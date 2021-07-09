Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Has Generation Been Renewed For Season 2? Not Quite, but the Odds Are Good

By Camila Barbeito
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've quickly become obsessed with Generation, HBO Max's high-school dramedy series centered on teens discovering their sexuality and identity in a conservative California town. Featuring characters we just can't get enough of, like twins Naomi and Nathan, who kind of share a boyfriend (long story), and the fun-loving, crop-top-wearing, wise-beyond-his-years Chester, Generation's writers clearly aren't scared to push boundaries — so when are we getting season two?

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Gossip Girl: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the current iteration of Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, and the voice of Kristen Bell. The drama takes viewers back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, some nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The show explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. Though times have changed, Gossip Girl (Bell) is still watching.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Standups’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

The Standups is returning. Netfix has ordered a third season of the comedy series, composed of six half-hour episodes, for premiere later this year. The six standalone specials will feature comedians Brian Simpson, Dusty Slay, Janelle James, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor and Naomi Ekperigin. Per the synopsis: The Standups features...
TV SeriesIGN

The First New Monster of The Witcher Season 2 Has Been Revealed

The cast of The Witcher gave us a tiny, tantalizing tease of a new monster appearing in Season 2 of the Netflix show today at WitcherCon: a Leshy. During a cast panel, we saw a brief tease of the creature, which Lambert actor Paul Bullion identified as the forest-dwelling Leshy. A haunting, short tease showed off what appeared to be a long, tree branch-like clawed hand sitting on a table, though given how much of the Leshy's body is made of tree branches it's possible this was another bit of it too.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Coroner renewed for Season 4?

Coroner Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, but all eyes are on the future of the series. Will Season 4 happen? Has The CW renewed the series?. There is a little bit of confusion about Coroner Season 3 right now. The original plan was for it to premiere on The CW on Thursday, July 15 at 9/8c. Now, the schedule on The CW’s press site shows that The Outpost will return with new episodes instead.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Contrary to Rumors, the Gossip Girl Reboot Hasn't Been Renewed (but It Probably Will Be)

The Gossip Girl reboot is already the talk of the town, but did you really expect anything less? Following its premiere on HBO Max on July 8, fans have gone wild as they dissect all the little references to the original series, get to know more about the up-and-coming cast, and become enthralled with the show's interesting new twists. With just one episode, people quickly began wondering if there would be more seasons. After all, the original series went on for six seasons.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere

Watch: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2. Waiting for season two of Never Have I Ever to arrive? That was very hard on us. Thankfully, the Netflix hit is returning with new episodes in one week's time, which means we'll get answers regarding the budding love triangle between Devi Vishwakuma (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In fact, as the streaming service teased, season two will pick up where season one left off with Devi continuing "to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home."
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Loki’ Season One Finale: A Major Supervillain Has Been Revealed

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the season one finale of Loki. The season one finale of the Disney+ original series, Loki, promised to deliver and it did, with the deliverance of the Marvel supervillain Kang the Conqueror. Revealed to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the madness behind the mask has finally been unleashed, via Insider.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Loki’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

The news was revealed during the finale's mid-credits scene. Loki is the first of Marvel’s Disney+ scripted originals to score a formal renewal. The comic book powerhouse used the mid-credits scene from Loki’s season finale Wednesday to formally announce that the Tom Hiddleston starrer would be back for a second season. No additional details were included beyond the title card with the news.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world. Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Good Girls was poised for a final season renewal, but talks hit a snag over negotiations with fan favorite Manny Montana

Good Girls' recent cancelation came as a surprise because in late May the NBC crime dramedy's renewal for a shortened fifth and final season looked like a done deal, with Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta agreeing to take a pay cut, reports TVLine's Michael Ausiello. "Multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, however, maintain that the reasons behind Good Girls‘ unceremonious termination extend beyond mere dollars and cents," adds Ausiello. "According to one Good Girls insider who requested anonymity, the series’ seemingly clear path to renewal hit a major snag in mid-June when negotiations with co-star Manny Montana — who plays fan favorite gang member-turned-Beth-crushing-antihero Rio — hit a wall. At issue: Money and scheduling." Ausiello reports that Montana and Hendricks have had a strained working relationship. "Bad blood between Hendricks and Montana had been something of an open secret in Hollywood circles," says Ausiello. He adds: "Creatively speaking, a final season sans Montana was seen as a sizable, albeit not insurmountable, obstacle. But Universal Television ultimately decided to just pull the plug. The studio’s willingness to forego a fifth and final season of a show called Good Girls, due to the absence of a supporting male character, struck some as ironic. And suspicious." As one source put it: “They were looking for an excuse to cut bait."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grown-ish: Season Five? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season four, Zoey and the gang return for senior year but first, they head to Mexico for a summer getaway of fun and drama.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘iCarly’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

ICarly will be back. Midway into its freshman run, Paramount+ has renewed the hit revival series for a second season. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new iCarly series has ranked among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since its June 17 debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

iCarly - Renewed for a 2nd Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its new hit series, iCARLY, has been renewed for a second season in all markets the service is available, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Latin America and the Nordics. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new iCARLY series premiered in June on Paramount+ and quickly became one of the streaming service’s top acquisition drivers, ranking among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since the series’ debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rebel: Season Two? IMDb TV Considering Reviving Cancelled ABC Series

Rebel may have a second shot. IMDb TV is looking to possibly revive the cancelled ABC series, per Deadline. Episodes from the first season will be released on the streaming service, and if those episodes receive enough attention from viewers – a second season is possible. Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia,...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dollface - Season 2 - Jayson Blair Joins Cast

Jayson Blair has joined the cast of Kat Dennings’ Hulu comedy series “Dollface” in a recurring role. He will play Liam, a new love interest for Izzy (Esther Povitsky), who, for the “Dollface” uninitiated, is a friend and co-worker of Dennings’ main character Jules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy