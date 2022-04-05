Top 7 Tips To Keep Your Yard Pet-Friendly

(Picture Credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Your yard and gardens are wonderful for relaxing, playing, and entertaining. However, they can also be dangerous for your pets. It’s our job as pet parents to make sure the places where our dogs play, explore, and go potty are as safe as possible.
Dogs and other animal companions end up in veterinary emergency rooms every year from hazardous contact with insecticides, weed killers, and pet-toxic plants among other dangers in our yards.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when making your yard more pet-friendly.
It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
Eight-year-old chocolate labrador Blue is shaped like a barrel and has a slow, lumbering gait. Rolls of fat bulge from his collar; his belly hangs low, skimming the ground. Mournful eyes look out from a jowly face. Blue is on a diet, you see, and he’s hating every minute of it. No more juicy rabbit ears or plump chicken feet. He sneaked some cake earlier in the week from the kitchen floor, but his owner, Mary, got it away before he could finish it.
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He works with dogs, cats, exotics, and livestock. Your cat is sick and needs you. Can you help him or her at home by yourself? There are times when a veterinarian is not available to help, and in some places, a vet does not even live in the area.
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
All the treats, toys, fancy collars, and comfy beds can't let your dog know just how special they are to you. Here are a few ways you can express your love.
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
Dozens of domestic bunnies residing in a Florida neighborhood are living up to their reputation by breeding like, well, rabbits — so fast that they have started overrunning the area and are popping up "everywhere." The wave of rabbits started in November when an unknown individual released three unwanted...
April is National Heartworm Awareness Month, and it's a good time to begin watching out for the symptoms of heartworm in your dog.
The short answer is yes, you can give your dog Tums for digestion issues, and it may provide temporary relief, but you must consult your veterinarian first.
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer (CPDT-KA) and member of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. To stop a dog from destroying the couch, you have several options but some of them require that you put yourself in your dog's paws and get inventive. Sometimes, the best solutions to doggy problems require you to "think like a dog, but act like a human."
