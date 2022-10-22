The best MacBook Pro cases for 2022

The best MacBook Pro cases defend your brand-new premium Apple laptop from unforeseen accidents.

Without a protective case, bag or sleeve, your MacBook Pro is susceptible to getting scratched — or even worse, drowning in spilled liquids or covered in crumbs. A sturdy case with enough durability can protect against all of those scenarios, but they can even protect your laptop against unexpected falls. These cases are essential for premium laptops.

To help you out, we've rounded up the best MacBook Pro cases we could find. Our list consists of protective cases for some of the best MacBooks of all sizes, with the current 13 and 16-inch sizes, as well as the 15-inch if you're protecting an investment you already made.

On top of that, we're also recommending a variety of designs — from protective snap-on shells to folios and sleeves that you simply store your MacBook in. Not everyone feels that the rigid "shell" design is the best version of a case, so we've tried to find everybody's cup of tea for when it's time to protect their Mac.

One more thing: since the MacBook Pros from 2015 and earlier have such a different design, don't buy one of the cases below (except for the briefcase bag) and expect a proper fit if you have a machine that’s five years or older.

The best MacBook Pro cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Mosiso)

1. Mosiso Hard Shell Case

Best MacBook Pro case overall

Material: Plastic | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13- and 16-inch | Weight: 0.65 pounds

So many colors Included screen protector Included keyboard cover Affordable Not the most durable design

When it comes to total protection, Mosiso has carved out a pretty strong argument for why it's made the best MacBook Pro case. Not only do its shells come in a huge variety of colors, with 38 options for 13-inch MacBook Pros and 24 for 16-inch models, but Mosiso includes all of the bonuses as well. That means you get both a keyboard shield and a screen protector. Mosiso also throws in a bag for your accessories, so your mouse and portable keyboard don't collect detritus either.

Our favorite color options are Aqua Blue and Living Coral, and there are so many options, you can make your MacBook Pro match the rest of your life. And if you don't want a bright color, you can get one of the minimalist options: frost, clear or black. Just note that this is for the MacBook Pros with USB-C ports, made from 2016 and onward.

This Mosico case has nearly 800 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. A reviewer who awarded it 4 out of 5 stars said: "Quality packaging, quality protection. As a GD contractor I often find myself working anywhere but an office- and that means transporting my computers, iPads, and draw pads everywhere. I feel quite confident in the case, and for the price, am pleased with not only the aesthetics but the peace of mind regarding my laptop's safety."

(Image credit: Thule)

2. Thule Gauntlet 3.0 MacBook Pro Sleeve

Best durable sleeve for MacBook Pro

Material: Polyurethane | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13- and 15-inch | Weight: 1.1 pounds

Zips up for all-over cover Rigid design takes bumps Interior is padded for protection Only available in black

If you prioritize protecting your investment and don't care if your case looks a little drab, the Thule Gauntlet sleeve is a good pick. Its dual-zipper design means it covers all of your MacBook Pro while you've got it closed, but it's also made so that you can keep the MacBook Pro inside the case when you're using it as a laptop. It uses straps to keep the MacBook and case in place, so remember to take the straps off when you close the Gauntlet completely, to avoid accidentally draining your battery because the case doesn't close all the way.

As the Amazon reviews of the Gauntlet say, don't expect to fit anything but the MacBook Pro inside this sleeve. That means finding somewhere else to stow your charging brick, USB-C cable and accessories. Still, the Gauntlet provides enough protection that you won't need to worry about it banging against other things in your bags.

This product has over 600 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. A reviewer who rated it 5 out of 5 said:

"So far I've used this for several long-distance flights and road trips and it's holding up quite well. The zipper action is smooth. The size is great to keep the MBP from sliding around inside the sleeve whilst closed, and it just barely fits in all my pack's internal laptop sleeves (often made for the thicker legacy laptops). Sure it's not super thin, but then it wouldn't be as protective."

(Image credit: TopCase)

3. TopCase 2-in-1 Ultra Slim Hard Cover with keyboard cover

Best MacBook Pro case for value

Material: Plastic | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13, 15 and 16-inch | Weight: 0.5 pounds

Super light design Available in 11 colors Keyboard cover included Collects debris

The 16-inch model of the TopCase 2-in-1 hardcover is one of the most affordable options on this best MacBook Pro cases list, while also including a keyboard cover — a huge perk if you spill your beverages a lot. Don't let the brand name fool you: The TopCase 2-in-1 features a bottom half as well, which is designed to ventilate and distribute heat. And at only half a pound, it's barely adding any weight to your already-light MacBook Pro.

Top Case may not provide as many color options as our top pick from Mosiso, but there are a decent number of options, with clear cases that don't distract, a minty green that is neat and bright yellow, blue and pink colorways. And while Top Case claims the case is shatter-proof, some Amazon reviewers note that this case can crack.

(Image credit: KECC)

4. KECC Laptop Case Compatible with MacBook Pro

Best eye-catching MacBook Pro case

Material: Plastic | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13 and 15-inch | Weight: 0.4 pounds

Extremely expressive Lightweight design Textured design Cut-out Apple logo shows off your Mac Keyboard cover doesn't always fit

A lot of the best MacBook Pro cases don't allow you to express your own personality. KECC's cases, though, let you go all out. From the Black Crocodile Leather design to the Cherry Blossoms case and the Colorful Triangles version, this brand is making cases that will appeal very strongly to different uses. And their lids have a cut-out hole for the Apple logo, which is great for those who want to wear their fandom on their sleeve.

A couple of notes, though. User reviews call out the keyboard cover for not always fitting perfectly, so you're buying this case for the shell, primarily. More importantly: make sure you know the year your Mac was made in (check out Apple Menu > About This Mac on your MacBook Pro to confirm) though, as KECC makes this case in varyingly different fits that change slightly depending on the model year.

This case has nearly 500 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5. A reviewer who awarded it 5 out 5 said the case "perfectly fits the 2016 MacBook Pro," "doesn't make the laptop bulky," "provides a good grip" and "doesn't add weight to the laptop."

(Image credit: Mujjo)

5. Mujjo Sleeve

Most stylish MacBook Pro cases

Materials: Leather, wool felt | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13 and 15-inch | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Stylish yet restrained Storage compartment Snaps shut A little expensive

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro case that's got just the right amount of visual flair, Mujjo has you covered. Available in black-on-black or tan-on-black, this sleeve mixes leather and wool felt to snazzy success. When most cases are either extremely minimalist or too expressive, the Mujjo sleeve is one of the best MacBook Pro cases because it falls directly in the middle, with a design that goes well with practically everything.

Since it's not all-leather, though, you might think its pricing is a little steep. Make sure you pick the right size when selecting your sleeve, as some shoppers report getting a model that's a little too large. Mujjo's confidence in including a 2-year warranty — something we don't see that often in cases — provides reason to trust this case with protecting your MacBook Pro.

On Amazon, the Mujjo Sleeve has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 100 reviews. "Very high-quality leather and soft felt. Overall it has a very professional look, much more so than the typical neoprene cases that collapse when you take your machine out," said one reviewer who awarded the case 5 out of 5 stars.

(Image credit: Estarer)

6. Estarer Men's Leather Briefcase

Best formal MacBook Pro case

Materials: Polyurethane leather | Models supported: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros | Weight: 3.2 pounds

Vegan leather Tons of pockets and compartments Affordably priced for a whole bag No 13-inch model

If you're in an extremely professional setting, you may prefer a case that’s more at home in a business meeting. That's why we're recommending this well-reviewed briefcase messenger bag designed for 15.6-inch laptops. Estarer says the Men’s Leather Briefcase will fit the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and it's got enough compartments to fit both a MacBook and an iPad too.

The only issue? We can't find a smaller model, so if you have the 13-inch MacBook Pro it might move around inside the bag. That said, when the briefcase pretty much stays stuck at its $43 "sale" price (rarely ever going to its $86 MSRP), we have to give points for value. Just note that its polyurethane leather materials don't feel as much like leather as you might like. At $43, though, we wouldn’t expect it to be true leather.

The Estarer case has nearly 700 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. One reviewer who awarded it 5 out of 5 stars said: "Very nice quality leather bag for men. I purchased this for my brother who needed a replacement for his other briefcase. He was very surprised at how nice the leather felt. He also loved the fact that it has so many pockets which are very useful in so many ways."

(Image credit: Incase)

7. Incase Textured Hardshell

Best fabric MacBook Pro case

Materials: Polycarbonate, Woolenex | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 13-inch MacBook Pros | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Hard-shell chassis Unique fabric coating Pink color design is nice On the expensive side

A unique tactile feel can go a long way to making your tech feel less sterile, and such is the case with Incase's excellent Textured Hardshell case. Incase uses Woolenex, an "abrasion-resistant fabric," to give its rigid case a texture that makes it feel a lot more natural than most cases. The hardshell case is still designed to dissipate and release heat, though, so don't worry about the material's impact on how your laptop handles warmth.

The biggest issue is that Incase is charging $70 for this case, without any of the extras (keyboard cover for example) you get with much less expensive cases. But with Incase's reputation for quality, there's good reason to pony up for this accessory.

This product has been rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

(Image credit: UAG)

8. UAG MacBook Pro Rugged Case

Best rugged case for MacBook Pro

Material: Rubber | Models supported: 2016 - 2019 MacBook Pros, 13 and 15-inch | Weight: 0.7 pounds

Seriously durable Locks MacBooks into its shell Requires care Removing it takes effort

The MacBook Pro is always an investment in your future, and so of course you want to give it seriously durable protection. And Urban Armor Gear offers has got exactly the MacBook case for those who worry about dropping their laptop. UAG’s MacBook Pro Rugged CaseIt's has got big chunky bumpers that lock in the corners of your MacBook Pro, and a grippy design. UAG also claims its case has passed multiple levels of drop-tests at the MIL-SPEC 810G standard, which is used for military-grade goods.

The one concern we have about this model is that some users report its locks can be too tight and hard to remove. If you have trouble with your unit when first using it, we'd suggest shipping it back for a refund. One customer, sharing photos of a cracked screen, warns "Whatever you do- open with equal pressure on both corners!"

(Image credit: Bellroy)

9. Bellroy Laptop Sleeve

Best minimalist MacBook Pro case

Material: Fabric | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro | Weight: 0.5 pounds

Stylish look Water-resistant Made with recycled materials Three-year warranty Relies on magnetic enclosure No 16-inch MacBook Pro option Many cases are more affordable

When I buy a case as a gift, I usually prefer a product that has a neutral, but still stylish, look. A lot of folks these days have no interest in the above colorful and eye-catching designs, but still want something more than a basic black case. Bellroy's Basalt-grey laptop sleeve is ideal for those with the minimalist aesthetic, using a magnetic enclosure instead of zippers. We love Bellroy's other products, as the company provides well-made goods that look great.

Of course, that magnetic enclosure means you're going to need to make sure to treat the case with a bit more attention than most. Sure, its water-resistant materials will help protect your MacBook Pro from spills, but if you're a little too fast and loose with moving it around, your laptop could slide out. We would love to see Bellroy make a model for the larger 16-inch model, too.

On Amazon, the Bellroy laptop sleeve has an average rating of 5 out of 5 on Best Buy. One reviewer said: "Love that this case is simple, not bulky, and the magnetic flap can be opened/closed with one hand. It's nicely padded so your laptop will be safe from impacts or scratches by other items in your bag."