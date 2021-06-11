The 10 most expensive NBA Top Shot digital cards right now

If you aren’t aware of NBA Top Shot and the NFT craze, what better time to learn than today? With over $400 million in sales from Top Shot moments, the latest sports fan memorabilia trend is taking off all over the world. You may be amazed as you see first-hand the values some digital trading cards hold.

In this article, we’ll highlight the ten most valuable NBA Top Shot digital cards right now and what makes them special. All figures listed refer to the lowest asking price on the marketplace as of this update.

10. Zion Williamson block, $99,500

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $55,000 (#46) – Feb 19, 2021

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible – Rookie Year, Rookie Mint, and NBA Top Shot Debut: This moment captures Zion Williamson’s first block in the NBA from his 2019 rookie year.

9. LeBron James block, $99,999

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale : $100,000 (#1) – Jan 24, 2021

Significance: LeBron James comes from out of nowhere for a chasedown block to erase the bucket against the Spurs.

8. James Harden 3-pointer, $120,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 25)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $39,999 (#11) – Feb 22, 2021

Significance: Challenge Reward (moment cannot be pulled from packs, only from completing challenges) – James Harden crosses over two All-NBA defenders and drains a 3-point shot as he falls to the floor.

7. Luka Doncic dunk, $125,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $95,000 (#33) – Apr 19, 2021 –

Significance: NBA Top Shot Debut: Luka Doncic sheds two defenders as he enters the paint for a one-handed throwdown.

6. Vince Carter 3-pointer, $125,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $64,990 (Serial #7) – Feb 21, 2021

Significance: The last 3-point shot future basketball Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter made in his NBA career, before his retirement.

5. Jayson Tatum handles, $133,333

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $49,999 (#23) – Feb 24, 2021

Significance: NBA Top Shot Debut: Basketball All-Star Jayson Tatum crosses over Paul George and steps back to hit a game-tying three-point shot.

4. Ja Morant dunk, $149,999

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $49,999 (#43) – Feb 19, 2021

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible – Rookie Year, Rookie Mint, and NBA Top Shot Debut: Same as No. 1 on this list, but less rare as it’s limited to 49 instead of just 25.

3. LeBron James dunk, $232,323

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $210,000 (#12) – Mar 20, 2021

Significance: A special moment for Lakers fans, LeBron James’ epic reverse dunk was a tribute to one of Kobe Bryant’s famous slams.

2. LeBron James dunk, $250,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $208,000 (#29) – Feb 22, 2021

Significance: NBA Top Shot Debut: LeBron James shows he can still throw down with the best of them by posterizing a Kings defender and then mean-mugging him at the Staples Center.

NBA Top Shot digital cards: Ja Morant dunk is most expensive moment at $250,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 25)

Series: Holo MMXX (Series 1)

Top sale: $100,000 (#8) – Feb 22, 2021

Significance: Challenge Reward (meaning the card can’t be pulled from packs) – NBA Top Shot Debut: Ja Morant posterizes a defender during his 2019 Rookie of the Year season.

