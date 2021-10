If you could build your own bicycle, would that make you more eager to skip the car and cycle around your city?. A design studio called Arquimaña, based in the Basque Country in northern Spain, is betting on it. For the past four years, they’ve been working on an open source design for a wooden bicycle—called OpenBike—that can be downloaded for free. Their goal was to design the most sustainable bicycle on the market and make it possible for anyone to construct it from scratch.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO