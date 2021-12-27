ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Shark hoover deals for January 2022: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

By Eleanor Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUXms_0Z0jmHu500

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.

From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.

While they’re more affordable than some of the very high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.

Whether you’re after a corded or cordless , bagless , upright or handheld , we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest retailers to find you the best Shark hoover deals up for grabs right now.

A word of friendly advice – snap these offers up quickly, as they don’t stick around for long, and you might find that your chosen model sells out before you have a chance to hit “add to basket”.

Read more:

The best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for December 2021 are:

Shark HZ500UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwmTf_0Z0jmHu500

Amazon is a great destination to get your hands on a Shark hoover deal, but the discounts often rotate quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for any changes. Our current top pick is this vacuum cleaner, which currently has a 34 per cent off. It has been designed to be able to bend to clean hard-to-reach areas. Plus, if you’re short on space, it folds down neatly for easy storage.

Similarly to its other vacs, this corded device features anti-hair wrap technology, which removes embedded pet hair from soft furnishings and carpets. With a five-year guarantee, if your appliance breaks Shark will repair or replace it.

Buy now £212.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark ICZ160UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e68uA_0Z0jmHu500

If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner, this is a great option. With 50-minutes of run time and the ability to tackle different floor types without stopping to switch heads, this is a surefire way to make cleaning your home a whole lot easier. The model is also great for pet hair. It usually retails at £479.99, so you’ll be saving more than £200.

Buy now £241.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark IZ201UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK6kY_0Z0jmHu500

Another fantastic deal, this cleaner has an impressive 40-minute run time and an even more impressive discount just shy of 50 per cent. Make light work of both your carpeted and hard floors, the stick glides across all kinds of surfaces without the need to change heads. Don’t worry about those hard-to-reach spaces either, as it has a flexible stem that can also fold up for easy storage.

Buy now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark WV251UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHFMs_0Z0jmHu500

A handheld vacuum is a must-have item in any busy household, and with up to 16-minutes of run time per charge, this model is ideal for quick clean-ups. We featured a similar device in our round-up of the best handheld vacuums . This one looks sleek too, so it’ll stand up to being on display if you haven’t got much cupboard space. Right now you can save £50.

Buy now £129.19, Amazon.co.uk

Shark IZ201UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y53J4_0Z0jmHu500

This cordless vacuum currently has £160 off. Designed for homes with pets, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up hair and glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping. It also has 40-minutes of run time and a flexible wand that bends so you don’t have to.

Buy now £301.34, Sharkclean.co.uk

Shark NV602UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQSmA_0Z0jmHu500

Save £50 on this upright Shark vacuum that’s suitable for carpets, hard floors, stairs and upholstery. In addition to the brand’s lift-away technology, which transforms it into a lightweight, portable gadget, the vacuum features an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens.

Buy now £199.95, Amazon.co.uk

Shark NZ850UKTDB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYIEE_0Z0jmHu500

Usually £369.99, there’s more than £150 to be saved on this vacuum cleaner. The upright model features the brands signature anti hair wrap technology, which makes it a great choice for anyone with long hair or four-legged friends.

It also doubles up as a portable vacuum – separating the larger unit from the wand means it’s far easier to tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots such as under low-lying furniture.

Buy now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Shark NZ801UKTSB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3LCB_0Z0jmHu500

Featuring in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners , our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester. This is a great deal with 53 per cent off.

Buy now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Voucher codes

For discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

For the latest offers, head to our dedicated deals section for more

Comments / 1

Related
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Cleaners#Hoover#Vacuums#Cordless Vacuum#American#Sharks#Amazon
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Laminate Floor Cleaners Will Have Your House Shining in No Time

You don’t need to be obsessed with HGTV to realize that when it comes to indoor décor, wall-to-wall carpets are out. But not everyone can afford top-notch hardwood flooring, nor should they, considering the wear-and-tear that comes with pets, children and other life occurrences. Enter laminate floors — the stylish but affordable way to update your space. Whether you have preexisting laminate floors or you’re considering investing in them, there are a few rules to follow when it comes to maximizing their lifespan. Namely, sweep them regularly, protect them with a swanky (but affordable) area rug, and when vacuuming, use a...
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back this week

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
INTERNET
People

Amazon Shoppers Say the Shark Vacuum-Mop 'Worked Like Magic' — and It's Just $80 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whenever it's time to clean the house, there always seems to be an unending fleet of tools that you're pulling out of the closet, whether it's a newfangled vacuum cleaner or a steam cleaner that's designed to tackle all that grout. But if you're looking for a way to streamline the cleaning process, it's well worth investing in the Shark Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop — and it's only $80 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
People

Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Is a 'Little Box of Magic' for Removing Dust and Allergens — and It's 38% Off

The surfaces around your home constantly collect dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair. Just as a powerful vacuum gets rid of these particles on your floors and upholstery, an air purifier removes them from the air. Whether you have allergies, asthma, or a sensitive sense of smell, the simple addition of an air purifier can make your home much more comfortable.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets Ever' — and They're Up to 45% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been waking up in scratchy, pilling bed sheets, you're long overdue for an upgrade. Rather than spend hours searching through set after set, take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and opt for the Easeland Bed Sheet Set, which is up to 45 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Shop Best Buy’s huge flash sale and get deals on home gyms, TVs and more

Missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, you can still access some of the best deals of the year. Best Buy (otherwise known as the supreme retailer for all things tech) is hosting a 24-hour flash sale that ends tomorrow, Dec. 16. And truthfully, the deals are just as good as Cyber Week.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy