voice-isolation abilities so that you can play games comfortably (or listen to music) for hours on end. The headphones are designed for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices with Bluetooth. They also include Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone sound technologies for an elevated listening experience.

Another option for Xbox users: the SteelSeries Arctis 9x Wireless Gaming Headset. The built-in Xbox wireless connectivity makes it easy to connect to your console and begin playing almost instantly. Connect to Bluetooth so that you can play video games and take calls (or listen to music) simultaneously. The headphones feature the latest power-efficiency technology, a retractable and bidirectional microphone, and over 20 hours of battery life.