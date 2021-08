It seems like the market for true wireless earbuds becomes more and more crowded each week, with products like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 and Nothing Ear 1s being two of the latest contenders to jump into the already-burgeoning field. And while the Jabra Elite 65t are beginning to show their age in comparison and are by no means top of the field, they’re still a great pair of earbuds with enjoyable sound and a customizable fit, not to mention a two-year warranty that covers any potential damage they may sustain from prolonged exposure to sweat or dust. Normally $80, you can pick up the copper-black model at Best Buy for $50, slightly more than their best price. Read our review.