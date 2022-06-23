ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best running headphones in 2022

By Lee Dunkley
 2 days ago

The best running headphones can do a whole lot more than simply play music. Of course, that’s not to understate the motivational value of having a workout playlist blasting as you push yourself through a tough run — all the headphones and earbuds on this list will help you with that, no problem.

To be a truly great pair of running headphones, though, requires more of a specific fitness focus. That can mean a canny design that will stay firmly in your ears even as you jog along, or IP-rated protection against water and sweat. Of all the headphones we’ve tested extensively, then, these are the models best suited for hitting the pavement: the best running headphones overall. Reda on to discover our pick of the best running headphones on the market right now.

Top 3 best running headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFzKr_0YzzUyrV00

Best overall: Jabra Elite Active 75t
An oldie but goodie, this set of true wireless earbuds is wonderfully light and, despite the lack of ear hooks or wingtips, they managed to maintain a secure and dependable fit in our ears during long runs. Add in good battery life, high audio quality, and full waterproofing and these will serve you well on any run. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05k74L_0YzzUyrV00

Best for iOS users: Beats Powerbeats Pro
These are pricey but use the same Apple H1 chip as the superb AirPods Pro . They have a more balanced sound signature than most Beats designs and the ear hooks keep them in place on runs or strenuous jogging. Although they're not fully waterproof, they're IPX4 rated, which means they stand up to sweat well enough. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzcH3_0YzzUyrV00

Best value: JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
You're unlikely to find a better noise-cancelling bargain than the JLab Epic Air Sport. The fit is sturdy and comfort levels are good enough to wear for long periods. The IP66 rating protects the buds against the worst of rain showers, and the Be Aware transparency mode helps to make these a perfect partner for running safely. View Deal

Special mention goes to the Shokz OpenRun (previously called AfterShokz Aeropex), which are an excellent pair of bone-conduction headphones.

Also, check out the latest sports buds for fitness fans in our full Anker Soundcore Sport X10 review .

The best running headphones you can buy right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VlSS_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

1. Jabra Elite Active 75t

The best running headphones overall

Size and weight: 0.8 x 0.7 x 0.6 inches; 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7.5 hours; 28 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: Yes

Loud, full sound Secure fit during runs EQ customization Nothing at price

Rich-sounding, compact and stylish, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds in general, but there’s a lot here that also makes them a near-perfect set of running headphones. First is the fit: it’s unusual to find a pair of true wireless buds with no wing-tips or ear hooks that manages to stay planted so securely in the ear.

Then there’s the weatherproofing, which scores an IP57 rating: enough to completely protect against dust and even full submersion in shallow water. Sweat or a spot of rain, as such, poses no threat. Battery life beats that of the AirPods Pro, too, and Jabra’s buds even offer ANC for a lower price. And check out our AirPods 3 vs Jabra Elite Active 75t showdown to see if the AirPods 3 can beat this beloved pair of wireless earbuds.

Read our full Jabra Elite Active 75t review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r6Tx_0YzzUyrV00

Beats Powerbeats Pro (Image credit: Brian Coule/Tom's Guide)

2. Beats Powerbeats Pro

The best running headphones for iPhone owners

Size and weight: 2.2 x 2.2 inches; 0.7 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 100 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: No

Lengthy battery life Well-balanced sound Comfortable, stable fit for running Bulky charging case

The Beats Powerbeats Pro might not look like it, but they take strong inspiration from Apple’s AirPods headphones. In fact they even use the same Apple H1 chip as the AirPods Pro, so shares the ability to instantly pair with iPhones. And, if you’ve updated to iOS 14 , you can instantly switch to other iOS and Mac devices you might have at home.

That’s all well and good, but how do the Powerbeats Pro handle running? Extremely well, it turns out. Those ear hooks keep each bud in place during strenuous jogs, the sound signature is suitably powerful and an IPX4 rating notes the inclusion of water resistance. It’s not fully waterproof, but the Powerbeats Pro will stand up to sweat well enough.

Read our full Powerbeats Pro review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dICau_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Shokz OpenRun

The best bone-conduction headphones

Size and weight: 1.7 x 4.3 x 5.1 inches; 0.9 ounces | Battery life (rated): 8 hours | Bluetooth range: 33 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: No

Comfortable, secure fit Good battery life Fully waterproof Satisfactory sound Fit isn't adjustable

Bone-conduction headphones are great for running as they leave your ears open to listen for potential hazards. The Shokz OpenRun, orginially called AfterShokz Aeropex, are a good example of the form as you can get right now: they're not too expensive, but are easily one of the best-sounding bone-conduction headphones around, and in our battery testing they lasted far longer than any pair of true wireless earbuds.

They also carry an enviable IP67 rating, more than enough to ensure protection against sweat and splashes, and despite the lack of adjustment they fit beautifully. You won't have to worry about these 'headphones' wriggling loose as you're out on a run, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours without fatigue.

Read our full Shokz OpenRun review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102WNi_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

4. JLab Epic Air Sport ANC

The best cheap ANC running headphones

Size and weight: 2.4 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches, 0.3 ounces | Batttery life (rated): 15 hours (ANC on); 55 hours (ANC on with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: Yes

Secure and stable fit Useful transparency mode Great battery life Unreliable battery remaining indication Poor call quality

It’s hard to find a better active noise cancelling bargain than the JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds. Sound quality is great, and battery life is excellent: we got 9.5 hours of ANC playback time from a full charge. Just don’t trust the remaining charge percentages your phone tells you.

Crucially for running, they provided a sturdy fit on our runs, and felt more comfortable to wear for longer periods than the Beats Powerbeats Pro. IP66 protection covers you for the worst of rain showers, and if you want to briefly switch away from noise cancellation to listen out for traffic, then the Be Aware transparency mode will give you that extra awareness without you needing to remove either earbud from your ears.

Read our full JLab Epic Air Sport ANC review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wrnle_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

5. Beats Fit Pro

Beats wireless earbuds with AirPods Pro performance

Size and weight: 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94 inches, 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 6 hours (ANC on); 27 hours (ANC on with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: Yes

Well-balanced sound quality Strong ANC and Transparency modes AirPods Pro features for less Comfy, secure design Android app could use more features Eartip Fit Test isn’t accurate

The Powerbeats Pro are only ranked higher than the Fit Pro because of their more secure earhook design, which is ideal for running and other sporty activities. Besides that, the Fit Pro are the more superior model in many ways. Audio is better balanced and more immersive, thanks to a new transducer and Spatial Audio support for select Apple Music songs. ANC is just as good as what the AirPods Pro offers, silencing most ambient noise in different environments. Most features tied to the H1 chip are accessible, including automatic switching, “Hey Siri” voice activation, and FindMy to help locate misplaced buds. Most importantly, the wingtips mold perfectly into the cymba for optimal fit.

Our only real complaint is that Android users don’t get to experience many of the same features as iOS users, mainly because these are tied to Apple's H1 chip.

Read our full Beats Fit Pro review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TY3Yv_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

6. JLab JBuds Air Pro

Budget sports buds with strong sound

Size and weight: 0.88 x 1.03 x 0.83 inches; 0.18 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours; 36 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: Not specified | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: No

Sturdy feel and secure fit Bass-forward sound with custom EQ Effective ambient listening mode Decent battery life Charging via USB-A port

Another entry from JLab, these JBuds Air Pro have a stable fit thanks to the gel tips that create a tight seal to keep the buds locked. They're light weight means your ears shouldn’t experience any fatigue during workouts and slippage won't ever be a problem. Battery life is entirely respectable at 9 hours and the JBuds Air Pro have a warm sound signature and will appeal to those who like there pounding running beats to be a bit more bass forward than normal.

For the price you get more than basic functions (playback, call management, digital assistance), but also advanced ones (EQ selection, listening mode activation, volume) that are cleverly assigned on both buds. Input methods consist of single, double, triple, and long taps, which all adds up to an appealing running mate for budget-conscious exercisers.

Read the full JLab JBuds Air Pro review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmT66_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

7. Jabra Elite 4 Active

Great sound and ANC for a bargain

Size and weight: 0.82 x 0.81 x 1.07 inches; 0.17 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC); 28 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling : Yes

Well-balanced sound Stellar call quality Effective ANC Jabra Sound+ app support Some discomfort when using earbud controls

What makes the Elite 4 Active the most enticing model in the Elite Active series isn’t the low price point. It’s the better ANC and call quality these buds deliver compared to the Elite 7 Active , along with the ability to match big brother’s powerful audio performance. Access to the Sound+ app opens the lane for personalized sound and other features like HearThrough, to increase environmental awareness, come in handy when running at night.

Comfort is iffy due to the impractical button design, plus the absence of some high-end features (e.g., MySound, MyControls) can be a turnoff. At the same time, these buds still get you more bang for your buck than the Elite 7 Active.

Read our full Jabra Elite 4 Active review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTXWb_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

8. Amazfit Powerbuds Pro

The best running headphones with built-in health tracking

Size and weight: 1.3 x 0.7 x 0.9 inches; 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 5.5 hours (ANC on), 9 hours (ANC off), 19 hours (with charging case and ANC on), 30 hours (with charging case and ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: No

Energetic sound Doubles as a fitness tracker Loose fit Fitness tracking not as accurate as dedicated devices

The original PowerBuds had its own smarts — namely, a built-in heartrate monitor — but the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro take health monitoring to a whole new level. This pair of lively-sounding earbuds can automatically detect when you start running or cycling, and can track your steps or distance without any outside help. Granted, they're not as accurate as one of the best fitness trackers , but how many other headphones have this much of a health focus?

The PowerBuds Pro are also a much-improved set of earbuds in general. While still fairly affordable they've gained some effective active noise cancellation, and you can switch to ambient Thru mode if you want to listen out for traffic when out on a run. As long as you don't mind a looser fit, these could serve well as both your running and everyday earbuds.

Read our full Amazfit PowerBuds Pro review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRThy_0YzzUyrV00

Bose Sport Earbuds (Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

9. Bose Sport Earbuds

The best Bose running headphones

Size and weight: 0.7 x 1 x 0.8 inches; 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 5 hours, 15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Nosie canceling: No

Bright, balanced sound Secure, personalized fit Battery life low compared to rivals No EQ or Transparency Mode

If you’re at all familiar with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds , you might have an idea of what makes these Sport Earbuds so good. This pair don’t have the same ANC functionality but adopts a similar winged design that keeps the Sport Earbuds locked securely in your ear canal, no matter how vigorous your running style.

They're also smaller and lighter than the QuietComfort Earbuds, while the detailed sound impresses during exercise and resting alike. IPX4 water resistance adds to the list of fitness-friendly features, and the 5 hours of battery life should be good for almost any exercise session even if it’s well short of buds like the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC.

Read our full Bose Sport Earbuds review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4blI_0YzzUyrV00

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

10. Jabra Elite 7 Active

Feature-laden running headphones with waterproof protection

Size and weight: 1.58 x 0.64 x 2.74 inches; 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours (ANC on); 35 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet | Water resistant: Yes | Noise canceling: Yes

Powerful sound Customizable ANC Long battery life Underwhelming noise reduction Strong bass could be too much for some

Jabra’s line of sporty wireless earbuds never disappoints, and its latest creation are a welcome addition to the series. The Elite 7 Active have a variety of settings that let you personalize these buds to your liking. If it isn’t adjusting the ANC levels to control how much noise you want to block out or let in, it’s the MySound feature that automatically tailors sound to your ear or creates your own sound profile by manually adjusting the EQ’s frequency levels. An IP57 rating means these buds come waterproof, sweatproof, and “workout-proof,” whatever that means. It’s also great to see a pair of workout buds that can last up to 9 hours with ANC on, some of the longest in the category.

Our testing has shown that the Elite 7 Active’s noise cancellation isn’t as powerful as other models, nor is the Eartip Fit Test as accurate as the Apple/Beats version. Nonetheless, the true value of these earbuds is their customization.

Read our full Jabra Elite 7 Active review .

How to choose the best running headphones for you

You might prefer an earbud design that hooks over your ear, or sits entirely within your ear. For running, we generally found there’s not much inherent difference between the two styles in terms of stability, though if you wear glasses the addition of an ear hook might mean its gets in the way of your specs.

More: I tried this $11 AirPods accessory — and it fixes the biggest problem

Even if you’re averse to running in the rain, we’d strongly recommend a pair of running headphones with come certified water resistance to protect against sweat. An IP rating of IPX7 denotes full waterproofing, while IPX4 represents basic moisture resistance; consider what you’ll need and what the risks are of your headphones getting seriously wet.

A lot of the best running headphones feature ANC, but this isn’t necessary for running. In fact you may want to turn if off for better situational awareness near traffic and pedestrians — it will depend on how much you want the absolute best sound quality when exercising. ANC lets you focus on your entertainment but may need to be paused occasionally for safety.

How we test the best running headphones

Like any kind of headphones, we test running headphones by listening to a wide range of music genres — including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and electronic — and will use them for at least one 2-hour session over the course of a week. This lets us both give a fair appraisal of how they sound, and how comfortable they are when worn for long periods.

Find out what we listen for during our testing process and how to get the best headphone sound for you .

For running headphones specifically, we’ll take them out for a few runs to see how they hold up when exercising. This includes judging how well they stay in place, as especially with small earbuds, a seemingly stable fit when relaxing can easily come undone once you're out for a running or working out at the gym.

Once all our testing is complete, we rate running headphones on a five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). The very best running headphones are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

Get fit with Tom's Guide
Best sports watches | Best adjustable dumbbells | Best exercise bikes | Best treadmills | Best resistance bands | Best home gym equipment | Best Garmin watch | Best Fitbit | Best yoga mats | Best workout apps | Best running apps

How to train for a half marathon | The best 10-minute ab workout | How to lose belly fat | Best arm workouts with dumbbells

ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

