Best OnePlus 9 Pro screen protectors 2022

So you are getting a new OnePlus 9 Pro and want to be sure to have the best OnePlus 9 Pro screen protector — I don't blame you. Screen protectors are an excellent choice to pair up with a good case, too.

It is a beautiful-looking phone, and keeping that gorgeous display in pristine condition is just as important as protecting the rest of the device. Here are the best screen protectors to make sure your new phone's screen continues to look amazing.

E'QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector

With its 9H level of hardness and anti-fingerprint coating, this 2-pack of glass screen protectors from E'QITAYO will help to save your screen from damage as well as smudges. There are also get two camera lens protectors for extra protection.

OMOTON Flexible Screen Protector

At only 0.1mm thin, the OMOTON TPU flexible screen protectors bring an exceptional level of protection to your OnePlus 9 Pro's display. You get four screen protectors, along with installation tools to ensure it goes on perfectly every time.

BIGFACE Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protectors OnePlus 9 Pro

This pack of four from BIGFACE comes with two screen protectors and two camera lens guards for added protection against smudges and scratches. You also get 9H grade hardness shielding your OnePlus 9 Pro from heavy impacts.

Supershieldz TPU Screen Protector

Made from a triple-layer process, this 2-pack of TPU screen protection films from Supershieldz brings high-definition levels of damage resistance to your OnePlus 9 Pro's display. The high-touch sensitivity maintains the smooth display reaction you expect from your device.

Ibywind Screen Protector with Back Carbon Fiber Film

Ibywind’s smart film screen protector is self-healing, which means minor scratches and bubbles dissipate over time, leaving your phone looking brand-new. It offers easy, bubble-free installation and also comes with two camera lens protectors. For the back of the OnePlus 9 Pro, you also get a carbon fiber skin and protectors for the cameras.

Akcoo 3D Matte Screen Protector for OnePlus 9 Pro

This anti-glare, matte-finish screen protector by Akcoo offers edge-to-edge protection for your OnePlus 9 Pro and goes on with a liquid, UV-activated adhesive for easy installation. The 9H hardness level ensures your device stays protected.

Soliocial Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector (2 pack)

Soliocial’s anti-scratch screen protector comes with a unique privacy feature that blocks visibility past 28 degrees. You get 9H grade hardness with this one as well, along with oleophobic coating to avoid sweat marks and fingerprint smudges.

Dome Tempered Glass and Camera Protector

This four-pack (screen + camera lens) from DOME GLASS comes with a smart installation kit and offers high-grade 9H protection for your device. It claims to be scratch-resistant and shatterproof and comes with a bubble-free installation kit. The lens protectors come in a gray color, giving your OnePlus 9 Pro a distinct look.

Orzero Camera Lens Protector for OnePlus 9 Pro

This pack by Orzero gets you three camera lens protectors designed specifically for the OnePlus 9 Pro. They offer an anti-flash design that ensures your photos aren’t impacted while using flash. These anti-scratch protectors come with a lifetime replacement warranty too.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the brand's most ambitious devices ever. With ultra-fast performance coupled with a phenomenal camera system, this is a smartphone that deserves only the best when it comes to protection.

To keep the display's feel and responsiveness as close to out-of-the-box as possible, the best way to do that is with the tempered-glass screen protectors from E'QITAYO.

With its anti-smudge coating, the smooth glass keeps the 120Hz display looking brilliant, and because it uses glass rated at 9H hardness — you know your screen will stay safe. Not to mention you'll be able to keep the cameras clear for excellent photos by guarding them with the included protectors.

If glass isn't your thing, then using a self-healing TPU film to protect your OnePlus 9 Pro's display is the way to go — and Ibywind is perfect for that. The anti-bubble installation process helps ensure that your screen stays crystal clear, and the durable self-healing material saves it from scratches. You also get free protective covers for the back glass and the cameras.

Meanwhile, if you value your privacy above anything, the Soliocial tempered glass will ensure nobody peeps into your phone's screen without your permission. Pair one of these with one of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases , and you're all set!

