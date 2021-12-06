Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly

Listen Saturdays from 8 - 10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and plays the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend!

Here's this week's Top 20 (December 4):

#20 Sam Hunt “23”

#19 Miranda Lambert/Elle King “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

#18 Eric Church “Heart On Fire”

#17 Russell Dickerson “Home Sweet”

#16 Parker McCollum “To Be Loved By You”

#15 Priscilla Block “Just About Over You”

#14 Kelsea Ballerini/Kenny Chesney “Half of my Hometown”

#13 Morgan Wallen “Sand in my Boots”

#12 Kane Brown “One Mississippi”

#11 Jimmie Allen/Brad Paisley “Freedom was a Highway”

#10 Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

#9 Jordan Davis/Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

#8 Jon Pardi “Tequila Little Time”

#7 Ryan Hurd/Maren Morris “Chasing After You”

#6 Michael Ray “Whiskey & Rain”

#5 Kenny Chesney “Knowing You”

#4 Luke Combs “Cold As You”

#3 Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”

#2 Dustin Lynch/MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

#1 Zac Brown Band “Same Boat”

