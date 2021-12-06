ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQYZ6_0Z5pmrEY00

Listen Saturdays from 8 - 10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and plays the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend!

Keith Urban , Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert , Garth Brooks ... you never know who'll be joining for America’s biggest hits on your favorite Audacy Country stations.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy

Here's this week's Top 20 (December 4):

#20 Sam Hunt “23”
#19 Miranda Lambert/Elle King “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
#18 Eric Church “Heart On Fire”
#17 Russell Dickerson “Home Sweet”
#16 Parker McCollum “To Be Loved By You”
#15 Priscilla Block “Just About Over You”
#14 Kelsea Ballerini/Kenny Chesney “Half of my Hometown”
#13 Morgan Wallen “Sand in my Boots”
#12 Kane Brown “One Mississippi”
#11 Jimmie Allen/Brad Paisley “Freedom was a Highway”
#10 Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
#9 Jordan Davis/Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
#8 Jon Pardi “Tequila Little Time”
#7 Ryan Hurd/Maren Morris “Chasing After You”
#6 Michael Ray “Whiskey & Rain”
#5 Kenny Chesney “Knowing You”
#4 Luke Combs “Cold As You”
#3 Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”
#2 Dustin Lynch/MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
#1 Zac Brown Band “Same Boat”

You help pick the songs! Vote below to get your favorite into the list as we count down Country’s biggest hits every Saturday morning nationwide.

