10 best face oils to soothe and nourish skin

Face oils offer a range of skin benefits while helping to lock in moisture and promote hydration. They also provide a protective barrier, addressing skin concerns like irritation, dryness, sensitivity and redness.

Depending on your skin type, you’ll be seeking out different ingredients, such as brightening vitamin C , healing rosehip or fine-line-reducing retinols . Oils strengthen the top layer of skin and can add a dewy glow too.

Whether you apply oil or moisturiser first does ultimately depend on your personal preference and skincare routine. But the experts suggest it should be your final step, for successfully sealing hydration into the skin’s surface.

Should you be prone to oily, sensitive, combination or dry skin, oils can rebalance sebum levels and target specific concerns. But not every face oil will deliver the same results.

How we tested

We tested the face oils over a few months, both on bare skin and under make-up, as well as with different skincare products. To make our list of the best, the face oils needed to absorb well and soothe our skin, while ensuring optimum hydration and visible nourishment. Finally, we considered the price and packaging.

By Sarah London hero facial oil

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

An organic buy, this product is free from both essential oils and fragrances, which is especially useful if your skin is prone to irritation. There are only six plant oil ingredients, and these include sweet almond, pumpkin seed, argan and vitamin E. When releasing product from the glass bottle’s pipette, we were struck by how lavishly soothing the thick formula felt, especially given its affordable price.

Our tester used about three drops and the oil soaked well in while still leaving obvious dewy softness. We noted it that it was skin-plumping and minimised any dullness or redness on make-up free days. This oil strikes the perfect balance between being calming, soothing and promoting hydration, while providing a comforting moment of skincare self-care too.

Buy now £33.00, bysarahlondon.com

Clarins blue orchid treatment oil, dehydrated skin

Best: For dry skin

Rating: 9/10

This face oil has a light botanical scent, and its plant-extract ingredients include rosewood, patchouli and blue orchid. Our tester has dry skin and finds a tiny amount of oil goes a long way, to soothe and add visible moisture. Presented in a glass bottle with pipette applicator, the oil consistency is thick and feels enveloping. The product absorbs quickly and easily without any greasiness.

We saw noticeably glowing skin, which still looked and felt softened and toned after a long day. Plus, our make-up seemed to have extra dewiness – to the point that we noticed a difference on days we went without this oil. It’s fast become our go-to.

Buy now £35.00, clarins.co.uk

Pixi +C VITTri-phase beauty oil, 30ml

Best: Lightweight oil

Rating: 8/10

This oil settles into three sections in the bottle and needs to be shaken before use. These layers are billed as brightening, balancing and nourishing, with key ingredients including vitamin C, turmeric acid and carrot oil. Presented in a signature Pixi rectangular-edged bottle, we released the product using its green pipette, noticing it was was refreshingly lightweight and cooling.

It tingled slightly on our skin at first, but soon sank in and then we saw a welcome brightening effect. Our tester’s pores looked minimised, with our skin seeming balanced too. It left our face feeling softened, providing a smooth canvas for make-up.

Buy now £21.60, lookfantastic.com

Strivectin multi-action super-B barrier strengthening oil, 30ml

Best: For soothing oil

Rating: 8/10

Key components of this oil include probiotics and vitamin B3, and it has a slightly sweet scent which isn’t at all imposing. Our tester popped a few drops onto skin with the bottle’s pipette and noticed how fast the product absorbed while also leaving a slightly sheeny veil. The result is a smooth, balanced complexion.

We saw a couple of dry red patches of skin significantly calmed and could feel improved softness in our face too. Because it’s quite lightweight, we also like mixing this with our moisturiser or foundation for a faster morning routine.

Buy now £40.85, Allbeauty.com

79 Lux deeply rejuvenating firming body oil, 100ml

Best: Multi-tasking oil

Rating: 8/10

Although this is technically a body oil, you can use it on the face and our tester appreciated it as a multitasking treat. The cold-pressed formula is made in England and there are only eight ingredients. These include sweet almond oil, marula oil, rose essential oil, frankincense essential oil and even particles of gold.

We found the glass bottle with pump to be useful for clean application, and attractive in our bathroom cabinet. The rose-scented oil provided a feeling of decadence while spreading easily over skin: it is refreshingly light, yet satisfyingly nourishing. We saw a smooth, noticeable glow from the gentle hydration that would suit different skin types. Our complexion appeared more balanced too, with a brightened tone.

Buy now £70.00, cultbeauty.co.uk

Eve Lom radiance face oil, 30ml

Best: For a brightening glow

Rating: 8/10

Presented in a glass bottle with pipette applicator and signature Eve Lom gold branding, this product looks luxe. Ingredients include Bulgarian rose otto oil, hemp seed oil, avocado oil and vitamin C. With a midweight feel, it has a calming, mildly botanical scent, and we liked the fact it lingers after application.

We noticed an immediate brightening glow and zero greasiness. The product absorbs well, and leaves skin looking and feeling replenished. There is no pilling when adding make-up on top either. The effect is long-lasting, with our skin still appearing luminous and feeling super soft several hours later.

Buy now £60.00, lookfantastic.com

Ila face oil for glowing radiance

Best: Vegan-friendly face oil

Rating: 8/10

The first thing we noticed about this vegan-friendly face oil is its sweet, crisp rose scent. Ingredients include Damascene rose otto oil, rosehip seed oil, argan oil and sandalwood. The white bottle has a push button pipette, which helpfully prevents any fiddling about. We used it first thing in the morning, when the richly moisturising oil acted as a gentle wake-up call.

You only need around three drops, and these spread easily over skin, creating a healthy-looking base. We also saw a sheer glow that was subtle rather than overt and brought a much-needed warmth on days when our skin felt dull.

Buy now £75.00, ila-spa.com

Tata Harper retinoic nutrient face oil, 30ml

Best: Luxury buy

Rating: 8/10

This little green glass bottle has a gold push-down applicator lid and looks expensive. Ingredients include rose geranium, jojoba and borage, with the oil rich in vitamins A, B, C, D and E too. We noticed its scent to be powerfully indulgent – it reminded us of being in a spa.

There’s a radiant shininess left behind after absorption that adds an almost shimmery finish. Most of all, we noticed how intensely hydrating this oil is because our skin felt incredibly soft. This was both after initial use and from the even better results we saw after a few weeks of testing.

Buy now £130.00, cultbeauty.co.uk

The Ordinary 100% organic cold-pressed rose hip seed oil, 30ml

Best: Affordable buy

Rating: 8/10

This organic oil has a thick consistency which is best applied once a day. We alternated between day and evening doses, depending on how our skin was feeling. It works well at nighttime when skin is most thirsty, but we also like the daily boost of nourishment under make-up. The oil smooths over skin and feels gently comforting on irritation too. And if you like the glass-skin look, there is a lingering glossiness. We saw a noticeable improvement in our redness and inflammation, which was even more impressive given the bargain price.

Buy now £9.00, Boots.com

Ren bio retinoid youth concentrate oil, 30ml

Best: Evening face oil

Rating: 8/10

You’ll find plant-derived retinol in this face oil, which is less likely to irritate than the real deal, and organic rosehip oil. The recyclable glass bottle has a pipette applicator, and we instantly noticed it felt smoothing on our tester’s skin. You do need to shake the bottle, as some elements separate slightly.

As our skin is sensitive, we felt a slight tingle and so tended to only use the oil three times a week. But this was regular enough for us to see our fine lines looking less noticeable, with a firming improvement to frown lines too. Plus, our dry skin felt hydrated and conditioned.

Buy now £52.00, Johnlewis.com

The verdict: Face oils

By Sarah London soothes and calms with its skin-softening, fragrance-free blend. Meanwhile, Clarins’s oil adds a hydrating, glowing boost. Finally, if you’re looking for an affordable redness-reducing option, we’d recommend The Ordinary .

