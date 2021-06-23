23 Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions

When two superstars collide, the pair form an entertainment supernova — a true power couple. Sometimes they dominate a shared space, like two musicians or film stars, and other times, they excel in different industries, like NBA star Stephen Curry and his chef and restauranteur wife Ayesha.

Who's Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

Read on to see how much your favorite duos are worth and how they found success. Spoiler alert -- a couple of these couples are self-made billionaires.

Last updated: June 23, 2021

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: $115 Million

Kate Upton: $20 million

$20 million Justin Verlander: $95 million

Model-actress Kate Upton and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander married in 2017 in Italy days after he won the World Series. The two live in Houston, where Verlander pitches for the Astros as one of the best-paid players in baseball.

Upton has appeared on the covers of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, Cosmopolitan, Vogue Italia, Elle France and many other publications. Verlander recently signed a two-year, $66 million contract with the Astros for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Unfortunately, years of wear and tear on his elbow will require surgery that will likely have him sitting out through the 2021 season. The couple welcomed a baby girl in November 2018.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: $135 Million

Chris Hemsworth: $130 million

$130 million Elsa Pataky: $5 million

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth were introduced by talent agent William Ward in early 2010 and got married just three months later. They now have three kids together, and live far away from Hollywood in Byron Bay, Australia.

Pataky -- who starred in "The Fast and the Furious" -- stepped away from acting to focus on raising their kids, and Hemsworth also took a brief hiatus from acting to spend more time with his family. Despite the break, Hemsworth was one of the highest-paid celebrities of 2019, Forbes reported. He has earned $15 million -- plus a percentage of the profits -- each time he has played Thor, and he has also signed seven-figure endorsement deals with Hugo Boss and Tag Huer.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry: $140 Million

Ayesha Curry: $10 million

$10 million Stephen Curry: $130 million

Stephen (also known as Steph) and Ayesha Curry first met when they were teenagers through their church's youth group and reconnected as adults when Steph reached out to Ayesha on Facebook. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and now have three children together -- Riley, Ryan and Canon.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steph is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, earning $40 million in NBA salary and another $30 to $40 million in endorsements. A two-time MVP, Steph signed the NBA's first $200 million contract in 2017, Forbes reported. He also oversees the company SC30, which manages his investments, brand partnerships and philanthropy, and the production company Unanimous Media. Ayesha has dabbled in acting, but she's made her millions through other endeavors. She has written a cookbook, launched the International Smoke restaurant franchise with chef Michael Mina, hosts several cooking shows and announced in January that she is launching a lifestyle magazine. Her YouTube channel has more than half a million subscribers.

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann: $150 Million

Judd Apatow: $75 million

$75 million Leslie Mann: $75 million

One of the funniest celebrity couples in the business, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in June 2020. Apatow is a writer and producer behind some of comedy’s most quotable movies, including “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” Mann, a scene-stealing actress who frequently appears in Apatow’s films, met her now-husband on the set of “The Cable Guy” in 1995.

The couple married two years later and welcomed their two daughters, Maude and Iris, into the world in 1997 and 2002, respectively. Both girls have followed in their parents’ footsteps, appearing in roles in “Knocked Up” and “This Is 40,” among other movies.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: $155 Million

Ciara: $20 million

$20 million Russell Wilson: $135 million

Singer Ciara married football star Russell Wilson in July 2016, and in April 2017, they welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Princess. In July, 2020 Ciara gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, Win Harrison Wilson. She also has a son with rapper Future. She was filming the music video for her new song, "Rooted," just days before she gave birth.

In between having kids, Ciara has continued to make music, releasing her latest album, "Beauty Marks," in 2019. And 2019 was also a big year for Wilson -- in April of that year, he signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks that made him the NFL's highest-paid player at the time, Forbes reported.

Additionally, these two are both entrepreneurs -- Ciara runs her own entertainment company and record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, and Wilson runs a brand management, creative content and production company, West2East Empire. In 2019, they also announced a joint venture, Why Not You, a production company for film, TV and digital content, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw: $165 Million

Faith Hill: $82.5 million

$82.5 million Tim McGraw: $82.5 million

For country music fans, it’s hard to remember a time when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill weren’t together. In 1996, Hill released her second album and went on tour as the opening act for McGraw. Though both were engaged to other people at the time, they each called off their respective weddings and instead married each other later that year.

The two -- who recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary -- are parents to Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. In November 2017, the couple released their first collaboration album together, “The Rest of Our Life.”

Hill told People magazine that while they love to work together, they do keep separate dressing rooms.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood: $170 Million

Mike Fisher: $30 million

$30 million Carrie Underwood: $140 million

Country superstar Carrie Underwood and retired NHL player Mike Fisher met through a mutual friend — Underwood’s bassist Mark Childers. The two began dating in 2008, while Underwood was living in Nashville, Tennessee, and Fisher was living in Ottawa, Canada. Fisher popped the question in late 2009, and the couple tied the knot the following July.

In 2011, the hockey player was traded to the Nashville Predators. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Isaiah, into the world. The pair welcomed their second child in January 2019.

Underwood's most recent album -- a Christmas album that just released in September -- featured a duet with her son, Isaiah.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: $171 Million

Scarlett Johansson: $165 million

$165 million Colin Jost: $6 million

"Marriage Story" star Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" writer Colin Jost met on the set of the sketch comedy show when she hosted in 2010. However, they were both dating other people and didn't become romantically linked until the spring of 2017, with "SNL" star Kate McKinnon acting as their matchmaker, O the Oprah Magazine reported. The couple went red-carpet official in 2018 and got engaged in May 2019 when Jost presented Johansson with an 11-carat ring worth a reported $450,000.

Jost joined "SNL" as a writer in 2005 and became head writer in 2012; he's currently co-head writer. Johansson has become the highest-paid woman in the Marvel Universe, earning about $15 million per film as Black Widow, Forbes reported.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker: $200 Million

Matthew Broderick: $100 million

$100 million Sarah Jessica Parker: $100 million

Sarah Jessica Parker, best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City,” and Matthew Broderick, who rose to fame playing Ferris Bueller, celebrated 23 years of marriage together this May, making theirs one of the more successful celebrity marriages.

The two have three kids together — James Wilkie, Loretta and Tabitha. Although the couple has been historically private about their relationship, they each spilled some of their relationship secrets to “Entertainment Tonight” in 2016. A couple of keys to a good relationship, in their opinion: communicating and never going to bed angry.

The couple were also set to appear on Broadway in Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," but it was postponed due to COVID-19 until 2021.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara: $200 Million

Joe Manganiello: $20 million

$20 million Sofia Vergara: $180 million

"True Blood" star Joe Manganiello and "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara met in May 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, though Vergara was engaged to someone else at the time. Shortly after, she and her ex split, and Vergara and Manganiello went on their first date in June of that year, O the Oprah Magazine reported. By December 2014, the couple was engaged and got married in November 2015.

Manganiello recently appeared in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and is set to star in a number of upcoming movies, including "Justice League Part Two." Although "Modern Family" came to an end, Vergara will continue to rake in money through her other pursuits. She has a denim line with Walmart and a furniture line with Rooms to Go.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: $250 Million

Blake Shelton: $100 million

$100 million Gwen Stefani: $150 million

They met as coaches on “The Voice” in 2014, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani eventually fell in love after bonding over heartbreak. Both Shelton’s marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale came to an end within months of each other in 2015.

Speculation that Shelton and Stefani were dating came almost immediately after their divorces were announced, thanks in part to their flirty on-screen antics. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in November 2015 and have been going strong since. Shelton's latest album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country," features a duet with Stefani titled "Nobody But You."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: $250 Million

Jessica Biel: $20 million

$20 million Justin Timberlake: $230 million

Together since 2007 — with one brief breakup — boy-band alum and pop icon Justin Timberlake proposed to actress Jessica Biel during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in December 2011. Less than a year later, in October 2012, they married in an intimate ceremony in Puglia, Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall Timberlake, in April 2015. Since becoming parents, they've remained busy. Biel starred in the limited series “Limetown,” which aired on the streaming platform Facebook Watch. Timberlake released his latest single, a duet with SZA called "The Other Side," on Feb. 26.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: $275 Million

Mila Kunis: $75 million

$75 million Ashton Kutcher: $200 million

Married couple and parents of Wyatt and Dimitri, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have had quite the rollercoaster of a relationship since first meeting on the set of “That '70s Show” in the late '90s. At the time, Kunis — who had her first kiss ever on-screen with Kutcher — was only 14.

Over the next couple of decades, the two dated — and married, in Kutcher’s case — other people and each went on to star in a variety of hit movies and TV shows before reconnecting in 2012. Kunis and Kutcher wed in 2015 and welcomed kids in 2015 and 2016.

Kunis has continued voicing Meg Griffin on "Family Guy" and is set to appear in the upcoming film "Breaking News in Yuba County," and Kutcher most recently starred in the television series “The Ranch,” which ended in February. Kutcher has also added to his net worth with his investments, which have included early investments in Airbnb and Uber.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: $325 Million

Nicole Kidman: $250 million

$250 million Keith Urban: $75 million

Country singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in June. The Aussies first met in 2005 and have two children together: Sunday Rose and Faith.

Kidman is widely known for starring roles in the films “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Hours” (for which she won an Oscar) — and, recently, for her Emmy-winning performance in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Urban first appeared on the country music scene in 2000 and continues to top charts worldwide. He released his 10th studio album, "Graffiti U," in April 2018. He released his 11th studio album, "The Speed of Now Part 1," in September 2020.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: $370 Million

Orlando Bloom: $40 million

$40 million Katy Perry: $330 million

Actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Katy Perry were first spotted together in January 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Both have been married before -- Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and Perry was married to actor Russell Brand. Perry announced that she was expecting her first child with Bloom in March, revealing her bump in the music video for her single "Never Worn White."

Bloom has made his millions from starring in two incredibly popular movie franchises: "The Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean." Perry's main source of wealth is her music -- her "Witness" tour grossed over $1 million per stop, Forbes reported. She has also earned big bucks as a judge on "American Idol" with a salary of $25 million a season, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira: $380 Million

Gerard Piqu é: $80 million

$80 million Shakira: $300 million

International superstars, singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Piqu é first met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and began dating the following year. Not too long after that, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The two welcomed their first son, Milan, in 2013 and their second son, Sasha, in January 2015.

Shakira burst onto the American music scene with her hit “Whenever Wherever,” although she was already known in the Latin music world. She has 11 albums under her belt, with her most recent release in 2017. She released her latest single with Anuel AA, "Me Gusta," in January. She released her latest single with Maluma, "Clandestino," in June.

Piqu é, a world-renowned defender in the league, plays for Barcelona.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: $400 Million

Garth Brooks: $350 million

$350 million Trisha Yearwood: $50 million

Country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this year. The two have been friends since 1987, before either of them was a household name. Both married other people but remained friends while touring — both together and on their own. Brooks has three daughters with ex-wife Sandy Mahl; Yearwood does not have any children.

In September 2015, both Brooks and Yearwood were inducted into the Nashville Walk of Fame. When not on tour, the Grammy-award winners reside in Nashville, Tennessee, where Yearwood focuses on her other career — filming cooking shows and writing cookbooks.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift: $404 Million

Joe Alwyn: $4 million

$4 million Taylor Swift: $400 million

It's unclear when and how actor Joe Alwyn and pop star Taylor Swift met, but they were definitely dating by the summer of 2017. The couple had their first public date night in September 2018, when Swift attended a screening for his movie "The Favourite."

Though Alwyn's star is just beginning to rise, Swift is a veritable superstar -- and a rich one at that. Swift made Forbes' Celebrity 100 list in 2020 with $63.5 million in earnings for the year. Her 2019 album, "Lover," helped her sell more than 4 million units between June 2019 and June 2020. She surprised fans with the sudden release of her latest album "Folklore" in September, which sold 846,000 album equivalents in its first week of release, according to Billboard.

David and Victoria Beckham: $450 Million

David Beckham: $225 million

$225 million Victoria Beckham: $225 million

The soccer legend and Posh Spice have been married for over 20 years. The two first met in 1997, were engaged in 1998 and married in 1999. The couple are parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

David, one of the most prolific soccer stars of his generation, retired from the sport in 2013. In 2018, David founded the new soccer team Inter Miami, which is based in Florida. Since her Spice Girls days, Victoria has made a name for herself as a fashion icon and designer. She has released her own fashion line of ready-to-wear and runway clothing, accessories and shoes.

George and Amal Clooney: $550 Million

Amal Clooney: $50 million

$50 million George Clooney: $500 million

George and Amal Clooney got married in Venice, Italy, in 2014 after meeting near Lake Como a year prior. The Clooneys welcomed twins into the world in 2017.

George, who is known for his acting chops, has also directed six films, with another in post-production. Amal, an international human rights lawyer, is currently representing Zimbabwe lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, who was barred from defending her client, an investigative journalist.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: $540 Million

Ellen DeGeneres: $490 million

$490 million Portia de Rossi: $50 million

Comedian and TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi first met in 2000, but they didn't start dating until 2004. They made their first official appearance the following year, and then the couple got married in August 2008.

De Rossi became well-known in the late '90s as Nell Porter on "Ally McBeal," and later starred on "Nip/Tuck," "Scandal" and "Arrested Development." DeGeneres also gained fame in the '90s as the star of her eponymous sitcom, "Ellen," and became a true household name when she got her own talk show in 2003. DeGeneres ranked No. 12 on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 list, with $84 million in earnings for the year. Her wealth comes from her eight-figure TV hosting paycheck, her television production work and licensing fees from her lines at PetSmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, Forbes reported.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: $600 Million

Tom Brady: $200 million

$200 million Gisele Bundchen: $400 million

Touted as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl winner. Active in fashion since the age of 14, Gisele Bundchen has been dubbed an “ubermodel” for her powerful presence in the modeling world. The celebs are parents to three kids — Benjamin, Vivian and, from Brady’s relationship with Bridget Moynahan, Jack.

The two wed in 2009 on two separate occasions. First, they tied the knot with close friends and family in Santa Monica, California. Following the intimate ceremony, they celebrated with close friends and family at Bundchen’s house in Costa Rica.

Brady and the New England Patriots took home their sixth Super Bowl victory in February 2019, making Brady the only player in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles, according to CBS Sports. He's currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a surprise move away from the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. Bundchen continues to model, recently appearing in ads for Dior Skincare.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: $1.5 Billion

Beyoncé: $500 million

$500 million Jay-Z: $1 billion, according to Forbes

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the king and queen of hip-hop, met sometime between 1999 and 2000 and secretly started dating in 2001. On April 8, 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z wed in a small ceremony. The couple welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. Shortly after welcoming their twins, the two announced they would hit the road again in 2018 for their second stadium tour, “OTR II." The tour grossed roughly $5 million per night, Forbes reported.

Jay-Z -- one of the founding pioneers of modern rap -- is now hip-hop's first billionaire. His wealth comes from his wide-ranging empire, which includes the liquor brands Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac, an impressive art collection, real estate holdings and investments in companies like Uber, Forbes reported.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 23 Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions