Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are renovating their 'dream home.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met in August 2019. Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met over two years ago on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

The two made their red-carpet debut as a couple in November 2019.

Deschanel appeared on an episode of one of Scott's TV shows, "Celebrity IOU."

Since actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" host Jonathan Scott met over two years ago, they have been relatively open about their bond.

Here's a timeline of their relationship so far:

August 2019: Deschanel and Scott met while filming an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke'

The pair met while filming an episode of James Corden's singing talk show, in which the "Property Brothers" twins were pitted against the Deschanel sisters.

Afterward, Scott posted a photo of the group on Instagram with the caption, "Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I'll keep them #carpoolkaraoke"

The "New Girl" actress was still married to Jacob Pechenik at the time, though the pair had been separated since January.

During an April 2020 appearance on his brother's podcast, "At Home With Linda and Drew Scott," the HGTV star said that he had developed a crush on Deschanel that day.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it," Scott said. "The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out."

September 6, 2019: Deschanel and Pechenik formally announced their split

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik were married for over four years. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After four years of marriage and two children together, Deschanel and Pechenik formally announced they were ending things.

In a September 2019 statement published by People, they said, "We have decided we are better off as friends, business partners, and co-parents rather than life partners."

September 2019: Scott said he was dating someone after he was spotted holding hands with Deschanel

Multiple outlets buzzed that Deschanel and Scott were dating after the two were spotted holding hands in September 2019, and not long after, Scott told Us Weekly he was seeing someone.

"It's definitely special for me, because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I'm looking for in a partner," Scott said. "I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise."

Drew told the publication that Deschanel and his brother are "both amazing people."

" ... I think it's great," Drew told Us Weekly in September 2019 about the pair. "And it means I get to get Jon out here to spend more time with us in LA."

September 30, 2019: Deschanel and Scott seemingly went on a double date

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attended a taping of "Dancing With the Stars." Eric McCandless/Getty Images

A few weeks after the announcement of her split, Deschanel and Scott attended the live taping of "Dancing With the Stars" with his twin brother Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan.

October 2019: The pair shared their date night photos and Pechenik filed for divorce from Deschanel

In October 2019, the pair attended Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights together.

Scott posted a group photo on Instagram, in which Deschanel can be seen in his arms. The "New Girl" star also shared the same picture on her account.

Days later, Pechenik officially filed for divorce from Deschanel.

November 2019: Deschanel and Scott posted about their relationship on Instagram and made their red-carpet debut

Deschanel accompanied Scott to his older brother's wedding and posted photos from the event, including one of her with the HGTV star.

She wrote, "It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman," referencing their outfits.

A few weeks later, Scott posted a black-and-white photo of Deschanel giving him a kiss on the cheek accompanied by a caption that started with, "Simply a perfect date night."

Later that month, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attended the 2019 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards together. Stuart Ramson/AP

During the show, the actress presented the award for best music documentary.

"Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well," Scott told People. "So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important."

November 27, 2019: Scott publicly shared his love for Deschanel

Scott made it clear that the two were serious around Thanksgiving when he tweeted photos of the things he was grateful for, one being a selfie with Deschanel.

He wrote, "I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ... "

—Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) November 27, 2019

December 2019: They attended a premiere as a couple

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attended the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere together. Rich Fury/Getty Images

At the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere at the El Capitan Theatre, the couple appeared on the red carpet with Scott's twin brother and Phan.

December 2019: Deschanel and Scott spent the holidays together

Right before Christmas, Scott posted an Instagram photo of him and Deschanel holding festive cookies with the caption, "When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people…the result is magical :)"

Scott uploaded another selfie of the two of them smiling and wrote, "Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything".

January 2020: Scott said they 'make each other laugh nonstop'

During a January 2020 interview with People, Scott said he and Deschanel felt "chemistry right away" while shooting "Carpool Karaoke."

"We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am," Scott said. "I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load."

"She's smarter than me, she's funnier than me, and she's cuter than me!" he added. "She's a very considerate person, and that's what I'm looking for."

March 2020: The couple quarantined together

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Scott confirmed on Instagram that the two were quarantining together with a photo of them sitting on a couch, Deschanel holding a guitar.

In the caption, he wrote that they had been "playing games, making music, and of course doing puzzles."

Scott told People in April 2020 that Deschanel helped him dye his hair from gray to dark brown, and he's had a good time quarantining with her.

"Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," Scott said. "Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she's a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music."

April 2020: Scott said he had finally watched all of 'New Girl'

Scott also spent quarantine catching up on Deschanel's projects.

During the April 2020 episode of "At Home With Linda and Drew Scott," he said he had watched all of Fox's "New Girl," which Deschanel starred on from 2011 to 2018.

"True love is driving five hours only to see your love for one — or watching their whole show," he said.

May 2020: Deschanel threw Scott a virtual birthday party

Deschanel didn't let quarantine stop them from celebrating Scott's birthday — instead, she threw him a "Game of Thrones"-themed party on Zoom .

Scott posted a screenshot of the call on Instagram and wrote, "All is well in the kingdom this eve as we played a Game Of Thrones inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun. Thank you @zooeydeschanel for setting it all up. You're the best".

August 4, 2020: They celebrated their 1-year anniversary

On August 4, 2020, Scott shared a photo montage of the pair with the sweet caption, "How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice".

Deschanel uploaded her own post, writing that a year ago that day she had "met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human."

"I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together," she added. "Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you".

November 2020: Scott cleared up the false engagement rumors

While appearing on SiriusXM's radio show "Covino and Rich" in November 2020, Scott said none of the swirling engagement rumors were true.

"I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter," he said.

December 2020: Deschanel made an appearance on one of Scott's TV shows

Deschanel made her HGTV debut when she guest-starred on Scott's show, "Celebrity IOU."

During the December 2020 episode, Deschanel made it clear that although she and Scott have bonded over a lot of things, construction wasn't one of them.

"I love spending time with Jonathan more than anything in the world … he's the best," she said. But the actress added that the construction site was super noisy and that she would "rather watch him do it from afar … with headphones on."

January 2021: Scott posted a tribute to Deschanel for her birthday

To celebrate Deschanel's birthday, Scott shared a sweet photo of the two with the caption, "Today is my favorite person's birthday. You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

"I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve," he added. "#HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy"

In his Instagram stories, Scott shared photos of some of those surprises, like a huge floral arrangement and a cake shaped like a "Z" for Zooey, according to House Beautiful.

March 2021: Scott called Deschanel his 'perfect person'

After a hike together, Scott posted a photo of himself and Deschanel on Instagram with the caption, "What a perfect day with my perfect person ... "

In the picture, Deschanel is wearing a large hat with the brim pressed into Scott's cheek, which some commenters pointed out made it look like the Property Brother was photoshopped in.

"Haha. Controversy!" Deschanel replied. "I am very amused by this conclusion that you would take the time to photoshop a picture from our hike and not that I was unironically wearing a ridiculously oversized Easter bonnet so big you could barely fit in the picture."

April 2021: Deschanel shared a celebratory post for Scott's 43rd birthday

Scott turned 43 on April 28, 2021, and Deschanel shared a heartfelt Instagram post to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," she wrote in the caption.

"I love you always and in all ways," she continued. "I don't want too seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Scott commented on the post and wrote that Deschanel makes him the "happiest guy in the galaxy."

August 4, 2021: They celebrated their 2-year anniversary

The couple took to Instagram to post about their second anniversary.

Deschanel captioned her selfie of the two of them with "2 years and still my favorite," followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Scott posted a photo from when they met on the set of "Carpool Karaoke" and wrote, "Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life will change forever ..."

December 2021: Scott shared that they purchased their 'dream home' together

In the January 2021 issue of the Scott brothers' magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, the Property Brother wrote that he and Deschanel bought a home together.

According to People, they closed on the Los Angeles property in June 2020 and have since been renovating it.

"This dream home would become the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career," Scott wrote.

"We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," he added. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."