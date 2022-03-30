Shark hoover deals for April 2022: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.

From tackling pet hair , to making light work of daily dust and debris, the American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.

While they’re more affordable than some of its high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.

Whether you’re after a corded or cordless , bagless , upright or handheld , we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest retailers to find you the best Shark hoover deals up for grabs right now.

A word of friendly advice – snap these offers up quickly, as they don’t stick around for long, and you might find that your chosen model sells out before you have a chance to hit ‘add to basket’.

The best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for April 2022 are:

Shark HZ500UKT: Was £269.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk Shark NV602UKT: Was £269.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Shark WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ320UK: Was £499.99, now £364, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £364, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ201UKT: Was £379.99, now £254, Sharkclean.co.uk

Shark HZ500UKT

Amazon is a great destination to get your hands on a Shark hoover deal and our current top pick is this vacuum cleaner. The model currently has a whopping 41 per cent off and comes in a sleek rose gold finish. It has been designed to be able to bend to clean hard-to-reach areas. Plus, if you’re short on space, it folds down neatly for easy storage.

Similarly to its other vacs, this corded device features anti-hair wrap technology, which removes embedded pet hair from soft furnishings and carpets. With a five-year guarantee, if your appliance breaks Shark will repair or replace it.

Buy now £159.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark NV602UKT

Save £80 on this upright Shark vacuum that’s suitable for carpets, hard floors, stairs and upholstery. In addition to the brand’s lift-away technology, which transforms it into a lightweight, portable gadget, the vacuum features an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens and a pet tool for versatile cleaning.

Buy now £169.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark WV200UK

Handheld vacuum cleaners are a dab hand at hard to reach spots like car seats or kitchen countertops, and this one is reduced by more than 30 per cent right now. The handy crevice tool has up to eight minutes of run time per charge, making it great for cleaning dust from sofas or other nooks and crannies, while the pet tool will make a nice addition for keeping pesky pet hair at bay. Compact and lightweight, it will get the dreaded chores done (and dusted).

Buy now £89.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark IZ300UKT

Save a few pennies with this cordless model, now reduced by £100. Glide across carpets and hard floors with its DuoClean floorhead while its anti-hair wrap technology removes hair as you clean. Added smart features include its pet tool, handheld function and LED smart display that shows battery life, suction level and selected floor type.

Buy now £299.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark IZ320UK

Another Shark model with anti-hair wrap technology, this vacuum is now reduced by nearly 25 per cent, boasting a flexible arm for easy cleaning, a more than respectable run-time of up to 120 minutes with its twin battery design and LED headlights. It even shape-shifts to a handheld for stairs or high, harder to reach spots. We reckon this is a deal you won’t want to pass on.

Buy now £364.00, Amazon.co.uk

Shark IZ201UKT

“We know it’s a little weird to get excited about a vacuum cleaner but we were genuinely bowled over by this vacuum’s super-clever Flexology technology,” said our reviewer about this Shark model in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners . “This means its flexible wand bends to easily clean under sofas and coffee tables, with an LED headlight to illuminate hidden dust in every corner.”

They also praised its compact size once folded away, its anti-hair wrap technology and DuoClean combined floorhead for switching between carpets and hard floors. The best news? You can save £100 right now.

Buy now £254.00, Sharkclean.co.uk

