ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop: Episode 5 – Thomas Tew Pirate Stew

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py37d_0Z5pFMLi00

On Episode 5 of COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop, I make my most delicious meal yet, Thomas Tew Pirate Stew.

Now that I am known throughout the land as the COVID Cooking Corona King, these amazing recipes just come to me in my dreams. They tickle and taunt my brain. “Make me, Christian,” they tease. “Eat me, Christian,” they plead. It’s exhausting and they only way to stop the flirtations is to submit to the voices and get cooking in the kitchen.

And that’s how we ended up here tonight. My friends at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling were kind enough to supply me with a bottle of their delicious Thomas Tew Rum and the rest they say is history.

Behold the most delicious stew this world has ever known.

Enjoy! (Edited by Kat Goss)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
The Independent

Authentic paella does not contain fish, chorizo or peas, say Valencian cooks

A truly authentic paella does not contain any fish or shellfish, according to Valencians.The rice dish, which is widely regarded as a national dish of Spain, is officially recognised as a symbol of Valencian culture.Getting its name from the Valencian word for “frying pan”, paella has been adapted by chefs across the world, with popular recipes including chicken, pork and seafood.Both Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay’s go-to paella recipes include peas, chicken, chorizo and prawns.But new research has found that cooks from Valencia use just ten ingredients when making their national dish, none of which are fish. These are: rice,...
RECIPES
Salon

The diary of a pastry cook with Covid-19 taste and smell loss

Anna Li knew something was wrong when she took a sip of her morning coffee back in December and all she tasted was hot, slightly bitter water. "My roommate and I have a coffee subscription, and it's not uncommon to get a dud," said the 24-year-old chef de partie at Smyth, a Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant in Chicago. "But then it hit me, and I went on this rampage in my apartment, sniffing all the candles I know are obnoxious and eating peanut M&Ms and olives at the same time."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 4

Irish Guinness Stew

(Good Things Utah) Melissa Miles is in the Kitchen with Nicea to show her twists to make an Irish Guinness Stew!. In a heavy-based pot over high heat. Add beef and season with salt, pepper. Cook until the meat is seared or well browned. Remove beef from the pot. Lower...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Food & Drinks
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Food Drink#Covid Cooking
Gin Lee

Crock-pot stew

On a chilly, damp day there's nothing quite like a crock-pot full of hot simmering beef stew to sink your teeth into. It's 2:00 AM and I'm up making a crock-pot of beef stew for dinner later on today. I wonder if there is anyone else who stays up cooking in the wee morning hours, like me?
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Read This Before Eating Brown Guacamole

Besides depending on the avocado as its main ingredient, guacamole has another thing in common with the fruit from which it is made: Both seem fresh and bright green at first, but look away for a second and they turn an unappetizing brown color. While this hue that both avocados and guacamole quickly take on may make it seem like they have gone bad, that is not actually the case.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

What Is Tasso Ham?

When you think of Cajun and Creole cuisine, dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee and red beans and rice come to mind. These dishes blend tender vegetables, seafood and meat with flavorful broth and spices to create an unforgettable combination. Unless you’ve spent time in Louisiana, though, you’ve maybe never had the traditional version of these dishes made with tasso ham, a Cajun ham that takes classic Southern recipes to the next level. But what is tasso ham, and what can you use if you can’t find it?
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Move aside, brisket! 8 seder-ready Passover chicken recipes

When you want a change of pace from serving brisket for Passover seder, make roast chicken. These 8 recipes for this crowd-friendly dish are kosher for Passover and will look so good at the center of your table, surrounded by good wine, roasted vegetables, matzo-ball soup, maybe a spring-forward soup, and of course, flourless chocolate cake. And once you're done cooking and serving a whole chicken, use the remaining carcass and bones to make the stock for a matzo ball soup.
RECIPES
London Bruncher

Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

A bonus of making your own bang bang shrimp is you can make (and eat) as many as you want!. This recipe for fried shrimp is similar to popcorn shrimp and is served in a creamy, spicy sauce made from Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha, and mayo. The bang bang shrimp recipe is inspired by the famous appetizer at Bonefish Grill. I fell in love with the crispy shrimp years ago and make this recipe whenever I’m too far away from one of the restaurant locations!
Newport Buzz

Frosty Freez’s annual April 1st opening has been POSTPONED!

Frosty Freez’s annual April 1 opening has been postponed for a couple weeks according to an Instagram post the ice cream favorite made Friday afternoon. “Dear Customers, we regret to inform you all that we have to postpone opening this year,” Frosty Freez worte. “JP Hood suffered a recent cyber attack, and shut down all production temporarily. Our vendors are unable to tell us when they’ll have our premium soft serve available.”
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy