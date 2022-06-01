ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune’s sell-out Chanel dupe sandals are back in stock, but are they worth the hype?

The fateful combination of being an editor on a shopping section and being easily influenced by fashion trends is bad news for my bank balance. Zara welly boots taking Instagram by storm? In my basket. Blush is the new bronzer ? Sign me up.

So when Dune’s dupe of the coveted Chanel dad sandals returned for spring/summer 2021, I was ready to invest.

Regrettably, the more popular something is, the stronger my desire is to snap it up, and boy do these high street lockstockk sandals fit the bill. They initially launched in May 2020 and sold out within a week, before being restocked (with an 800-strong waitlist of eager shoppers) and selling out once more.

Last year’s dad sandal trend was born thanks to Chanel’s pricey pair, which will set you back an eye-watering £2,500, so when Dune’s £110 alternative came onto the scene, it was no surprise that every influencer started donning them.

While they were out of stock last year, some eBay sellers were flogging pairs for double the price as shoppers were desperate to get their hands on the designer dupes.

As flat footwear continues to dominate catwalk trends this year (thank god, as we’re not ready to return to heels yet), the ugly sandal is here to stay, and the high street brand’s offering is back with three new colourways.

My impulsive shopping habit means that I managed to snap up a pair to put to the test, but they are selling out fast, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to rock them too. Read on for my review of the Dune sandals that everyone is talking about.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Dune London lockstockk double strap flat sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P865_0YzrDlEz00

Buy now £95, Dunelondon.com

At first, I had to question whether I could justify spending just over £100 on a pair of sandals, as I wouldn’t usually consider them an investment shoe, like a pair of boots or heels, for example.

But the main selling point for this pair is they go with quite literally anything: leather-look leggings; a white tee and a blazer; a floaty midi dress; jeans – you name it.

But to get my money’s worth, I was planning on wearing these all summer, so they had to be comfy. Other high street brands, including M&S have already created even cheaper Chanel dupes (£39.50, Marksandspencer.com ), but I always find that spending that bit extra on shoes makes a huge difference when it comes to comfort, and that was true of this Dune pair.

The real leather sandals feel comfortable and cushioned, but also sturdy and long-wearing. Ideal to dress up or down, I’ll be wearing these on summer pub crawls and warm Sunday strolls alike.

The quilted leather isn’t too shiny or plastic looking – an effect you can get with cheaper pairs – and the gold hardware feels high quality too.

As I have wide feet, I always appreciate an adjustable element to a shoe, as you can really tailor the fit. The Velcro straps at the back of the sandal help you do just that, but I’d say the fit is quite generous, so size down if you’re between sizes. The chunky nature of this sandal surprisingly makes your feet look smaller, in the same way that chunky trainers make your legs look slimmer. If you’ve got large feet and were unsure as to whether you can pull these off, you’ll be surprised.

I went for the classic black colourway for versatility, but there are three other options to choose from. I’ve got my eye on the neutral tweed design (£95, Dunelondon.com ) that would add a smart touch to a casual fit, the colourful fabric style (£95, Dunelondon.com ) that will pair well with an all-white ensemble, and the quilted brown colourway (£95, Dunelondon.com ) that will compliment most things in my wardrobe.

Buy now £95.00, Dunelondon.com

For more fashion dupes read our review of the M&S slingbacks that look just like Chanel’s £700 pair

