36 of Lady Gaga's most iconic red-carpet looks of all time

By Jillian Selzer
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Lady Gaga has worn a wide range of stunning looks.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

  • Lady Gaga has been known to make bold and iconic fashion statements on the red carpet .
  • She has made some big red-carpet entrances, like in an egg sculpture and on a mechanical horse.
  • Gaga has returned an old Hollywood glam style on several red carpets throughout her career.
Lady Gaga made a fashion statement at the 2008 NewNowNext Awards in her early days of fame.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DpOZ_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the NewNowNext Awards in 2008.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The NewNowNext Awards at MTV studios in 2008 was one of Lady Gaga's first major appearances after the release of "Just Dance."

Her ensemble — which some may call "Old School Gaga" — consisted of her then-signature blunt, platinum bangs, circular sunglasses, and bodysuit.

She's changed her look up countless times throughout her career, but this appearance set a precedent for red carpets to come.

She rocked a 19th-century-inspired gown at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMKS5_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Gaga experimented with her style for the red carpet of the 2009 MTV VMAs with a period outfit.

She donned a feathered neck brace and a mask reminiscent of "Phantom of the Opera." Her baby-pink hair added a modern twist.

Galactic fashion took a front seat at the Grammy Awards in 2010.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l19N8_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga chose a lilac, galactic-style red carpet dress for the 52nd annual Grammy Awards.

It was one of the first times the singer took an outfit to the next level with a prop. Not only did her dress boast rings around it, but also she carried what appeared to be a shimmering star to tie the look together.

At the 2010 Brit Awards, Gaga made headlines in head-to-toe white.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1j0F_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Brit Awards in 2010.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The singer donned a sky-high white wig and a voluminous layered white dress, on the red carpet for the 2010 Brit Awards. The look remains one of her most iconic outfits to date.

That same year, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen at the VMAs.

Seven months after Alexander McQueen's death, Lady Gaga paid tribute to her friend by wearing the famed designer on the red carpet of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards .

The dress had layers of colorful tulle and an artwork pattern on its bodice. Gaga accessorized with a feathered headpiece and the designer's famous Armadillo shoes.

She wore the same dress for her cover shoot in the September 2010 issue of Vanity Fair.

She turned herself into a living art piece on the red carpet for the 2011 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fgnK_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga was carried across the red carpet at the 2011 Grammys.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards, Gaga encased herself inside of an enlarged egg sculpture while a small crew carried her across the red carpet.

She later revealed a latex skirt-and-coat combo for her performance.

Gaga went edgy for the 2013 MTV Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gotw1_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the MTV Awards in 2013.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung designed the singer's all-black getup for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore a mermaid-style gown with a bow at the waist, as well a sheer polka-dot train.

Her sunglasses added a rocker-feel to the look and resembled her 2008 NewNowNext Awards look.

The singer channeled her album's title at the release party for "Artpop" in 2013.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYSjQ_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the release party for "Artpop" in 2013.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Gaga combined art with music for her 2013 album "Artpop," and her outfit for the album's release party played on that combination as well.

She wore an all-black ensemble again but gave the outfit an abstract twist with sky-high heels, an art deco headpiece, and a multi-textured gown.

She made another bold red carpet entrance at the 2013 American Music Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmVfm_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the American Music Awards in 2013.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga rode in on a mechanical horse at the red carpet for the 2013 American Music Awards. Her entire look resembled a modern Lady Godiva, with long blonde hair and a flowing lilac gown.

She wore bold accessories to a 2014 gala honoring Carole King.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ien4Q_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala in 2014.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her signature circular sunglasses and dramatic hairstyle made reappearances on the red carpet for the 2014 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring Carole King.

She sported blunt bangs with her platinum hair, edgy sunglasses, a silver belt, and silver pumps.

Gaga went with a refined look for the 2014 Oscars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rge5m_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards in 2014.

Jason Merritt/Getty

Gaga channeled old Hollywood glam with a baby-pink, metallic-detailed mermaid dress at the 86th annual Academy Awards.

She completed the look with a simple updo and a matching chiffon scarf.

She continued rocking old Hollywood glam during the press run for her jazz album with Tony Bennett.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QU7hD_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the "Cheek to Cheek" taping in 2014.

amie McCarthy/Getty Images

Throughout the press run for her jazz album with Tony Bennett, Gaga channeled some vintage Hollywood style.

At the taping of "Cheek to Cheek" with Bennett, for example, Gaga went for a classic look with a sleek, black dress and a plunging neckline.

The singer went for a bold makeup look at the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulBPd_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Kennedy Center Honors event in 2014.

Kris Connor/Getty Images

At the Kennedy Center Honors event in 2014, Gaga wore an all-white dress with an attached cape covered in sparkly silver stars. But the real flair of the look was her silver, bedazzled eyebrows.

She sported a chic look at the 2015 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQGby_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Grammys in 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga's outfit at the 57th annual Grammy Awards looked like the red-carpet version of a mermaid. The star rocked a low-cut, scalloped metallic gown with a statement emerald necklace.

Her accessories turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in 2015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYMfr_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Oscars in 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

For the 87th annual Academy Awards, Gaga channeled the 1950s with a high-necked sparkling dress and a voluminous train.

The singer paired the look with dramatic red gloves, which added some extra flair to the already-embellished dress.

She went in the totally opposite direction for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRYTD_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2015.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

At the star-studded party, Gaga's dark lipstick, matching eye shadow, and chunky bracelets brought out the simplicity of her all-black dress and the silver undertones of her long, blonde hair.

She wore bright red at a screening of "American Horror Story: Hotel" in 2015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0dXH_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at a screening of "American Horror Story: Hotel" in 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the screening, Gaga matched her lipstick and shoes to her asymmetrical, candy-apple-red dress.

Gaga channeled old Hollywood glam yet again at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dM7TI_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In 2016, Gaga took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her performance in "American Horror Story: Hotel."

The star wore a black off-the-shoulder black, velvet dress and styled her hair in big loose curls. In true Gaga fashion, she made her little black dress stand out with its hip-accentuating structure.

The star wore a daring look to the 2016 Grammy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLXiQ_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards in 2016.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga rocked a show-stopping neon-orange hairdo as well as a royal-blue dress embellished with metallic detailing.

The singer's sky-high red heels tied the bold look together.

Gaga opted for a creative take on trousers for the 2016 Academy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjHyf_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards in 2016.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her strapless gown at the 2016 Oscars combined business formal with black tie.

The front of her gown split to reveal wide-leg trousers underneath.

She wore a similar white look at the American Music Awards later that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C55D5_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the American Music Awards in 2016.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The singer donned a classic all-white pantsuit, which she accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat.

The outfit looked like a formal twist on the "Joanne" album cover .

She went rocker chic at the 2017 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SN4RX_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Grammys in 2017.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gaga wore over-the-knee platform boots, hot pants adorned with chains, and a bra top with an embellished neckline and sleeves.

She wore another edgy look to the "Five Foot Two" world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZYO5_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the "Five Foot Two" world premiere in 2017.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her documentary, "Five Foot Two," Gaga pulled off an eye-catching ensemble. The singer wore a torn and tattered pastel-pink jacket and black, flared PVC pants.

For the "A Star Is Born" screening at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, Gaga looked like a real-life Disney princess.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gr6BN_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at a screening of "A Star is Born" at the Venice Film Festival in 2018.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Not only did Gaga's entrance at the 2018 Venice Film Festival make literal waves as she arrived on a boat , but also her gorgeous pink, feathered ball gown also gave off some serious Disney princess vibes.

At the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, she stole the show in a fishnet veil.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmJm4_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A week after the 2018 Venice Film Festival, Gaga turned heads again at the Toronto International Film Festival for the second preview of "A Star Is Born."

The actress elevated her sleek black dress with a dramatic sparkly veil and minimalist hat.

She stunned in an all-silver ensemble for the US premiere of "A Star is Born."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6d4d_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the US premiere of "A Star is Born" in 2018.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gaga brought back the head-to-toe silver look for the US premiere of "A Star Is Born."

She paired her high-neck dress with a long, embellished cape as well as red lipstick and slightly wavy hair, returning to the old Hollywood feel she's rocked several times before.

She looked like royalty at the UK premiere of the film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRdOz_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in 2018.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gaga's white and gold Alexander McQueen gown looked like it was kind of inspired by the fashions of England's Elizabethan era with a ruffled collar, pearl embellishments, cold shoulder, and keyhole neckline.

Gaga went with a dramatic over-sized suit for ELLE's 2018 Women in Hollywood Celebration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cZ9L_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2018.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

For ELLE's 2018 Women in Hollywood celebration, Gaga took a break from Hollywood glam and princess-inspired gowns and opted for an oversized brown suit instead.

She tied the look together with her sleeked-back hair and a smokey eye.

Gaga rocked her most simplistic look to date at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild —American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK65r_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the SAG-AFTRA Awards in 2018.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Gaga went with a minimal and simplistic look for the SAG-AFTRA Awards in 2018.

She paired her chiffon, blush-colored dress with nude pumps and a natural makeup look.

Gaga looked like a real-life Cinderella at the 2019 Golden Globes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXcJt_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gaga took home the award for best original song at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she rocked a bluish ball gown with puffy, detached sleeves.

She took the look to the next level with the pop of added color coming from her blue hair.

She went for a more punk-rock look at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKtzk_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

Gaga wore another all-silver look to the 2019 Grammys.

She gave the look a punk feel with her exposed dark roots, chunky choker necklace, and platform heels.

Gaga channeled Audrey Hepburn at the 2019 Oscars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkBnP_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards in 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The singer-actress won the Oscar for best original song for "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards where she sported another little black dress.

This time, Gaga gave the look a "Breakfast at Tiffany's" vibe by accessorizing with long, black gloves, a pearl and diamond necklace, and a glamorous updo.

Gaga wowed with a full red-carpet performance at the 2019 Met Gala.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2sHE_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the Met Gala in 2019.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

At the camp-themed Met Gala in 2019, Gaga put on a red-carpet performance that included three costume changes and several extras.

Her look transformed from a hot-pink ball gown with puffy sleeves, a long train, and a wide-brimmed hat, to a simple black ball gown, followed by a tight Barbie-esque hot-pink dress, and ending in a matching black, sparkly bra and underwear set with tights and platform heels.

She made another bold hair statement at Super Saturday Night in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mbTo_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the 2020 AT&T Super Saturday Night event.

Associated Press

At the annual entertainment event the night before the Super Bowl , Gaga walked the red carpet in a full-body jumpsuit detailed with mosaic glass tiles.

Her bold look was completed with bright-blue hair and a sparkly headpiece.

The singer made statements on the red carpet and on the stage at the 2020 VMAs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjMTr_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

At the 2020 MTV VMAs, Gaga rocked a fitting, astronaut-inspired outfit complete with a structured silver dress, a clear helmet, and black platform boots.

Throughout the event, she donned seven more bold looks all with different matching face masks.

Gaga stunned in Gucci at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Zl5z_0Z48JVba00
Lady Gaga at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

After starring in "House of Gucci," Gaga spent the 2022 award season in stunning gowns by the designer. But her black-and-gold ensemble from the Critics Choice Awards may have been her most daring look.

The embellished Gucci gown featured a bra-like cutout, lace sleeves, and a long train.

Read the original article on Insider

