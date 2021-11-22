ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

From unique to practical, the best birthday gift ideas for men will wow

By Brian S. Hawkins
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggr0U_0Z1dZm6s00 Karolina Grabowska via Pexels
Best birthday gift ideas for men who ride bikes https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I30vg_0Z1dZm6s00 Feedback Sports Omnium Portable Trainer with Tote Bag Check Price

This stationary bike is perfect for keeping active and riding all-year-round.

Best birthday present ideas for men who are artistic https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQM3h_0Z1dZm6s00 Wacom One Drawing Tablet with Screen, 13.3 inch Pen Display for Beginners and Digital Mark-up Check Price

For the avid artist, this handheld tablet can allow them to create from anywhere—and give them a fully digital palette.

Best birthday present ideas for men who are into cooking https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPWVT_0Z1dZm6s00 AeroGarden Harvest Elite Check Price

Fresh herbs can improve any dish—which makes this home LED garden the perfect selection for someone who loves cook.

Is it that time of year when you need to find the perfect birthday gift to show a man in your life just how much you love and/or appreciate him? Shopping for a man in your life—whether it’s your husband, father, son, brother, or even yourself—can sometimes feel impossible. Finding unique gift ideas that stand out and pique a man’s interest can take creativity, resourcefulness, and maybe just a little guile.

There was a time when certain things were considered the “best gifts for men,” standbys were very narrowly defined by mostly “manly” interests and attitudes, which of course, didn’t suit a large amount of the men in our lives. Back in those neolithic days, marketers would have us believe that a man’s perfect gift was a bottle of whisky, some sort of power tool, or power tie, or the most macho electric razor available (I don’t know, maybe it used shark teeth instead of steel blades). But today, we know that men’s interests are often much more diverse. While some men might still revel in a fine bottle of whiskey, when it comes to gift-giving, one size certainly doesn’t fit all.

With that in mind, we’re approaching this guide to birthday gift ideas for men by looking at the expansive width and breadth of a modern man’s experiences and interests. We’re exploring the world of tech, design and home, food, health, gaming, sports, and music to deliver a wide variety of options for any relationship and individual. We’ve looked for unique gift ideas, as well as practical gifts for men, to surprise as much as satisfy him and, hopefully, win you a few brownie points. Hey, maybe your birthday is coming up next!

Get inspired by the best birthday gift ideas for men

When selecting birthday gift ideas for him, think about the man’s interests, hobbies, and favorite activities—because the best gift is tailored to his unique personality. Whether he can be found doodling daily or fiddling with a musical interest, paying homage to one of his favorite things is a sure-fire way to give a gift he’ll use (and love). Consider gifts that reflect your relationship and history with him. Shared experiences—or even better, misadventures—can provide inspiration. And don’t be afraid to solicit advice from his friends and family members. Above all else, remember that the gift is for him, so don’t fall into the trap of getting something just because it appeals to you.

We’ve dug deep to help you find unique, exciting birthday gifts for even the most impossible-to-shop-for man in your life. These are gifts that let him know you’re thinking of him on his special day, and every time he looks at them, he’ll remember you. In the end, the best birthday gift ideas for men are any gift given with honesty and genuine affection. Whatever you get him, he’ll love it. But if you follow our list, maybe he’ll love it just a little bit more.

Related: Sometimes the best gift for a guy is something for man’s best friend

Best birthday gift for tennis players: Wilson Pro Staff 97 v13 Tennis Racquet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPYdW_0Z1dZm6s00

Will Change Your Game

You’ll get powerful shots, a sleek design, and solid control. Amazon

Check Price

The Pro Staff 97 v13 from Wilson is the latest incarnation in a decades-long production run that sports new features including a unique 45-degree angle graphite fiber braid that allows for superior stability and an incredibly responsive feel. Along with an ergonomic endcap and a tighter, denser string bed to deliver added precision during play, the Pro Staff is finished with a sleek, glossy look and colorful pinstripes that pay homage to the original model from 1983. An exposed carbon fiber element at the tip adds extra style points, making this a clear choice for esthetically-minded players who don’t want to skimp on performance. Snag one on Amazon or on Wilson’s website .

Best birthday gift ideas for men who ride bikes: Feedback Sports Omnium Portable Bike Trainer

A Great Work Out Indoors

A simple setup, just add your favorite bike. Amazon

Check Price

Bike riding is a fantastic way to keep in shape, but sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate. That’s no reason to break your routine when you can use a portable bike trainer like this one from Feedback Sports. Basically, you attach your favorite bike (assuming it has quick-release tires) to the front of the unit and let the back wheel spin on top of rollers—it’s like a more advanced and customized version of the old stationary bikes. The Omnium trainer utilizes Internal Progressive Resistance in the rollers to simulate a real-road feel…minus the potholes and any risk of road-rash from falling over. The whole system is nearly silent, which makes it a great option for apartment dwellers or people who don’t want to wake the kids when they go out on an early morning ride. The unit is portable and comes with a heavy-duty, padded tote bag. So whether you’re training for a race or just riding to stay in shape, you never have to worry about angry dogs, careless drivers, or rain and snow that makes getting out on the road impossible.

Best birthday present ideas for men who are artistic: Wacom One Digital Drawing Tablet

One Screen, Endless Possibilities

This 13.3-inch tablet features natural surface friction for intuitive drawing. Amazon

Check Price

If you have an artist in your life, chances are he wants a Wacom tablet . The company has dominated the professional illustration and design worlds for years, and the entry-level Wacom One lives up to the reputation of its bigger siblings. It features a surface that feels like paper and a digital pen that can create an endless range of line and brush styles. Combined with the included two-month license for Adobe Photoshop software, it provides powerful tools for illustration and photo manipulation. The device works on its own, and can also connect to a PC or Mac via USB. You can even import photos from your phone or tablet. The relatively small screen might get in the way for anyone looking to use this in a professional environment, in which case, it’s worth looking at Wacom’s bigger, and more expensive, Cintiq models. But for others, it’s a great doorway to the world of digital art.

Best gifts for men who are musicians: STYLOPHONE GEN X-1 Portable Analog Synthesizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHohV_0Z1dZm6s00

Compact, Quirky Musical Fun

Use a stylus to play this battery-powered electronic instrument. Amazon

Check Price

Birthday present ideas can be hard to come by, but not with this list. The Stylophone Gen X-1 is an unusual electronic instrument that’s played by sliding a stylus along a smooth, keyboard-style strip. At less than 9 inches wide and weighing under 16 ounces, it’s a portable noisemaker that’s fun to play. Under the hood, it features a single oscillator to generate tone, and you can fatten up the sound nicely by activating the sub-octave switch that creates a second frequency one or two octaves below your sound source. The synth also has an envelope with attack, pitch, and decay controls, and an LFO that can switch between square and triangle waveforms. An onboard analog delay with time, feedback, and level knobs, and a resonant filter with adjustable cutoff frequency help to further shape the sound. There’s even a Pulse Width Modulation button that creates a chorus-like effect. There’s a built-in speaker, or audio can be sent to headphones or an external speaker or mixer via the line out. In addition, an audio input jack lets you use the Stylophone as an effects unit.

Best birthday gift ideas for men into home fitness TRX Slam Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4444kt_0Z1dZm6s00

Smash Your Way to Fitness

The rough-textured exercise ball comes in 10, 15, and 20-pound sizes. Amazon

Check Price

There’s just something satisfying about smashing something heavy into the ground. And the fact that it’s helping build and tone muscles doesn’t hurt, either. The Slam Ball is a textured, rubber ball filled with sand that weighs in at 10, 15, or 20 pounds. To use it, just lift it over your head and smash it into the ground—doing so helps work every muscle in your body. You can also slam it sideways into a wall for a rotational workout. Sound like fun? It is, but it’s also a terrific, unique way to feel the burn. Optional stress reliever: yelling, “Hulk smash!” every time you slam it to the ground.

Best birthday present ideas for men who are retrogamers: Atari Flashback 9 Gold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts6lJ_0Z1dZm6s00

New Ways to Old School

This portable arcade includes 120 classic, ready-to-play games. Amazon

Check Price

Searching for the best gifts for gamers? Nolan Bushnell started a revolution when his company, Atari, released the 2600 back in 1977. And while video game consoles have since delivered untold technological wonders, there’s no beating the nostalgic rush that comes from firing up one of those classic 8-bit games. The Atari Flashback 9 Gold captures some of that with a black-and-orange console that’s lovingly modeled after the original 2600 and packed with 120 games, including Frogger, Pitfall, Space Invaders, Kaboom, Centipede, Asteroids, and all the other favorites. It includes two Bluetooth-connected joysticks with the single orange button that so many of us mashed for hours on end in the pursuit of video-game glory. And while it’s missing the plastic cartridges of yesteryear, it does feature an HDMI output that delivers a 720p signal to your display. Full HD would have been nice, but this is still a big step up from playing it on the old CRT TV in your basement. All you need is a six-pack of cola, a bag of chips, and your best friend and you’ll be ready to blissfully waste away your weekend.

Best gifts for men who love wine: The Essential Scratch & Sniff Guide to Becoming a Wine Expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vw4m3_0Z1dZm6s00

The Nose Knows

Sixteen scratch-and-sniff wines help hone your skills. Amazon

Check Price

Fruity, woody, earthy—describing wine is an esoteric skill that sometimes leaves novices scratching their heads and questioning their taste. The Essential Scratch & Sniff Guide to Becoming a Wine Expert is written by Master Sommelier Richard Betts, who takes a unique approach to helping fans develop their fundamentals by presenting 16 wine-related scents. Accompanied by fun illustrations and helpful text that explains how the aromas apply and relate to different types of wine, the smart and enlightening book delivers knowledge without a hint of snobbery. It even includes a useful chart that connects bouquets to different wines. Short of including a bottle of red and a corkscrew, it’s everything a man needs to up his game the next time he heads to the wine store.

Best birthday gift ideas for men who want to relive their teenage years: Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrYf6_0Z1dZm6s00

Dungeon Crawl With Friends

An attractive slip-case holds all the books a Dungeon Master needs. Amazon

Check Price

“As the torchlight bounces off the stone walls around you, a shadow moves in the back of the room. You hear a low growl followed by the crunch of bone. From under your helmet, a bead of sweat runs down your brow, and you grip your sword a little tighter. The growl grows louder. What do you do?” Welcome to the world of Dungeons & Dragons , the best-selling fantasy roleplaying game in the world. After more than 40 years, D&D is bigger than ever, with gamers of all ages gathering around the dining room table—or online—to spend a few hours embodying heroic adventurers who fight monsters, save kingdoms, uncover treasure, and, in the end, create fun memories. This boxed gift set includes all three of the core books needed to play the game: The Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual. They contain all the rules for everything from character creation to combat, hundreds of monster descriptions, spells, weapons, world-building tips and tricks, and full-color art by some of the top names in fantasy illustration. It’s all housed in a handsome slipcase, and even comes with a fold-out Dungeon Master’s screen. You’ll have to supply your own gaming dice, as well as pencils, paper, and, of course, a group of friends. But once you’ve assembled your party of heroes, the adventure’s only limited by your imagination.

Best birthday gift ideas for men who want to capture the moment: DJI Pocket 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgIXk_0Z1dZm6s00

All The Memories, Zero Shake

Shoot stable, 4K footage with this go-anywhere camera. Amazon

Check Price

If your guy likes filling his phone with videos when he travels, if he’s got his own YouTube channel, or throws videos up on Instagram regularly, it’s time to step up his cinematography. DJI’s Pocket 2 is a 4K camera attached to a three-axis, motorized gimbal for smooth, stabilized shooting that still fits, as the name suggests, in your pocket. It features a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and a 20mm f/1.8 lens, as well as a built-in screen. Besides delivering smooth footage, the gimbal can reverse the camera while tracking software keeps it locked on your face for walk-and-talks. The Pocket 2 pairs with both Apple and Android smartphones to provide a bigger monitor, and to open up controls for exposure, image quality, and more. Transfer footage from the camera to your phone using DJI’s free Mimo app, and then edit on the fly before uploading your footage to the web. The camera includes onboard mics for basic audio, and accessories are available to use more professional microphones. It’s too bad DJI doesn’t have a way to include built-in ND filters to help control the light on bright days, and professionals are still hoping for a wider dynamic range. But regardless of all that, the Pocket 2 is a huge leap up from shooting video on a smartphone, and the artistic opportunities it opens up are endless.

B est birthday present ideas for men into cooking: AeroGarden Harvest Elite – Stainless Steel

Homegrown Goodness

Grow some kick in your kitchen with this inside herb garden (some exciting seeds included). Amazon

Check Price

Nothing brings flavor to a home-cooked meal like fresh herbs. If the man in your life loves spending time in the kitchen, the AeroGarden Harvest Elite lets him grow his own all year long. This countertop growing system uses energy-efficient, 20W grow lights to grow herbs and vegetables in water, with no messy soil. It features an automatic timer, customized settings for different types of plants, reminders for when you need to add water or plant food, and even a vacation mode for when the cook is out of town. The Harvest Elite can grow up to six different plants at once, providing a full bounty of flavoring. The unit includes non-GMO seed pod kits for Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to start, and others can be purchased online. The system is simple enough that parents and kids can enjoy it together, and it’s a fun, educational, and tasty way to bring everyone just a bit closer to the food they’re eating.

Best gifts for men who are into camping: REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gzXX_0Z1dZm6s00

Sleep Under the Stars

This tent’s near-vertical walls and rectangular floor plan maximize livable space. REI

Check Price

Vacation in nature without sacrificing comfort with REI’s Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent . With almost 60 square feet of interior space, there’s enough room to sleep four people, and the 75-inch peak height means you can stand and stretch in the morning. The free-standing tent features ripstop panels low on the walls for privacy, and bug-proof mesh toward the top so you can enjoy the view of the night sky. A waterproof fly and dual twin-stake vestibule offer additional livable space, as well as a place to store and protect your gear. Storage also includes high and low pockets throughout the tent, while gear loops placed throughout provide convenient places to attach lights. attach lights. The tent packs up in a heavy-duty carry bag with pockets for poles and stakes, making it easy to carry with you on hikes—or just fun nights in your backyard.

Related: Here’s what to get your man if he’s a child of the ‘90s

Some closing thoughts on birthday gift ideas for men

It’s never easy to find the perfect birthday gift ideas for men, and we hope our list of unique gift ideas helps. But in case you’re still stuck, remember to think about his interests: Is he a video gamer or board gamer, is he a whiz in the workshop, does he want to learn something new, and does he want to work up a physical or a mental sweat? Try to find a unique way to spin his interests, and you’re sure to find cool gifts for men, that even the man who has everything will love.

PopSci is here to help you find the most useful and expert shopping recommendations for the best gift ideas. Searching for more unique gifts? Check out more gift guides here: best gifts for women , space-themed presents , and gifts for new parents .

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

The 46 Best Gift Ideas for Women, for Any Occasion

The ladies in your life support you all year long, and now is the perfect time to find each of them the right holiday gift. Sure, you could just get them a delicious-smelling candle—never the wrong choice—but you know they'll appreciate it even more if you take a bit of time to figure out what they really want or need. (A little thought really does go a long way.) Why not get the shopping done early? That way, you can spend the holiday season truly enjoying yourself over Netflix Christmas movies and hot cocoa rather than stressing over gifts. Keep reading to find the 46 best gifts for all the incredible women in your life.
LIFESTYLE
Essence

ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gift Ideas For Him

ESSENCE's official holiday gift guide is back. Here are our favorite Black-owned gifts for the men in your life. This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE. Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

The 50 Best Gifts for Men to Receive This Christmas Season

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best gift for him this year? Holiday gift shopping can be a daunting task for any person on your list, but when it comes to men, especially men who seem to have everything and want absolutely nothing, even an expert gift giver can find themselves at a loss for ideas. Sometimes, it just requires a little more thought to your gifting approach. While a sentimental, meaningful gift idea is ideal for the man who’s stood by your side for years, something simple yet just as special would be more fitting for...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Men#Best Gifts#Gift Ideas For Men#Android Smartphones#Design#Pexels
In Style

Over 200 Unique, Editor-Approved Gift Ideas for the Toughest People on Your List

As we leave our Zoom gatherings behind and begin to meet friends IRL, it's time to celebrate a return to normal. And if "normal" means being faced with an inordinate amount of occasions to give gifts, and finding everyday tasks like gift shopping hard, and stress shopping for yourself instead, don't fret! Treat your favorite people — the more difficult to buy for the better — to some spirit-lifting color and sparkle with these brilliant gift ideas featured in our magazine. You'll find selections for minimalists, trendsetters, homebodies, and more, plus a bonus section full of under-$50 wins. No matter your budget or particular present-finding problem, the solution awaits, ahead.
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

Best PS5 Gifts For 2021: PlayStation Gift Ideas, Games, And More

2021 marks the first-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5, Sony's newest and most powerful gaming console yet. Arriving in November 2020, the console was enhanced by its backwards compatibility with the award-winning PlayStation 4 library and a few next-gen games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. Since then, the library has continued to grow with PS5 console-exclusive games such as Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. If you're shopping for someone who already has one of the highly sought-after PS5 consoles--or you still plan to get them one--there's no shortage of accessories, games, and merchandise that you can purchase to go along with that hardware. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 gifts for 2021. Many of the games featured in this roundup have PS4 versions as well, so you can shop for all of the PlayStation fans in your life.
VIDEO GAMES
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.
BEAUTY & FASHION
prima.co.uk

21 of the best charity gift ideas for Christmas 2021

Christmas is the season of giving and after last year's disrupted celebrations, spreading joy and good will feels more important than ever. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's the importance of supporting our communities and neighbours as well as doing our bit for those who need it the most.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
TODAY.com

25 best holiday gift ideas for pregnant women in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. She’s not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cbslocal.com

Gift Idea for Men

Do you have a hard time shopping for men? We have a couple ideas for you! Cody talks to a lifestyle expert about what you can get for the man in your life.
SHOPPING
HGTV

52 Unique and Fun Holiday Gift Ideas From Uncommon Goods

You've made a list, you've checked it twice and you're feeling pretty … uninspired. Maybe you've gotten your mother-in-law fluffy robes or scented candles for the last several years, or you're tired of treating your only brother to grilling tools or bottle openers. Either way, you're in need of fresh gift ideas.
SHOPPING
KUTV

Unique holiday gift ideas for everyone

KUTV — The following information was provided by Limor Media. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase. The...
LIFESTYLE
theplanetD

30 Best Work From Home Gifts – Great Ideas for Remote Working

Times have certainly changed this past year. While many people had already been looking for ways to work remotely, nobody expected to be thrown into working from home overnight. Suddenly an entire workforce had to figure out ways to make working from home more comfortable and efficient. When thinking about what to get that someone who has transitioned from the office to remote working, we decided to put together the best work from home gifts that have helped us create a better workspace over the past three years.
SHOPPING
themanual.com

These Are the Best DIY Gift Ideas to Get at Walmart Right Now

What do you get a hands-on crafter or creative as a gift? While many people love to provide store-bought gifts, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, others prefer to gift something from the heart, or rather something born of creativity. Hence, the idea of DIY gifts, or gifts that can be lovingly crafted. Yes, you can always whittle something out of wood, or sew fabric, or build any number of cool, creative things, but you might not have the tools, resources, or space to do so, or maybe the recipient doesn’t? A suitable alternative is to look for DIY gift ideas, or DIY kits, that include all the supplies you need.
SHOPPING
New York Post

The 17 best Thanksgiving gift basket ideas to show gratitude

This year, consider swapping a typical bottle of wine or apple pie for an epic Thanksgiving gift basket as the ultimate thank you gift. While it’s always the thought that counts, the holidays are the perfect time to go above and beyond. One way you can easily impress your Thanksgiving host this year is with one of the gift baskets we have selected.
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

The Best Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Matrix

In the spring of 1999, The Wachowskis introduced unsuspecting audiences to the wild and sometimes hard to understand techno thriller The Matrix, ushering in a new era for blockbuster action movies. In the 22 years since the arrival of Keanu Reeves’ Neo, aka “The One,” multiple titles in the Matrix movies franchise have come and gone (with another installment right around the corner), but millions of fans around the world have remained true to the groundbreaking sci-fi spectacle.
MOVIES
FOX 11 and 41

“Sweet” holiday gift ideas from Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA – There’s something for everyone this holiday season when you shop local and from the heart. There are a lot of places in our community with the perfect gift from someone on your list. When it comes to chocolate Baum’s Chocolate, Balloons and Events are one of the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Apple Insider

Holiday gift idea: Save up to 40% on unique art pieces that showcase Apple's industrial design

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're looking for a uniqueholiday gift for the Apple lover in your life, look no further than these framed pieces of art by Grid — which is now holding a sale ahead of Black Friday.
LIFESTYLE
vivaglammagazine.com

7 Unique Gifts Ideas to Surprise Your Partner

Even though you probably know your partner better than anyone else, surprising them with a gift can be difficult. Often, when people are asked what they want for a gift, they are dismissive and say that they do not want anything. If your partner has done this and a special occasion is coming up, then you’re probably starting to feel under pressure.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popular Science

Popular Science

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy