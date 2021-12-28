ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla's Cybertruck could finally hit streets in 2022 — here's what we know about Elon Musk's 6 future vehicles

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQGIy_0Z47zgvu00
Tesla could double its lineup in coming years. Tesla
  • Tesla aims to launch a slew of new vehicles in the coming years. But it's been plagued by delays.
  • Elon Musk is planning a pickup, a semi truck, a supercar, and a cheap electric car.
  • Musk has also mentioned a van and an ATV.

It's the end of 2021 and Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck hasn't arrived as Elon Musk initially promised. Musk said earlier this year that production could start this year, but now Tesla officially delayed the truck's production to late 2022.

The futuristic pickup isn't the only vehicle Tesla fans have been patiently waiting for. Musk's automaker sells just four models currently — two sedans and two SUVs — but it has grand plans to expand its lineup in the near future.

A semi truck and a supercar are supposed to arrive by 2023, and Musk has said an electric ATV, a $25,000 car, and a van are in the works as well.

Here's where those plans stand, and what those vehicles may look like:

Cybertruck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCEnj_0Z47zgvu00
Tesla Cybertruck. Reuters

Tesla's Cybertruck caused a stir upon its reveal during a splashy event in 2019 — and not just because its supposedly bulletproof windows shattered on stage (twice).

The pickup's unconventional design polarized onlookers, with fans describing it as futuristic and daring and critics saying it looked like something out of a primitive video game. Some wondered what its sharp corners might do to pedestrians in a crash.

Yet the Cybertruck has attracted more than 500,000 non-binding preorders, according to Musk. It will come with up to four motors and will offer up to 500 miles of range, according to Tesla.

Tesla initially said the Cybertruck will start at $39,990, but it recently removed the truck's pricing and specs from its website. Musk said in October that Tesla will likely start building the Cybertruck at the end of 2022 and begin mass production in 2023.

In November he said he'll give an update about the Cybertruck early next year.

Roadster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYUaq_0Z47zgvu00
Tesla Roadster. Tesla

When Tesla revealed the new Roadster in 2017 — aiming for a 2020 launch date — Musk said it "will be the fastest production car ever made, period."

Tesla claims the four-seat supercar will sprint to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of more than 250 mph. According to the EV maker, the Roadster will be able to travel 620 miles on a charge — farther than any EV on the market today.

Musk has also said he wants to equip the Roadster with compressed-air rocket thrusters to boost acceleration and, potentially, give it the ability to hover short distances. Needless to say, a flying Tesla probably won't fly with regulators.

The new Roadster is priced starting at $200,000. Recently, Musk blamed the Roadster's delays on "super crazy supply chain shortages" and said the supercar should start shipping in 2023, "assuming 2022 is not mega drama."

Semi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2icq_0Z47zgvu00
Tesla Semi. Tesla

Like the Cybertruck and Roadster, the Tesla Semi — the carmaker's class 8 truck — has remained in vehicle-development purgatory since it was announced in 2017. Tesla initially eyed 2019 for the big rig's launch, but has pushed that date multiple times.

In October, Musk said he was optimistic that the Semi will be in production in 2023. The Semi requires too many battery cells and computer chips to start building at scale before then, Musk said.

Over the years, the prospect of a battery-powered tractor-trailer has attracted lots of attention from major retailers and shippers eager to spend less on fuel and maintenance. PepsiCo, Walmart, Anheuser Busch, UPS, and FedEx have all placed reservations for the Semi, which Tesla expects will cost $180,000 for a model with 500 miles of range.

Confusingly, the CEO of PepsiCo recently said the company expects to receive its first batch of trucks this year, but Musk told his Twitter followers: "Please don't read too much into this."

$25,000 car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vimac_0Z47zgvu00
Elon Musk announces a future $25,000 EV at Tesla's Sept. 22 "Battery Day" event. Tesla on YouTube

At Tesla's company's Battery Day event in September 2020, Musk promised that a $25,000, fully autonomous Tesla would hit the market "about three years from now." Musk has admitted himself that punctuality isn't his strong suit, so it's fair to take that timeline with a grain of salt.

Still, Tesla appears to be making headway on the plans. The company aims to complete a research and development center in China that will develop the budget EV by the end of 2021, Tesla China President Tom Zhu said in a February interview with Chinese media.

The upcoming model is colloquially referred to as the Model 2 in enthusiast circles, but Musk recently said it'll go by a different name. That narrows it down.

Cyberquad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Arby3_0Z47zgvu00
Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Cyberquad hit the scene as a last-minute, surprise announcement during Tesla's Cybertruck unveiling. We haven't heard much about it since, but Tesla did release a $1,900 kiddie version of it just in time for the holidays. (It sold out quickly.)

Tesla hasn't discussed pricing, a launch date, or any specs. But some sleuthing by automotive journalist Bozi Tatarevic appears to have uncovered that the Cyberquad — at least the one shown during the Cybertruck event — shares a platform with the gas-powered Yamaha Raptor ATV.

Musk has said Tesla is aiming to roll out the two-person electric ATV at the same time as the Cybertruck, and that the quad will at first be available as an option for the pickup.

Van

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrXjL_0Z47zgvu00
A rendering of what a Tesla delivery van could look like. LeaseFetcher

Musk has floated the idea of a Tesla van more than once, most recently during a February interview on Joe Rogan's podcast in which he said it's possible the EV will have an array of solar panels on it. Before that, Musk said on a conference call in January that it plans to build a van "at some point," but that it's been held back by a lack of battery cell supply.

It's possible that a future high-capacity Tesla would be used to shuttle passengers along networks of subterranean roadways built by The Boring Company, a tunneling firm that Musk also runs. A San Bernardino County transportation official let it slip in June that the county is working with Tesla on a 12-person van for a future Boring tunnel there, but Tesla hasn't officially announced any such vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
CARS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Rogan
u.today

Elon Musk Admits Dogecoin Is Fundamentally Better Than Anything Else He Has Seen

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Atv
hypebeast.com

Spyker Workshop Debuts Miniature Snowcat Inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla’s forthcoming Cybertruck has inspired a high-tech remote-controlled snowcat. Developed by the startup Spyker Workshop, the CyberKAT is a miniature electric vehicle with a similar design to the Cybertruck, featuring a sleek silver finish and a sharp angular body. Measuring 29 inches long (737 mm) by 19 inches wide...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says FSD Level 4 Likely Next Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk said on Tuesday he believes the electric vehicle maker is likely to actualize the full self-driving level 4 system next year. What Happened: Musk said that the rate of disengagement has been dropping rapidly in FSD Beta and it is likely to achieve a significantly lower rate of accidents than an average human next year.
ECONOMY
Austonia

Tesla’s 2021: How Elon Musk expanded the EV company in Austin

California may have been the site of innovation during Tesla's early years, but in 2021, both CEO Elon Musk and the company dug their Austin roots deeper. Even with competitors like Apple and Ford , Austin is the home base of the company responsible for roughly two-thirds of electric vehicles on the road right now, according to Musk.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Elon Musk’s Net Worth in 2021

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur, business tycoon, and inventor most well-known for being the CEO of Tesla. In this piece, we’ll be looking at Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021. Elon Musk’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $278 billion. Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021 amounts to...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

A SpaceX satellite controversy is adding to Elon Musk’s bad year in China

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk’s turbulent year in China was felt all the way out in outer space this week, after the Chinese government complained that two “close encounters” with SpaceX satellites had forced its space station to take evasive action to protect its astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Tesla To Double Production Capacity In 2022: Wall Street Analyst

With Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling stock, along with all sorts the other chaos across the globe, Tesla's share price has been on a rollercoaster ride of late. However, it's now on the way back up as Musk may be done selling, and the company's future plans are attracting the attention of Wall Street analysts.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

343K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy