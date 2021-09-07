10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews

High-end beauty products often come with fancy ingredients and big promises, but looking your best doesn’t have to cost a fortune . If you’re searching for ways to lower the cost of your beauty routine — without sacrificing quality — look no further than Amazon.

You might not realize it, but there’s a huge selection of top-rated beauty products on Amazon that are super cheap. In fact, you could likely purchase everything needed for an amazing beauty regimen for less than the cost of one overpriced tube of lipstick.

The sheer volume of glowing reviews many seriously affordable beauty products on Amazon have amassed proves spending more doesn’t always mean you’re getting something better.

Ready to continue looking amazing, while spending less? Here are 10 bestselling makeup and skin care products priced under $10 on Amazon .

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm — 4 Tubes: $9.19

Available in a variety of flavors, a 4-pack of Burt’s Bees Lip Balms starts at $9.19. Made with all-natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter and Vitamin E, all Burt’s Bees products are free of parabens, phthalates, petroleum and SLS.

These sustainable lip balms have five stars on Amazon, with more than 64,000 customer ratings. Something for everyone, flavors include Beeswax, Coconut Pear, Flavors of Spring, Pomegranate, Superfruit, Best of Burt’s, Cucumber Mint, Honey, Strawberry and Vanilla Bean.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara: $4.99

Designed to last all day, Essence Princess False Lash Effect Mascara provides an instant false lash look, without the hassle of actually having to put false lashes on. This cruelty-free mascara features a conic shape fiber brush that delivers dramatic volume and sculpted length, without unsightly clumps or globs.

Priced at $4.99, this black mascara has 4 1/2 stars on Amazon, with more than 140,400 consumer ratings. Made for fair-to-medium dark skin tones, it’s sure to become a favorite.

HEETA Scalp Massage Shampoo Brush: $7.98

Designed to deep clean your hair and scalp, the HEETA Scalp Massage Shampoo Brush removes all dirt and residue from everyday pollution. Ideal for all types of hair, regular use will make your mane and scalp healthier, stronger and cleaner than ever.

Prices vary according to your color preference but start at $7.98 for the black brush. Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon, with nearly 69,200 consumer ratings, this silicone massaging scalp brush feels great, while also reducing itchiness and promoting blood circulation.

KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive: $2.85

Getting glam is no longer a hassle when you use KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive. Designed for long-lasting wear, a handy applicator brush makes applying this adhesive a breeze.

This waterproof, latex-free clear adhesive is rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon, with more than 48,500 consumer ratings. Priced at $2.85, it’s made with aloe and is both cruelty-free and odor-free. Enjoy a super strong hold, ensuring you won’t find yourself missing a lash halfway through the day.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup: $5.28

Available in 40 shades from Ivory to Mocha — 97% of women found their fit, according to a consumer study — Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup offers buildable coverage with a pore-refining matte finish. Ideal for normal to oily skin, this non-comedogenic foundation is designed to last all day.

Dermatologist tested, enjoy a natural look for just over $5 — prices vary slightly by hue. Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon — with nearly 60,200 consumer ratings — easily apply this concealer with your fingers, makeup sponge or brush for a stunningly natural look.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer: $7.35

Kind of like a time machine in a bottle, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer effectively erases dark circles, corrects the appearance of wrinkles and brightens the look of dull skin. Available in 18 colors and priced around $7.50 — prices vary by hue — this magical concealer is infused with goji berry extracts and Haloxyl.

Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon, with more than 81,000 consumer ratings, this concealer really does it all. A built-in applicator makes it easy to apply, so you’ll be on the go in no time.

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil: $5.92

Yet another winner from Maybelline, the Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil has generated a 4 1/2-star rating on Amazon, with more than 58,300 consumer ratings. This gel eyebrow pencil features a teardrop dip that makes outlining and filling your brows easier than ever.

A fluffy spoolie end softly blends to create soft, natural-looking brows that will perfectly define your face. Priced just under $6 — prices vary by shade — this eyebrow pencil is available in four colors — Blonde, Soft Brown, Medium Brown and Deep Brown.

Nailene Ultra Quick Nail Glue for Artificial Nails & Repair: $1.99

Durable and fast setting, Nailene Ultra Quick Nail Glue for Artificial Nails & Repair is a total steal at just $1.99. This nail glue instantly bonds artificial and natural nails with serious strength and also works wonders for nail repair.

Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon — with more than 33,000 consumer ratings — this quick-drying nail glue sets in seconds and has serious holding power, so you can count on it to last. Easy to apply, enjoy a salon-quality product priced at a fraction of a professional manicure.

NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eye Liner Pencil: $3.89+

Line and define your eyes with the smudge-proof and smooth NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eye Liner Pencil. Available in 14 colors, prices range from $3.89 to $8.49, according to your hue of choice. Enjoy coverage that lasts all day — even in the heat and humidity — with this creamy formula.

Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon, with more than 34,000 consumer ratings, this eyeliner is vegan and cruelty-free. Easy to use, it’s also retractable, eliminating the need to sharpen it.

Tinkle Dorco Eyebrow Razor — 6 Razors: $4.89

Get rid of unwanted hairs with the Tinkle Dorco Eyebrow Razor. Priced at $4.89, this package contains six razors with a stainless steel cover attached to each blade to safeguard your skin.

Rated 4 1/2 stars on Amazon — with nearly 67,000 consumer ratings — these disposable razors are designed for use on the eyebrow, neck, face and elsewhere. Don’t be afraid if you’ve never used a tool like this, as it's designed for safe and easy use by everyone — even beginners.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews