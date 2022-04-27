The Best Gouache Paints for Quick-Drying Work

Click here to read the full article.

Gouache, an opaque water-soluble paint with gum arabic or acrylic as its binder, is one of the best-kept secrets in painting. Want flat, opaque areas of color? You’ll need only one coat with gouache. Want strong tones? Gouache has a high pigment load, ensuring saturated color. Gouache is perfect for illustration and design work because it dries quite quickly and is great for digital scanning because it is nonreflective. It’s excellent for plein air painting too, since it’s both portable and easy to clean up. Traditional gouache paints may be reactivated with water after they dry, but note that those made with acrylic binders cannot. All gouache paints work best on premium watercolor papers; because they are opaque, they also work well on colored papers. Browse our roundup of the best gouache paints to find the one that fits you best.

M. Graham Artists’ Gouache

Developed for artists who are keen on customizing their own palettes and mixing their own colors, M. Graham’s gouache comes out on top. This line offers mostly pure, single-pigment colors (versus hues) made with a small amount of gum arabic as the binder, so they showcase an intense and impressive pigment load. The prime ingredient, however, is honey, which makes the paint moist and free-flowing. The sweet stuff also prevents cracking during the drying process and enables artists to rewet paints more easily than gouache without honey. This paint lays down smoothly, blends with ease, and can be thinned out to achieve light, translucent washes.

Winsor & Newton Designers Gouache

Designers, illustrators, and artists reach for Winsor & Newton’s designer gouache paints to create flat areas of vibrant color. The paint’s opacity is achieved via premium pigments and not with chalks or fillers. The ultra-high and ultra-fine pigment load provides excellent saturated color coverage that dries matte, ideal for digital reproduction. These traditional gum arabic gouache paints reactivate easily with water. If opacity and transparency are both desired, these paints pair well with watercolor paints. Calligraphers, paper marblers, and airbrush artists also use these gouache paints because of their opacity and excellent flow—the formula literally glides from the tube. Winsor & Newton’s gouache paints are available in 89 alluring colors, but just two sets: a set of six primary colors and a set of ten introductory colors.

Utrecht Designers Gouache and Sets

This line is geared toward students or hobbyists in terms of both working characteristics and price. There are just 24 colors to choose from, and many are blended hues, but in their formulation Utrecht has attempted to bring out the characteristics of single-pigment colors. In addition to gum arabic, pigments are mixed with wetting agents, plasticizers, and antimicrobials, which help achieve lower cost while maintaining performance. These water- soluble paints showcase more variation in opacity, which makes them a particularly good paint for those learning color mixing.

Holbein Artists’ Gouache

This venerable Japanese paint manufacturer, in business for more than a century, produces one of the very best gouaches for professionals. Paints are made of finely ground pigment without common additives such as calcium carbonate, talc, or titanium dioxide. If you’ve ever worked with student-grade gouache, you might have noticed that it has a chalky, somewhat dull finish. You won’t experience that with Holbein’s, which presents rich and vivid colors that don’t get muddy when mixed. The pigments are naturally opaque, and while they maintain this opacity when spread, the paint can also be thinned to semi-transparency. Holbein offers a larger range of sets than any other brand on our list, each one featuring thoughtfully curated selections from among its 89 colors. Choose from sets with five, 12, 18, 24, or 84 tubes.

Schmincke Horadam Artist Gouache

The first thing you’ll probably notice about Schmincke’s Horadam line is its eye-watering prices: Tubes go for about 50 percent more than you’ll pay for Holbein’s. But you truly get what you pay for in this case. The German company carefully sources its pigments: All but eight of its 48 colors are single-pigment, so they mix very easily and cleanly. They combine all the best properties of the competition, boasting a tremendously high pigment load, impressive opacity, outstanding lightfastness, ease of work, and excellent re-wettable qualities. Colors retain powerful shades when spread, and when mixed, they yield clean and crisp blends. One downside: Schmincke offers just one paint set, featuring 10 essential colors in 15-milliliter tubes, including titanium white, madder lake deep, heliogreen bluish, and burnt sienna.

Liquitex's acrylic gouache paints are formulated with finely ground premium pigments in a fluid acrylic binder. They have a perfect viscosity, so paint application is effortless, resulting in flat, opaque, saturated areas of highly pigmented, lightfast color. The paint is water resistant and won't bleed or move once dry. It can be applied—with thin layers or thick brushstrokes—to a variety of surfaces, including paper and canvas. This set features primary colors plus black, white, and green for optimal color mixing. The well-designed bottles have a precise nozzle that screws off for refilling at the bottle's extra-wide neck. Liquitex's gouache is available in 50 mixable colors, and you'll want them all after working with this set of six.

Turner's Acryl gouache paints have garnered accolades for their fluid color and range of pigments. The paints are formulated with an ultrahigh pigment load in an optimal amount of acrylic binder for a velvety, opaque, lightfast finish. The paints are incredibly versatile: they can be applied to paper, canvas, metal, stone, plastic, and wood. They are water-resistant yet opaque, perfect for layering flat color. This set comes with 36 eye-popping, vibrant hues.

Painting has never been more stylish and fun than with MIYA's HIMI gouache paints. The paints are colorful, thick, and velvety. They dry slowly for great flexibility while painting, and they may be reactivated with water once dry. Each of this set's 18 colors comes in a jelly cup, a plastic cube that rests within a sturdy, portable case with an airtight lid. When a color runs out, simply pop its jelly cup out of the tray and replace it with a new one. The case's lid pops off to function as a paint palette. Nontoxic and odorless, ASTM-4236, EN71-3, and EN71-9 certified, the paints are perfect for young artists and beginners.

Want to add sparkle to your life? Arteza's beautiful metallic gouache set will do just that with its dozen rich, glittery, velvety paints. Packed with pigment, the paints apply with maximum coverage and opacity. They dry matte yet are metallic, featuring a luscious flat sheen that will take you by surprise. The paints are viscous and buttery to lay down on paper, and they mix well to achieve any metallic hue. Once dry, these traditional gum arabic gouache paints can be reactivated with water. Nontoxic and safe, Arteza's paints conform to ASTM D-4236 and EN 71 standards.

Designers, illustrators, and artists reach for Winsor & Newton’s designer gouache paints to create flat areas of vibrant color. The paint’s opacity is achieved via premium pigments and not with chalks or fillers. The ultrahigh and ultrafine pigment load provides excellent saturated color coverage that dries matte, ideal for digital reproduction. These traditional gum arabic gouache paints reactivate with water. If opacity and transparency are both desired, these paints pair well with watercolor paints. Calligraphers, paper marblers, and airbrush artists use these gouache paints because of their opacity and excellent flow. Winsor & Newton’s gouache paints are available in 91 alluring colors, six of which are featured in this set.