How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you get a sense of where your own salary falls. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or "average" income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure "average" income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $88,607 but the median is just $62,843.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $111,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $96,000 in the state, above the national average income of $91,547.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.

Alabama

Average household income: $71,964

Median household income: $52,035

Alaska

Average household income: $98,811

Median household income: $77,790

Arizona

Average household income: $84,380

Median household income: $61,529

Arkansas

Average household income: $69,357

Median household income: $49,475

California

Average household income: $111,622

Median household income: $78,672

Colorado

Average household income: $100,933

Median household income: $75,231

Connecticut

Average household income: $115,337

Median household income: $79,855

Delaware

Average household income: $92,308

Median household income: $69,110

Florida

Average household income: $83,104

Median household income: $57,703

Georgia

Average household income: $85,691

Median household income: $61,224

Hawaii

Average household income: $107,348

Median household income: $83,173

Idaho

Average household income: $77,399

Median household income: $58,915

Illinois

Average household income: $95,115

Median household income: $68,428

Indiana

Average household income: $76,984

Median household income: $58,235

Iowa

Average household income: $80,316

Median household income: $61,836

Kansas

Average household income: $82,103

Median household income: $61,091

Kentucky

Average household income: $72,318

Median household income: $52,238

Louisiana

Average household income: $73,759

Median household income: $50,800

Maine

Average household income: $78,301

Median household income: $59,489

Maryland

Average household income: $114,236

Median household income: $87,063

Massachusetts

Average household income: $115,964

Median household income: $84,385

Michigan

Average household income: $80,803

Median household income: $59,234

Minnesota

Average household income: $96,814

Median household income: $73,382

Mississippi

Average household income: $65,156

Median household income: $46,511

Missouri

Average household income: $78,194

Median household income: $57,290

Montana

Average household income: $76,834

Median household income: $56,539

Nebraska

Average household income: $82,306

Median household income: $63,015

Nevada

Average household income: $84,350

Median household income: $62,043

New Hampshire

Average household income: $101,292

Median household income: $77,923

New Jersey

Average household income: $117,868

Median household income: $85,245

New Mexico

Average household income: $70,241

Median household income: $51,243

New York

Average household income: $105,304

Median household income: $71,117

North Carolina

Average household income: $79,620

Median household income: $56,642

North Dakota

Average household income: $85,506

Median household income: $65,315

Ohio

Average household income: $78,797

Median household income: $58,116

Oklahoma

Average household income: $74,195

Median household income: $53,840

Oregon

Average household income: $88,137

Median household income: $65,667

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $87,262

Median household income: $63,627

Rhode Island

Average household income: $92,427

Median household income: $70,305

South Carolina

Average household income: $76,390

Median household income: $54,864

South Dakota

Average household income: $77,932

Median household income: $59,896

Tennessee

Average household income: $76,937

Median household income: $54,833

Texas

Average household income: $89,506

Median household income: $63,826

Utah

Average household income: $94,452

Median household income: $74,197

Vermont

Average household income: $83,767

Median household income: $63,477

Virginia

Average household income: $106,023

Median household income: $76,398

Washington

Average household income: $103,669

Median household income: $77,006

West Virginia

Average household income: $65,332

Median household income: $48,037

Wisconsin

Average household income: $82,757

Median household income: $63,293

Wyoming

Average household income: $83,583

Median household income: $65,304

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of June 22, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?