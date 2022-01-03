ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

10 best face oils to soothe and nourish skin

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOjK2_0Z5Ixg2H00

Face oils offer a range of skin benefits while helping to lock in moisture and promote hydration. They also provide a protective barrier, addressing skin concerns like irritation, dryness, sensitivity and redness.

Depending on your skin type, you’ll be seeking out different ingredients, such as brightening vitamin C , healing rosehip or fine-line-reducing retinols . Oils strengthen the top layer of skin and can add a dewy glow too.

Whether you apply oil or moisturiser first does ultimately depend on your personal preference and skincare routine. But the experts suggest it should be your final step, for successfully sealing hydration into the skin’s surface.

Should you be prone to oily, sensitive, combination or dry skin, oils can rebalance sebum levels and target specific concerns. But not every face oil will deliver the same results.

How we tested

We tested the face oils over a few months, both on bare skin and under make-up, as well as with different skincare products. To make our list of the best, the face oils needed to absorb well and soothe our skin, while ensuring optimum hydration and visible nourishment. Finally, we considered the price and packaging.

Read more:

The best face oils for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – By Sarah London hero facial oil: £33, Bysarahlondon.com
  • Best for dry skin – Clarins blue orchid treatment oil, dehydrated skin: £35, Clarins.co.uk
  • Best lightweight oil – Pixi +C VITTri-phase beauty oil, 30ml: £21.60, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best soothing oil – Strivectin multi-action super-B barrier strengthening oil, 30ml: £40.85, Allbeauty.com
  • Best multi-tasking oil – 79 Lux deeply rejuvenating firming body oil, 100ml: £70, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for a brightening glow – Eve Lom radiance face oil, 30ml: £60, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best vegan-friendly face oil – Ila face oil for glowing radiance: £75, Ila-spa.com
  • Best luxury buy – Tata Harper retinoic nutrient face oil, 30ml: £130, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best affordable buy – The Ordinary 100% organic cold-pressed rose hip seed oil, 30ml: £9, Boots.com
  • Best evening face oil – Ren bio retinoid youth concentrate oil, 30ml: £52, Johnlewis.com

By Sarah London hero facial oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqDEh_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

An organic buy, this product is free from both essential oils and fragrances, which is especially useful if your skin is prone to irritation. There are only six plant oil ingredients, and these include sweet almond, pumpkin seed, argan and vitamin E. When releasing product from the glass bottle’s pipette, we were struck by how lavishly soothing the thick formula felt, especially given its affordable price.

Our tester used about three drops and the oil soaked well in while still leaving obvious dewy softness. We noted it that it was skin-plumping and minimised any dullness or redness on make-up free days. This oil strikes the perfect balance between being calming, soothing and promoting hydration, while providing a comforting moment of skincare self-care too.

Buy now £33.00, bysarahlondon.com

Clarins blue orchid treatment oil, dehydrated skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkcsP_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: For dry skin

Rating: 9/10

This face oil has a light botanical scent, and its plant-extract ingredients include rosewood, patchouli and blue orchid. Our tester has dry skin and finds a tiny amount of oil goes a long way, to soothe and add visible moisture. Presented in a glass bottle with pipette applicator, the oil consistency is thick and feels enveloping. The product absorbs quickly and easily without any greasiness.

We saw noticeably glowing skin, which still looked and felt softened and toned after a long day. Plus, our make-up seemed to have extra dewiness – to the point that we noticed a difference on days we went without this oil. It’s fast become our go-to.

Buy now £35.00, clarins.co.uk

Pixi +C VITTri-phase beauty oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OoDY_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Lightweight oil

Rating: 8/10

This oil settles into three sections in the bottle and needs to be shaken before use. These layers are billed as brightening, balancing and nourishing, with key ingredients including vitamin C, turmeric acid and carrot oil. Presented in a signature Pixi rectangular-edged bottle, we released the product using its green pipette, noticing it was was refreshingly lightweight and cooling.

It tingled slightly on our skin at first, but soon sank in and then we saw a welcome brightening effect. Our tester’s pores looked minimised, with our skin seeming balanced too. It left our face feeling softened, providing a smooth canvas for make-up.

Buy now £21.60, lookfantastic.com

Strivectin multi-action super-B barrier strengthening oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nmlzz_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: For soothing oil

Rating: 8/10

Key components of this oil include probiotics and vitamin B3, and it has a slightly sweet scent which isn’t at all imposing. Our tester popped a few drops onto skin with the bottle’s pipette and noticed how fast the product absorbed while also leaving a slightly sheeny veil. The result is a smooth, balanced complexion.

We saw a couple of dry red patches of skin significantly calmed and could feel improved softness in our face too. Because it’s quite lightweight, we also like mixing this with our moisturiser or foundation for a faster morning routine.

Buy now £40.85, Allbeauty.com

79 Lux deeply rejuvenating firming body oil, 100ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln3Xv_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Multi-tasking oil

Rating: 8/10

Although this is technically a body oil, you can use it on the face and our tester appreciated it as a multitasking treat. The cold-pressed formula is made in England and there are only eight ingredients. These include sweet almond oil, marula oil, rose essential oil, frankincense essential oil and even particles of gold.

We found the glass bottle with pump to be useful for clean application, and attractive in our bathroom cabinet. The rose-scented oil provided a feeling of decadence while spreading easily over skin: it is refreshingly light, yet satisfyingly nourishing. We saw a smooth, noticeable glow from the gentle hydration that would suit different skin types. Our complexion appeared more balanced too, with a brightened tone.

Buy now £70.00, cultbeauty.co.uk

Eve Lom radiance face oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjUw1_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: For a brightening glow

Rating: 8/10

Presented in a glass bottle with pipette applicator and signature Eve Lom gold branding, this product looks luxe. Ingredients include Bulgarian rose otto oil, hemp seed oil, avocado oil and vitamin C. With a midweight feel, it has a calming, mildly botanical scent, and we liked the fact it lingers after application.

We noticed an immediate brightening glow and zero greasiness. The product absorbs well, and leaves skin looking and feeling replenished. There is no pilling when adding make-up on top either. The effect is long-lasting, with our skin still appearing luminous and feeling super soft several hours later.

Buy now £60.00, lookfantastic.com

Ila face oil for glowing radiance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpZ7e_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Vegan-friendly face oil

Rating: 8/10

The first thing we noticed about this vegan-friendly face oil is its sweet, crisp rose scent. Ingredients include Damascene rose otto oil, rosehip seed oil, argan oil and sandalwood. The white bottle has a push button pipette, which helpfully prevents any fiddling about. We used it first thing in the morning, when the richly moisturising oil acted as a gentle wake-up call.

You only need around three drops, and these spread easily over skin, creating a healthy-looking base. We also saw a sheer glow that was subtle rather than overt and brought a much-needed warmth on days when our skin felt dull.

Buy now £75.00, ila-spa.com

Tata Harper retinoic nutrient face oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xUgs_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Luxury buy

Rating: 8/10

This little green glass bottle has a gold push-down applicator lid and looks expensive. Ingredients include rose geranium, jojoba and borage, with the oil rich in vitamins A, B, C, D and E too. We noticed its scent to be powerfully indulgent – it reminded us of being in a spa.

There’s a radiant shininess left behind after absorption that adds an almost shimmery finish. Most of all, we noticed how intensely hydrating this oil is because our skin felt incredibly soft. This was both after initial use and from the even better results we saw after a few weeks of testing.

Buy now £130.00, cultbeauty.co.uk

The Ordinary 100% organic cold-pressed rose hip seed oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVePa_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Affordable buy

Rating: 8/10

This organic oil has a thick consistency which is best applied once a day. We alternated between day and evening doses, depending on how our skin was feeling. It works well at nighttime when skin is most thirsty, but we also like the daily boost of nourishment under make-up. The oil smooths over skin and feels gently comforting on irritation too. And if you like the glass-skin look, there is a lingering glossiness. We saw a noticeable improvement in our redness and inflammation, which was even more impressive given the bargain price.

Buy now £9.00, Boots.com

Ren bio retinoid youth concentrate oil, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icWgM_0Z5Ixg2H00

Best: Evening face oil

Rating: 8/10

You’ll find plant-derived retinol in this face oil, which is less likely to irritate than the real deal, and organic rosehip oil. The recyclable glass bottle has a pipette applicator, and we instantly noticed it felt smoothing on our tester’s skin. You do need to shake the bottle, as some elements separate slightly.

As our skin is sensitive, we felt a slight tingle and so tended to only use the oil three times a week. But this was regular enough for us to see our fine lines looking less noticeable, with a firming improvement to frown lines too.  Plus, our dry skin felt hydrated and conditioned.

Buy now £52.00, Johnlewis.com

The verdict: Face oils

By Sarah London soothes and calms with its skin-softening, fragrance-free blend. Meanwhile, Clarins’s oil adds a hydrating, glowing boost. Finally, if you’re looking for an affordable redness-reducing option, we’d recommend The Ordinary .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on skincare brands and other beauty offers, try the below links:

Get the most out of your skincare with our A-Z glossary of hero ingredients, according to the experts

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jojoba Oil#Marula Oil#Patchouli Oil#Essential Oil#Avocado Oil#Bysarahlondon Com#Clarins#Lookfantastic Com#Strivectin#Allbeauty Com
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Well+Good

I Swear by This Styling Spray To Give My Lifeless, Flat Hair Instant Volume That Lasts All Day

Working from home has made hiding my dirty hair very, very easy—it's a lot trickier to spot greasy, unwashed strands on Zoom (bless the filters). I can probably go five days before my head becomes a fire hazard, and I can generally pull it off with some strategic styling (mainly, a high bun, and I'll only wash my bangs) or throwing on a baseball cap or beanie. But there are days I can't fake it so easily: Maybe I have an IRL lunch with friends, or my husband and I peeled ourselves off the couch and bought movie tickets (I literally had to rack my brain for instances where I'd actually see other human beings—thanks, pandemic). Whatever the case may be, sometimes I need the hard stuff.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some. Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
inputmag.com

L’Oreal's precision hair coloring device is the end of home dye job disasters

Ahead of CES 2022, L’Oréal has announced tech that improves hair color application at the salon, the bathroom sink, and beyond. Home box dye kits can make an amateur colorist feel like a mad scientist. With a mess of potions arranged on a bathroom counter, a massive set of instructions, and a tin foil hat on your head, your home hair dye experience may feel more like a chemistry-lab-gone-wrong than salon bliss. L’Oréal wants to change that. Over a century after the company released the first synthetic hair dye in 1907, it’s announced a device for easy at-home hair coloring that aims to hit shelves in early 2023.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Smashbox Just Upgraded Its Iconic Primers With Skincare Ingredients

As an old millennial, I’ve been wearing makeup for many, many years. And still, one of the first primers I ever really incorporated into my routine was from Smashbox. The brand really taught me what primer does for both the skin and the makeup on top of it, whether that’s smoothing out texture or banishing redness. That’s why I was stoked to try Smashbox’s new Silkscreen Primers — and they’re even better than the OGs. If you love the cult-fave Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, don’t worry — it’s here to stay. But now there are four new Photo Finish...
SKIN CARE
MOJEH

The Best Retinol Treatments For Every Skin Type

It’s the buzzword that can transform skin. Let MOJEH guide you through the products, myths and retinol rules to ensure you get the complexion you’ve been promised. Retinol is hailed by dermatologists as the gold standard in anti-ageing, and with good reason. Proven to increase cell turnover, unclog pores and boost collagen, it has multiple benefits. Yet many of us still don’t know which formula is best for our skin type or how to use the powerful vitamin correctly. The word retinol has become a blanket term for a handful of vitamin A derivatives which, when it comes to softening lines and improving skin tone and firmness, dermatologists agree are the most hard-working anti-ageing ingredients at our disposal.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

This Underrated Ingredient Is The Gold Standard For Soothing Itchy Skin

With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re exploring colloidal oatmeal for skin.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 16 Best Cleansing Oils for Every Skin Type and Concern

Whether your cleansing routine involves one, two, or three steps, a cleansing oil should probably be a part of it. Generally used as the first cleansing step (and skincare step as a whole), these face cleansers not only remove makeup and grime, but they also have added skincare benefits. “Cleansing...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Oil Revived My Skin After a Rough, Post-Laser Experience

This year has been an experimental one for me, specifically in the skin department. I’ve had a lot of firsts, including laser skin resurfacing, which has done wonders for my skin in terms of texture and tone improvement. However, as much as the actual treatment has been a whole new experience, so has its aftermath. For about a week following my appointment, my usually oily skin became so dang dry, I couldn’t recognize it. It was extremely tight and even felt uncomfortable. My usual creams and potions didn’t do anything to improve it, so I became a little Beauty Goldilocks and played a game of “product roulette,” hoping that I would find the antidote.
SKIN CARE
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Is olive oil the right remedy for dry skin in the ear canal?

Dear Dr. Roach: I live in a very dry climate, and I struggle with dry skin all over my body. Lately I have been having a lot of dry, flaky skin in my ear canal. I have no ear pain, and my ears are not itchy. I believe I have dry skin in my ears, and I have been told by nonmedical professionals to put a couple drops of olive oil in my ears.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

420K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy