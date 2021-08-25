Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 51 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ07D_0Z0WvL2t00

If you’re bored with index funds and you’re ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options . One of those options involves a Japanese dog, Elon Musk and what appears to be fake money from a toy cash register.

Read: How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?
Find Out: Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

That’s Dogecoin (DOGE), and it’s here to rescue anyone who couldn’t bear to wait one second longer for the latest next-big-thing cryptocurrency that promises to out-Bitcoin Bitcoin.

What Is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a joke — or at least it started out as one. Two software engineers — IBM’s Billy Markus and Adobe’s Jackson Palmer — created Dogecoin in 2013 to lampoon all the altcoin wannabes that popped up after Bitcoin rose to blockchain fame. As a logo, they chose a Shiba Inu from a meme called Doge, which went viral that same year.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

Like Bitcoin and all cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is:

  • Decentralized — it’s not issued or backed by a government or bank
  • “Mined” independently and recorded on a blockchain
  • Anonymous — privacy is part of the reason crypto is so popular

Unlike Bitcoin and other “deflationary” cryptocurrencies that exist in limited quantities, there is no cap on “inflationary” Dogecoin.

It started as tech-geek satire, but Palmer and Markus were skilled, experienced and imaginative professionals. Their blockchain, proof-of-work process and minting procedures were stable, efficient and secure. Crypto wonks recognized its potential and the fake currency began amassing a very real following.

More Economy Explained: Ethereum (ETH): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

It already had achieved cult status by the time Tesla CEO Elon Musk started tweeting about Dogecoin in 2021 . The props from Musk made Dogecoin a household name and sent its value soaring. It’s now one of the most-used altcoins, particularly for tipping on social media.

How Much Is Dogecoin Worth?

Investors who are put off by the $36,000-plus asking price of a single Bitcoin will be happy to know that comparatively, Dogecoin trades at a bargain. As of March 19, Dogecoin was trading at $0.0585 per coin. But as of May 4, the price was up to $0.53, according to CoinDesk — a huge increase for people who had already bought in. It has since dropped down to $0.23, as of June 23 — still a big increase if you bought way back when.

Find Out: Why Some Money Experts Believe In Bitcoin and Others Don’t

Is Dogecoin a Good Investment?

If you’re reading a basic primer like this, you’re probably better off sticking with your ETF until you learn the ropes. Investing in crypto is not like buying shares of Walmart or UPS. First, it’s incredibly volatile. Wild price swings that would make the common investor queasy are par for the course.

The way that cryptocurrency is generated, distributed, validated and accounted for is completely foreign even to most tech-savvy investors. It’s not backed by any bank, government or corporation, and despite the fact that it feels like everyone’s talking about it, crypto is still a highly experimental niche concept that the vast majority of people know almost nothing about and are nowhere near adopting.

Read: How To Invest In Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know Before Investing

There’s a steep learning curve to investing in cryptocurrency. It requires immersion. If you’re just recently hearing about Dogecoin, it’s probably best to invest time in research before you invest a single dollar in an imaginary coin adorned with a picture of a smiling dog.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

GOBankingRates’ Crypto Guides

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

Comments / 59

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Highs And Lows#Investment#Japanese#Ibm#Adobe#Btc#Bch#Usdt#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively. DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12%...
Commodities & Futureinvezz.com

Ethereum price forecast as crypto momentum builds

Ethereum price was not left behind in the strong cryptocurrency rally. The price jumped to $3,340, where it has struggled to move above before. The coin will likely keep rising as bulls eye $3,500. The Ethereum (ETH/USD) price darted higher during the weekend as cryptocurrency prices rallied. The coin jumped...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News.

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News. In recent days, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has boosted Dogecoin (DOGE) once more, declaring that “DOGE is the people’s method to pay.” The coin’s price has risen by roughly 30% since Elon Musk’s tweet on Saturday, and Dogecoin fans (known as Shibes) are still ecstatic as both Elon Musk and Cuban promote the coin’s potential as a digital currency.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it's only been the last few years where it's been on the map of the average investor. That's likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme token with ties to the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. The token has seen remarkable development since its initiation in 2013. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers to ridicule flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Despite being a joke token, Dogecoin has surpassed expectations, grown beyond measure, especially since 2021 began.
MarketsBenzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Knockoff DogeCash Spiking Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff DogeCash (CRYPTO: DOGEC) shot up over 33% in 24 hours leading to press time early Monday. What’s Moving? DOGEC rose 33.25% over 24 hours to $0.0854. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGEC rose 41.6%. DOGEC has risen 902.7% so far this year, but is trailing DOGE...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Nearly Reaches $50,000 In Big Rebound

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, nearly reached $50,000 on Saturday afternoon in a rebound that comes after several small dips over the past few months. Bitcoin hit $49.344.88 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Satuday. As of Sunday at 5:21 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at $48,417.87. Bitcoin has seen its...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

This mix of small- and large-cap stocks can turn a healthy initial investment into a life-altering amount of money. Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing 34% of its value in a mere 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020, the index took less than 17 months to double in value following its bear-market bottom. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

More All-Time Highs in Offing for Cardano (ADA), $100 Will Take Time

Last week, Cardano became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($93 billion). Cardano only trails Bitcoin and Ethereum. The sentiment in the crypto space has been improving over the last few weeks. However, there are Cardano-specific factors that are keeping up the price momentum. ADA has gained 175 percent since touching the low of $1.06 on July 20. With this as a background, will Cardano reach $100?
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

$1,200 Stimulus Check Would Now Be Worth $8,765 If Used To Buy Bitcoin

Your $1,200 stimulus check would be worth around $8,765 today if you’d bought Bitcoin with it in April 2020. On 27 March 2020, after the U.S. Government had brought our economy to a screeching halt through lockdowns and other mandates in a turbulent and misleading overreaction to the natural spread of a virus, President Donal Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

Comments / 59

Community Policy