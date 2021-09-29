RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259 .

The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish.

Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the best-selling laptop now for an additional $24 off.

The deal gets you the 14-inch Chromebook, with a gorgeous micro-edge display and backlit keyboard. There are more than one million pixels across the HD display, making this great for streaming true-to-life video content like shows and movies. The anti-glare display means you can also take the laptop outside and see your screen clearly. Sound is top-notch as well, thanks to stereo speakers tuned by renowned audio company, Bang & Olufsen. B&O is a luxury audio brand that usually works with high-end electronics, so to have their speakers in a $246 laptop is extraordinary.

As with all Chromebooks, Google Chrome comes pre-installed for fast and secure web browsing, while a powerful Intel Celeron processor keeps your apps running smoothly without lag or timing out. There’s plenty of storage space for your files, and we like the built-in Wide VisionHD camera and dual-array digital microphone, which are perfect for Zoom calls or online classes.

It’s all packed into a slim and sleek device that delivers a whopping 13 hours of battery life on a single charge (note: watching movies or gaming will drain the battery faster). A quick 45-minute charge boosts the battery back up to 50 percent.

HP says this is an eco-conscious laptop too; the HP Chromebook is Energy Star-certified for efficiency, and EPEAT-certified for “a reduced sustainability impact across their lifecycle.”

This is one of the top-rated HP laptops online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from 3400 reviewers. As with all Amazon deals , price could go up at any minute so we recommend adding this laptop to your cart soon. See full sale details here .