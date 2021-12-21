ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip

By Erica Commisso
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

If you’re looking for fantasy hockey tips for the games ahead, you have come to the right place.

As the 2021 NHL season rolls on, fantasy hockey leagues are underway, with many looking to make the right moves to improve in the standings. Checking spreadsheets, comparing stats and deciding how to build a lineup comes with challenges and hiccups, especially with news that certain players–like Nikita Kucherov –are out with injuries.

While there are surprises in every season, each competitor puts forth their best effort to pick the surefire winners, who put up points across all categories. More than that, though, deciding who to skip can be equally as valuable, dodging the spectacular failures that result in goose eggs across categories and cost precious victories.

Check out our list of which players to pick–and skip–in fantasy hockey below.

Fantasy hockey picks

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the Isles rebound from COVID troubles and injuries, Oliver Wahlstrom has been thriving in his increased role. Five of his last eight matchups have been multi-point efforts, and he sees time on the power play, which increases his fantasy hockey value.

While head coach Barry Trotz shuffles lines and tries to reinvigorate his team, the young forward–who many Islanders fans have high hopes for–will find himself in the top six, reaping the benefits of increased ice time, as he continues to play the way he is now. He has 15 points in 26 contests this season (including seven power play points), but could see that total rise quickly when the NHL resumes after the holiday break.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild are continuing to impress this season, and Jonas Brodin has been a big cog in the Minnesota wheel. He is on pace to score over 30 points for the first time in his 10-year NHL career, so far racking up 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 28 games. He also adds 8 penalty minutes and 54 shots on net, alongside four special teams points (three power play assists and a short-handed assist). For fantasy hockey leagues with secondary scoring, Brodin also adds a respectable 49 blocks and a +5 rating, both of which are valuable in a time where Covid continues to impact NHL teams and fantasy hockey managers alike.

Laurent Brossoit, Vegas Golden Knights

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Outlets are speculating that Brossoit will see an increased workload for the Knights, thanks in large part to his impressive play in a backup role in the first quarter of the season. Through ten contests, Brossoit has earned his team six wins and and two losses (he did not get credit for two relief appearances), and boasts an impressive 2.54 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Being able to rely on a backup goaltender who, so far, has taken on a third of the workload, is a big reason Vegas has rebounded from a rocky start to the season and, with increased ice time, he will only be a fantasy hockey asset.

Fantasy hockey skips

Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers

Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

With his new team, Goodrow is taking on a veteran role, and the 28-year old is seeing his duties change. With only four goals and seven assists in 30 games, Goodrow adds only 35 shots and a +1 rating on a team that has been surprisingly effective this season.

In terms of secondary scoring, he adds 58 hits and 23 blocks, which adds up to less than two hits and less than one block a game, and totals only 21 penalty minutes, which is not enough to earn him a fantasy hockey roster spot.

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken

Once considered a hot commodity for the St. Louis Blues, Dunn has cooled off this season with his new, struggling team. Alarmingly, he’s a -11 on the season, a far cry from the +15 he boasted in the league’s last full season. More than that, he has just three goals and nine assists in 28 games this season, alongside 16 penalty minutes and 37 shots on net. His strongest asset is that five of his 12 points have come on the power play this season, but the power play point percentage is not enough to overlook the rest of his middling stats. Though a big name, Vince Dunn is a fantasy hockey skip.

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There are so many reasons to avoid rostering DeSmith for fantasy hockey managers. Firstly, he does not see much ice time, as he has only appeared in six contests this season. Secondly, he has a 2-3-1 record in those six appearances. Finally, he has a dismal 3.04 goals against average alongside a .905 save percentage. He is a firm secondary option for the Pens behind Tristan Jarry, who is enjoying a stellar year and edging out DeSmith in every category.

