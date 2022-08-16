12 best baking trays to get your mitts on

Spent too much time nervously negotiating a spatula underneath each of your stuck-on bakes, while praying (usually fruitlessly) that they stay in one piece? We think it might be time to upgrade your baking tray.

Used for everything from homemade pizzas to fresh pastries and frozen fish fingers, baking trays are a kitchen staple for everyone, from novice home cooks to ambitious baking obsessives. So it’s worth choosing yours wisely.

Cheap, thin baking trays tend to warp in the heat of the oven and lose their shape, while their non-stick benefits are often short-lived. Poor heat conduction also makes for uneven baking, while chunky lips around the edges can give you a storage nightmare.

Spending just a couple of quid more could make the difference between throwing it out in a year and it lasting for a decade. Our picks range from just over a fiver to almost £40, and each offers something different – meaning no matter your budget or what you use your baking trays for, there will be a great match for you among them.

To extend the longevity of your baking tray and to keep it in tip-top condition, take note of what temperatures they can be used in – if you’re planning on whipping up any bread -based creations, you’re safest with trays that have been tested in hotter conditions.

Similarly, use plastic utensils and avoid metal ones (once that non-stick surface is scratched, the end is nigh). It’s also often best to hand wash as opposed to getting the dishwasher involved too, but that’s a small price to pay for all the time you’ll save wielding that spatula.

How we tested

We tested these with a batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies (from The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill (£12.58, Amazon.co.uk ), without extra greasing. Our main focus was on the performance of the non-stick surface, ease of handling, sturdiness and longevity, and price.

Lots of the trays below have guarantees, meaning you can rely on them for years to come, and their non-stick technology ranges from all-natural flax oil seasoning to special patented coatings and carefully designed ridges.

The best baking trays for 2022 are:

Best overall – Samuel Groves mermaid hard anodised baking sheet: £31.72, Amazon.co.uk

– Samuel Groves mermaid hard anodised baking sheet: £31.72, Amazon.co.uk Best for an even bake – Silverwood bomb-proof baking sheet: £34.95, Silverwood-bakeware.com

– Silverwood bomb-proof baking sheet: £34.95, Silverwood-bakeware.com Best for silicone handles – Le Creuset rectangular baking sheet: £34.70, Amazon.co.uk

– Le Creuset rectangular baking sheet: £34.70, Amazon.co.uk Best non-stick tray – Circulon momentum square baking tray: £11.99, Kitchenwarexpress.co.uk

– Circulon momentum square baking tray: £11.99, Kitchenwarexpress.co.uk Best responsibly made tray – Netherton Foundry heavy-duty baking sheet: £45.95, Netherton-foundry.co.uk

– Netherton Foundry heavy-duty baking sheet: £45.95, Netherton-foundry.co.uk Best value buy – Prestige medium oven tray: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Prestige medium oven tray: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk Best lightweight tray – MasterClass non-stick hard anodised 42cm baking tray: £35, Amazon.co.uk

– MasterClass non-stick hard anodised 42cm baking tray: £35, Amazon.co.uk Best weighty and robust design – ProCook non-stick baking tray: £10, Procook.co.uk

– ProCook non-stick baking tray: £10, Procook.co.uk Best for under £10 – Chef Aid baking sheet: £5.29, Amazon.co.uk

– Chef Aid baking sheet: £5.29, Amazon.co.uk Best thin tray – De Buyer flat micro-perforated baking sheet: £18.99, Souschef.co.uk

– De Buyer flat micro-perforated baking sheet: £18.99, Souschef.co.uk Best for longevity – Stellar James Martin non-stick baking sheet: £16, Horwood.co.uk

– Stellar James Martin non-stick baking sheet: £16, Horwood.co.uk Best for cookies – Judge baking sheet: £8.80, Hartsofstur.com

