These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

We all have our favorite forms of self-care. We meditate, we do yoga, we go for a run, we read books, we watch sitcoms, we talk to a therapist, we take candlelit baths, we write or doodle, etc. These are all great options to try out, but there is one issue with all of them. You need the proper time and space to do them. You need to set aside a period of your day to actually make them happen. But what about the rest of your day? What about when you’re working or running errands?

Anxiety is something many of us deal with, and it doesn’t care what time of day it is or what’s on our schedule. It’s not going to wait to hit until we have a moment to quietly deal with it. That’s why we like having a form of self-care that can go everywhere with us and provide those calming feelings no matter what we’re up to. Our pick? Anti-anxiety bracelets. A cute accessory with potential healing benefits? We’re obviously in. Check out five of our current favorites on Amazon below, whether you’re looking for yourself or for a thoughtful gift for someone else!

Be Here Now Anxiety Bracelets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZUd7_0Z1gG90000
Amazon

This set of three bracelet comes with rose quartz beads for self-love and inner healing, amethyst for alleviating sadness and grief and tiger’s eye for promoting mental clarity and dispelling anxiety!

See it!

Get the Anxiety Bracelets from Be Here Now (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

AURA Lava Rock Anti-Anxiety Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWofm_0Z1gG90000
Amazon

This bracelet’s lava and pink zebra jasper beads are not only beautiful, but you can add the included lavender essential oil to them for a soothing aromatherapy effect!

See it!

Get the AURA Lava Rock Anti-Anxiety Bracelet for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Believe London Chakra Anxiety Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVubF_0Z1gG90000
Amazon

Each of the colorful beads on this stunning bracelet represents a chakra of the body. When worn, this bracelet claims to “connect the wearer with positive, balancing life energy” so your perspective shifts from one of worry to one of optimism!

See it!

Get the Believe London Chakra Anxiety Bracelet for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Joycuff Morse Code Anxiety Lies Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Qh8G_0Z1gG90000
Amazon

For something on the more minimal side, we love this daintier bracelet — a number one new release on Amazon. The beads are actually Morse code, spelling out “anxiety lies,” providing you with a reminder not to get too caught up in your own negative thoughts!

See it!

Get the Joycuff Morse Code Anxiety Lies Bracelet for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Healing Trust Anxiety Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpTW3_0Z1gG90000
Amazon

This bracelet combines rose quartz and pink opal beads (plus pretty hematite accents), aiming to deliver stress relief and healing energy specifically for those dealing with anxiety!

See it!

Get the Healing Trust Anxiety Bracelet for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

