This Is the Salary You Need To Afford a New Car in Your State

You might already know that feeling of exhilaration when you're handed the keys to a new car. It's a feeling that lasts long after you start up the engine and drive your new vehicle off the lot. But owning a car isn't exactly cheap; The average salary needed to afford a car across all U.S. states is $76,438, once you factor in costs like repairs and fuel.

The cost of owning and maintaining a car varies greatly depending on where you live, though. If you’re lucky enough to live in New Hampshire, for example, you’ll only need an average annual salary of $70,565 to afford your ride. On the other end of the spectrum comes California, where the average driver has to earn over $16,000 more, or $86,807, to afford a new car.

GOBankingRates looked at a variety of factors to determine the average salary needed in each state to afford a new car, which, according to Kelley Blue Book, will run you an average of $38,378 in the U.S. The study factored in average annual car payments, fuel expenses, repair costs and registration fees. The state rankings are based on the minimum salary needed from lowest to highe s t .

Take a look so that you can prepare for the costs of owning a car.



Last updated: June 22, 2021

New Hampshire

Annual gas cost: $2,014.10

$2,014.10 Annual repair cost: $365.71

$365.71 Annual payments: $5,940

$5,940 Registration fee: $31.20

$31.20 Total annual cost: $8,351.01

Minimum salary needed: $70,565

South Carolina

Annual gas cost: $1,959.26

$1,959.26 Annual repair cost: $393.40

$393.40 Annual payments: $6,036

$6,036 Registration fee: $40.00

$40.00 Total annual cost: $8,428.66

Minimum salary needed: $71,221

Montana

Annual gas cost: $1,912.86

$1,912.86 Annual repair cost: $388.66

$388.66 Annual payments: $6,045

$6,045 Registration fee: $217.00

$217.00 Total annual cost: $8,563.52

Minimum salary needed: $72,361

New Mexico

Annual gas cost: $1,933.95

$1,933.95 Annual repair cost: $380.17

$380.17 Annual payments: $6,216

$6,216 Registration fee: $44.50

$44.50 Total annual cost: $8,574.62

Minimum salary needed: $72,454

West Virginia

Annual gas cost: $1,758.91

$1,758.91 Annual repair cost: $377.31

$377.31 Annual payments: $6,460

$6,460 Registration fee: $30.00

$30.00 Total annual cost: $8,626.54

Minimum salary needed: $72,893

Wyoming

Annual gas cost: $1,710.40

$1,710.40 Annual repair cost: $383.21

$383.21 Annual payments: $6,506

$6,506 Registration fee: $30.00

$30.00 Total annual cost: $8,629.41

Minimum salary needed: $72,917

Mississippi

Annual gas cost: $1,887.56

$1,887.56 Annual repair cost: $396.36

$396.36 Annual payments: $6,360

$6,360 Registration fee: $15.00

$15.00 Total annual cost: $8,658.92

Minimum salary needed: $73,167

North Carolina

Annual gas cost: $1,974.02

$1,974.02 Annual repair cost: $402.86

$402.86 Annual payments: $6,264

$6,264 Registration fee: $36.00

$36.00 Total annual cost: $8,676.88

Minimum salary needed: $73,318

Virginia

Annual gas cost: $1,978.24

$1,978.24 Annual repair cost: $403.19

$403.19 Annual payments: $6,264

$6,264 Registration fee: $40.75

$40.75 Total annual cost: $8,686.18

Minimum salary needed: $73,397

Oklahoma

Annual gas cost: $1,961.37

$1,961.37 Annual repair cost: $378.89

$378.89 Annual payments: $6,264

$6,264 Registration fee: $85.00

$85.00 Total annual cost: $8,689.26

Minimum salary needed: $73,423

Alabama

Annual gas cost: $1,965.59

$1,965.59 Annual repair cost: $398.01

$398.01 Annual payments: $6,312

$6,312 Registration fee: $23.00

$23.00 Total annual cost: $8,698.60

Minimum salary needed: $73,502

Nebraska

Annual gas cost: $1,990.90

$1,990.90 Annual repair cost: $364.38

$364.38 Annual payments: $6,372

$6,372 Registration fee: $15.00

$15.00 Total annual cost: $8,742.28

Minimum salary needed: $73,871

Kentucky

Annual gas cost: $1,993.01

$1,993.01 Annual repair cost: $389.01

$389.01 Annual payments: $6,408

$6,408 Registration fee: $21.00

$21.00 Total annual cost: $8,811.02

Minimum salary needed: $74,452

Tennessee

Annual gas cost: $1,853.81

$1,853.81 Annual repair cost: $399.08

$399.08 Annual payments: $6,540

$6,540 Registration fee: $23.75

$23.75 Total annual cost: $8,816.64

Minimum salary needed: $74,499

Texas

Annual gas cost: $1,921.30

$1,921.30 Annual repair cost: $393.35

$393.35 Annual payments: $6,468

$6,468 Registration fee: $50.75

$50.75 Total annual cost: $8,833.40

Minimum salary needed: $74,641

Delaware

Annual gas cost: $2,132.20

$2,132.20 Annual repair cost: $389.99

$389.99 Annual payments: $6,276

$6,276 Registration fee: $40.00

$40.00 Total annual cost: $8,838.19

Minimum salary needed: $74,681

South Dakota

Annual gas cost: $1,990.90

$1,990.90 Annual repair cost: $376.53

$376.53 Annual payments: $6,425

$6,425 Registration fee: $72.00

$72.00 Total annual cost: $8,864.23

Minimum salary needed: $74,901

Maine

Annual gas cost: $2,121.65

$2,121.65 Annual repair cost: $356.76

$356.76 Annual payments: $6,372

$6,372 Registration fee: $35.00

$35.00 Total annual cost: $8,885.41

Minimum salary needed: $75,080

Wisconsin

Annual gas cost: $2,043.62

$2,043.62 Annual repair cost: $349.08

$349.08 Annual payments: $6,432

$6,432 Registration fee: $75.00

$75.00 Total annual cost: $8,899.70

Minimum salary needed: $75,201

Georgia

Annual gas cost: $2,033.08

$2,033.08 Annual repair cost: $409.92

$409.92 Annual payments: $6,480

$6,480 Registration fee: $20.00

$20.00 Total annual cost: $8,943.00

Minimum salary needed: $75,567

Indiana

Annual gas cost: $2,073.15

$2,073.15 Annual repair cost: $357.43

$357.43 Annual payments: $6,480

$6,480 Registration fee: $36.35

$36.35 Total annual cost: $8,946.93

Minimum salary needed: $75,600

Florida

Annual gas cost: $2,081.58

$2,081.58 Annual repair cost: $392.75

$392.75 Annual payments: $6,504

$6,504 Registration fee: $22.50

$22.50 Total annual cost: $9,000.83

Minimum salary needed: $76,056

Missouri

Annual gas cost: $1,938.17

$1,938.17 Annual repair cost: $375.20

$375.20 Annual payments: $6,660

$6,660 Registration fee: $51.00

$51.00 Total annual cost: $9,024.37

Minimum salary needed: $76,255

Idaho

Annual gas cost: $2,136.42

$2,136.42 Annual repair cost: $387.11

$387.11 Annual payments: $6,444

$6,444 Registration fee: $69.00

$69.00 Total annual cost: $9,036.53

Minimum salary needed: $76,357

Arkansas

Annual gas cost: $1,893.88

$1,893.88 Annual repair cost: $382.76

$382.76 Annual payments: $6,774

$6,774 Registration fee: $17.00

$17.00 Total annual cost: $9,068.00

Minimum salary needed: $76,623

Kansas

Annual gas cost: $1,997.22

$1,997.22 Annual repair cost: $371.80

$371.80 Annual payments: $6,768

$6,768 Registration fee: $30.00

$30.00 Total annual cost: $9,167.02

Minimum salary needed: $77,460

Maryland

Annual gas cost: $2,153.29

$2,153.29 Annual repair cost: $399.33

$399.33 Annual payments: $6,480

$6,480 Registration fee: $135.00

$135.00 Total annual cost: $9,167.62

Minimum salary needed: $77,465

Rhode Island

Annual gas cost: $2,187.03

$2,187.03 Annual repair cost: $387.61

$387.61 Annual payments: $6,564

$6,564 Registration fee: $30.00

$30.00 Total annual cost: $9,168.64

Minimum salary needed: $77,474

Iowa

Annual gas cost: $2,058.38

$2,058.38 Annual repair cost: $356.57

$356.57 Annual payments: $6,360

$6,360 Registration fee: $395.78

$395.78 Total annual cost: $9,170.73

Minimum salary needed: $77,491

Ohio

Annual gas cost: $2,216.56

$2,216.56 Annual repair cost: $348.79

$348.79 Annual payments: $6,588

$6,588 Registration fee: $34.50

$34.50 Total annual cost: $9,187.85

Minimum salary needed: $77,636

Michigan

Annual gas cost: $2,174.38

$2,174.38 Annual repair cost: $350.77

$350.77 Annual payments: $6,504

$6,504 Registration fee: $177.00

$177.00 Total annual cost: $9,206.15

Minimum salary needed: $77,791

Utah

Annual gas cost: $2,220.78

$2,220.78 Annual repair cost: $399.42

$399.42 Annual payments: $6,552

$6,552 Registration fee: $43.00

$43.00 Total annual cost: $9,215.20

Minimum salary needed: $77,867

Oregon

Annual gas cost: $2,809.19

$2,809.19 Annual repair cost: $393.59

$393.59 Annual payments: $5,988

$5,988 Registration fee: $43.00

$43.00 Total annual cost: $9,233.78

Minimum salary needed: $78,024

Louisiana

Annual gas cost: $2,037.29

$2,037.29 Annual repair cost: $392.15

$392.15 Annual payments: $6,768

$6,768 Registration fee: $38.38

$38.38 Total annual cost: $9,235.82

Minimum salary needed: $78,041

Pennsylvania

Annual gas cost: $2,349.43

$2,349.43 Annual repair cost: $379.54

$379.54 Annual payments: $6,492

$6,492 Registration fee: $36.00

$36.00 Total annual cost: $9,256.97

Minimum salary needed: $78,220

New Jersey

Annual gas cost: $2,292.48

$2,292.48 Annual repair cost: $403.43

$403.43 Annual payments: $6,504

$6,504 Registration fee: $58.75

$58.75 Total annual cost: $9,258.66

Minimum salary needed: $78,234

North Dakota

Annual gas cost: $2,163.83

$2,163.83 Annual repair cost: $357.05

$357.05 Annual payments: $6,584

$6,584 Registration fee: $161.50

$161.50 Total annual cost: $9,266.18

Minimum salary needed: $78,298

Massachusetts

Annual gas cost: $2,359.97

$2,359.97 Annual repair cost: $380.67

$380.67 Annual payments: $6,468

$6,468 Registration fee: $60.00

$60.00 Total annual cost: $9,268.64

Minimum salary needed: $78,319

Connecticut

Annual gas cost: $2,372.63

$2,372.63 Annual repair cost: $401.55

$401.55 Annual payments: $6,468

$6,468 Registration fee: $80.00

$80.00 Total annual cost: $9,322.18

Minimum salary needed: $78,771

Vermont

Annual gas cost: $2,454.88

$2,454.88 Annual repair cost: $342.14

$342.14 Annual payments: $6,466

$6,466 Registration fee: $76.00

$76.00 Total annual cost: $9,339.22

Minimum salary needed: $78,915

New York

Annual gas cost: $2,336.77

$2,336.77 Annual repair cost: $376.08

$376.08 Annual payments: $6,648

$6,648 Registration fee: $46.25

$46.25 Total annual cost: $9,407.10

Minimum salary needed: $79,489

Illinois

Annual gas cost: $2,210.23

$2,210.23 Annual repair cost: $372.51

$372.51 Annual payments: $6,756

$6,756 Registration fee: $101.00

$101.00 Total annual cost: $9,439.74

Minimum salary needed: $79,764

Minnesota

Annual gas cost: $2,117.44

$2,117.44 Annual repair cost: $371.31

$371.31 Annual payments: $6,516

$6,516 Registration fee: $489.73

$489.73 Total annual cost: $9,494.47

Minimum salary needed: $80,227

Alaska

Annual gas cost: $2,530.80

$2,530.80 Annual repair cost: $373.46

$373.46 Annual payments: $6,509

$6,509 Registration fee: $100.00

$100.00 Total annual cost: $9,513.30

Minimum salary needed: $80,386

Washington

Annual gas cost: $2,501.27

$2,501.27 Annual repair cost: $392.79

$392.79 Annual payments: $6,636

$6,636 Registration fee: $30.00

$30.00 Total annual cost: $9,560.06

Minimum salary needed: $80,781

Arizona

Annual gas cost: $2,227.10

$2,227.10 Annual repair cost: $385.56

$385.56 Annual payments: $6,972

$6,972 Registration fee: $9.50

$9.50 Total annual cost: $9,594.16

Minimum salary needed: $81,069

Nevada

Annual gas cost: $2,539.24

$2,539.24 Annual repair cost: $395.84

$395.84 Annual payments: $6,648

$6,648 Registration fee: $33.00

$33.00 Total annual cost: $9,616.08

Minimum salary needed: $81,254

Hawaii

Annual gas cost: $3,091.79

$3,091.79 Annual repair cost: $402.91

$402.91 Annual payments: $6,288

$6,288 Registration fee: $45.00

$45.00 Total annual cost: $9,827.82

Minimum salary needed: $83,044

Colorado

Annual gas cost: $2,231.32

$2,231.32 Annual repair cost: $401.55

$401.55 Annual payments: $6,648

$6,648 Registration fee: $785.05

$785.05 Total annual cost: $10,065.92

Minimum salary needed: $85,056

California

Annual gas cost: $2,804.97

$2,804.97 Annual repair cost: $414.24

$414.24 Annual payments: $7,008

$7,008 Registration fee: $46.00

$46.00 Total annual cost: $10,273.21

Minimum salary needed: $86,807

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you need to afford a new car in your state using the following assumptions: MSRP of $38,378 as sourced from Kelley Blue Book’s July 2020 report, car weight of 3,500 pounds, a 20% down payment of $7,434 and Total Vehicle Expenses (“Vehicle purchases (net outlay)"), "Gas, other fuels and motor fuel,” and “Other vehicle expenses (excluding vehicle insurance)," of 11.83452% of one's income before taxes as sourced from the Consumer Expenditure Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) mid-year table from the third quarter of 2018 through the second quarter of 2019. With these constants, GOBankingRates found the following factors for each state: (1) cost of gas per year calculated by sourcing each state's transportation cost-of-living index from the Missouri Economic and Research and Information Center’s 2020 first quarter data and factoring it out by the “Gas, other fuels and motor fuel” expenditure from the BLS; (2) registration fees sourced from the National Conference of State Legislatures' 2020 Vehicle Registration Fees presentation; (3) annual repair costs sourced from CarMD’s 2020 State Repair Cost Rankings; and (4) annual car loan payments as calculated by both CarMax and the Calculator.net Auto Loan Calculator. Finally, all factors were totaled to find the (5) total annual cost to purchase and operate a new car in each state, which was then divided by 11.83452% to give the (6) minimum salary required to afford a new car. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 26, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : This Is the Salary You Need To Afford a New Car in Your State