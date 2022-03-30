ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Freshen Up Your Home While Saving Money With Deals From Amazon's Spring Cleaning Store

By Elaine Selna
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Discover Amazon's spring cleaning store, where you can get deals on top cleaning brands and supplies for your home and...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss

20K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Cleaning#Freshen Up#Spring Cleaning Store#Purell#Launchpad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
KISS 106

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Summer Shorts

In many states across the nation, it feels as though we are finally out of the winter trenches. The snow has melted, and spring flowers have started to bloom. The clocks have moved forward once again, and it takes longer for the sun to set in the evening. Aside from the fact that the dark and blustery days are behind us, there are so many things to love about this time of year. "Spring Baking Championship" Season 8 is finally on Food Network, ingredients like asparagus and strawberries are back at the farmers market, and there are so many fun holidays on the horizon (with delicious spring desserts to accompany them).
APPAREL
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy