10 most expensive NBA Top Shot digital cards right now

If you aren’t aware of NBA Top Shot and the NFT craze, what better time to learn than today? With over $600 million in sales from Top Shot moments, the latest sports fan memorabilia trend is taking off all over the world. You may be amazed as you see first-hand the values some digital trading cards hold.

In this article, we’ll highlight the 10-most valuable NBA Top Shot digital cards right now and what makes them special. All figures listed refer to the lowest asking price on the marketplace as of this update.

10. Jayson Tatum handles, $100,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale : $49,999 (Serial #23) – Feb 24, 2021

Average sale price: $33,599.60

Significance: NBA Top Shot debut – Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives hard to the right before slamming on the breaks, causing Paul George to break his ankles as he crashes to the floor. Forcing his own uncontested shot, Tatum drills the open three.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk, $100,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $95,000 (#47) – Feb 24, 2021

Average sale price: $56,799.60

Significance: NBA Top Shot debut – Giannis Antetokounmpo powers past two defenders on his way to throwing down a slam dunk.

8. LeBron James dunk, $105,264

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $210,000 (#12) – Mar 20, 2021

Average sale price: $137,700

Significance: LeBron James broke loose on the fastbreak, priming him for a vicious two-handed reverse windmill.

7. Zion Williamson block, $120,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $79,999 (#39) – Aug 7, 2021

Average sale price: $38,613.60

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible – Rookie Year, Rookie Mint, and NBA Top Shot debut: Zion Williamson skies for the first block of his NBA career.

6. Vince Carter 3-pointer, $125,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $64,990 (#7) – Feb 21, 2021

Average sale price: $16,685.80

Significance: NBA Top Shot debut – Final 3-point shot basketball legend Vince Carter made in his NBA career.

5. Ja Morant dunk, $145,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $49,999 (#43) – Feb 19, 2021

Average sale price: $20,299.60

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible – Rookie Year, Rookie Mint, and NBA Top Shot debut: Same as No. 4 on this list, but less rare as it’s limited to 49 instead of just 25.

4. Ja Morant dunk, $475,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 25)

Series: Holo MMXX (Series 1)

Top sale: $100,000 (#8) – Feb 22, 2021

Average sale price: $22,339.60

Significance: Challenge Reward (meaning the card can’t be pulled from packs) – NBA Top Shot debut: Ja Morant posterizes a defender during his 2019 Rookie of the Year season.

3. LeBron James dunk, $535,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 32)

Series: Holo MMXX (Series 1)

Top sale: $99,999 (#12) – Feb 3, 2021

Average sale price: $29,159.20

Significance: Challenge Reward (Moment cannot be pulled from packs, only from completing challenges) – LeBron James drives the lane to dunk on a Kings defender standing in his way.

2. LeBron James dunk, $1,000,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $208,000 (#29) – Feb 22, 2021

Average sale price: $68,263.80

Significance: NBA Top Shot debut: LeBron James shows he can still throw down with the best of them by posterizing a Kings defender and then mean-mugging him at the Staples Center. Same play as No. 3 on this list, but this moment is less rare since it can be pulled from packs.

NBA Top Shot digital cards: Derrick Rose layup is most expensive moment at $1,000,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $19,999 (#56) – Feb 26, 2021

Average sale price: $11,998.80

Significance: Hooping legend Derrick Rose uses his explosiveness to drive past his defender, and leaps to do a reverse layup for the bucket.

