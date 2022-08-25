GRIDIRON GRAND: Listen to win $1,000

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref wants to load you up with CASH! It’s 960 The Ref’s GRIDIRON GRAND!! Starting on Monday, Aug. 29th, through Friday, Oct. 14th, listen to 960 The Ref at 8AM and NOON. When you hear the keyword, text it to 70123 for your chance at $1000!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/29/22–10/14/22. Open to US residents in listening area(s) for participating stations, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating stations, text keyword to 70123 within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online.

