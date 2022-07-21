The 10 best places to buy bath towels in 2022, and how to choose them

There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself in a soft, warm, luxurious towel after a refreshing shower or bath.

If you’re reading this article then chances are your current towel collection is probably on it’s last leg — scratchy, ratty and maybe even stained from daily use.

In an effort to help you find the perfect new bath towels, we searched the Internet for the most well-loved options, according to rave reviews and popular brands. We even spoke with a design expert on what to look for when buying bath towels online (more on that below).

Whether you’re in desperate need of upgrading your old towels or just like to splurge on your bathroom accessories, we’ve you covered with plenty of options.

Our list includes brands from Brooklinen , Parachute , Cozy Earth , Frontgate , Amazon and more for those looking for plush picks, oversized options, bath sheets (yes, there’s a difference!), hair wraps and even the best choice for kids.

The golden question, right? Luckily, we have some hot-button tips for you to browse online bath towels like a pro.

“The best thing to look for with towels is high quality, well-crafted materials,” Katie Elks, director of design and product development at Brooklinen, told the New York Post. “Look for products made with long staple cotton, which creates the strongest and smoothest feel, and single-ply yarns, which minimize breakage and increase the lifespan of your towel.”

From plush to waffle and heavy duty to lightweight, there’s no surprise bath towels come in a variety of options. Here’s a comprehensive list breaking them down:

Plush towels : These offer a higher GSM, or grams per square meter, for more thickness and an extremely fluffy and luxurious feel.

: These offer a higher GSM, or grams per square meter, for more thickness and an extremely fluffy and luxurious feel. Waffle towels : These have a large surface area due to their unique weave style –like a waffle! Each of the towel’s “floats” make for faster water absorption and drying times. They are also much more lightweight.

: These have a large surface area due to their unique weave style –like a waffle! Each of the towel’s “floats” make for faster water absorption and drying times. They are also much more lightweight. Regular towels : These have a more midrange GSM and those same high quality materials when shopping for these.

Additionally, Elks breaks down the difference between different types of cotton so you know exactly what online product descriptions mean:

Combed/Ring-spun cotton : These both indicate additional processing of the cotton fibers, which can create a smoother, softer, or more dense yarn.

: These both indicate additional processing of the cotton fibers, which can create a smoother, softer, or more dense yarn. Hydrocotton : This is another advancement in weaving that creates an incredibly absorbent towel.

“With any changes to the cotton, you can maximize some properties — like absorbency — but may have to compromise on dry time or linting,” she notes. “Be sure to read details about the product to determine what suits your needs best.”

Above all else, there are two attributes that add to a specific bath towel’s price, per Elks: the quality of materials and the weight of the towel.

“Purchasing a towel with 100% long-staple cotton and single ply yarns may bump up the base price, but this is well worth the investment!” she adds. “From there, as you move up in weight you can expect the cost to rise as well — a heavier, plusher towel is going to cost more than a lightweight towel, for example.”

Though they sound the same, bath towels and bath sheets differ slightly. “These are extremely lightweight towel and are ideal for warm weather or to throw in your gym bag,” Elks explains. “Look for a lightweight GSM.” We highlight some below, too.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s bestselling Softest Super-Plush Bath Towels ($68) are ridiculously soft, luxurious and will definitely help give your bathroom a spa-like vibe. They come in a set of two and are made completely out of Turkish cotton.

“These are so soft and make you feel like you’re cuddling with puppies while you’re toweling off,” said one happy customer.

If you’re looking for quality but don’t enjoy extra soft towels, the brand also sells waffle , ultralight and classic options. Plus, it’s oversized bath sheets .

Parachute

Parachute’s Classic Towel Set ($154) is the brand’s bestselling option that comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. They’re ultra-soft, quick-drying, plush and absorbent. Plus, most of its reviews are five stars.

“Splurged on these and have #noregrets. They are so fluffy, soft, big and amazing! Just get them,” said a reviewer.

Parachute sells a variety of towel options including waffle , soft rib , spa , fouta and even organic .

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth

Be one of the first to wrap yourself up in Cozy Earth’s premium plush towels and finally know what the brand hype is all about. Not only does the company get rave reviews, but one of them is from Oprah herself, naming them to her Favorite Things list four times in a row.

Since the towels are brand new to the site, they have yet to rack up the reviews, but be one of the first and you won’t regret it. Other reviews for the duvet covers , joggers and more are super compelling, and we won’t be surprised when they start coming in droves for this new product, too.

“Exceeded my Expectations,” said a reviewer about the brand. “Literally the best bedding I have ever slept on. So soft and comfortable. I bought the sheets and was so pleased I bought the mattress pad, comforter, duvet and pillows.”

Magic Linen

Magic Linen, a brand known for its amazing linens that even Meghan Markle is a fan of, definitely did not drop the ball on its waffle-knit towels ($44). The puffy waffle weave not only increases absorbency but also gently exfoliates your skin. Plus, linen is naturally antimicrobial and allows for easy airflow ensuring your towels dry quicker and stay free of mildew, germs or unpleasant odors.

“Love these towels! Love the size and the way they feel against the body. Also love that they are absorbent and dry quickly,” said a reviewer.

Frontgate

If you have the perfect towel color in mind for your bathroom, it’s likely that Frontgate’s Resort Cotton Bath Towels (with more than 8,500 reviews) has what you’re looking for. The brand’s towels come in more than 20 shades. They’re available from $28 to $72, too.

“After a lifetime of mediocre to cheap towels I decided to splurge for once and try out one really nice towel. I went on an extensive online search before choosing Frontgate,” said one reviewer. “The towel is very plush. I felt like I was drying myself off using a very soft stuffed teddy bear!”

Coyuchi

For those looking for an organic option, you can’t go wrong with a towel set from Coyuchi. The Coyuchi Air Weight Organic Towels are loomed from long loops of pure organic cotton, are super quick-drying and durable so they’ll last the test of time.

Surprisingly, they range from $8 all the way to $188, so you can really customize your purchase depending on what you need.

“These towels are light but mighty! I got them to change from thick fluffy towels that never dry. These are still soft and comfortable but are much more practical,” one reviewer said. “They dry nicely on the rack after use and the colors are great too!”

These towels are available in eight different colors including classic white, beige, blue and more. The brand also sells Cloud Loom towels, Turkish towels , Temescal towels and more.

Amazon

Amazon has a great variety of budget-friendly, quality towels. This set of four plush bath towels ($50) from the Chakir Turkish Linens store, for example, is a great option. They have more than 11,000 reviews and come in a dozen different shades.

One reviewer who has owned this set for almost four years said, “I never once had to mend a towel, hand towel or washcloth. [The towels have] kept their shape and look [brand] new.”

Need a hair towel? Consider the YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap ($10) that’s currently on sale by 45% on Amazon. How about a kid-friendly towel? This “Trolls” inspired option ($17) is bound to make your little one smile. Amazon also sells cost-effective Turkish towels. This WetCat towel is less than $30 and has more than 8,000 positive Amazon reviews.

Target

If you’re looking for a lightweight towel (or rather, a bath sheet ), you can’t go wrong with Threshold, a Target-sold brand that’s wickedly affordable. Its Performance Bath Towel is $11 apiece with more than 2,000 reviews. Plus, the color selection is virtually endless.

What’s more, Target has a slew of other bath essentials if you’re looking for something a bit more plush. Its Great Bay Home PureSoft Towel Collection ($24) is worth grabbing, along with the Casaluna Organic Bath Towel ($8 each).

West Elm

Let’s be real — West Elm has all of the colors we could ever hope for (and, every color that will match all of our bathrooms). Specifically, its Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Towels span from $10 to $55 and are some of the most lightweight yet cozy bath sheets you’ll find.

If you love that spa feel, you’ll adore the brand’s Organic Premium Spa Bath Towel Set , ranging from $56 to $140. Not to mention, if you’re hesitant of using a pure white towel (for obvious reasons), there are lovely seafoam, taupe and gray color options, among others.

Walmart

Light, airy and budget-friendly is the name of the game for Walmart’s bath towel selections. Notably, the Mainstays Performance Anti-Microbial Textured Bath Sheet ($9) offers a little bit of everything for an affordable price: breathable-ness, quick absorbance levels and a bit of snazzy texture.

We also recommend the brand’s 10-Piece 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set ($13) that has more than 1,000 rave reviews and an unbeatable price. Or, opt for the Hammam Linen 4-Piece Bath Towel Set ($43) for a plush option that’ll provide the best post-shower experience.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more recommendations.