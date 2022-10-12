ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale For $37

By Bella Gerard and Valeriya Chupinina
 1 day ago
There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy , but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of coin, I check out the reviews on more affordable pieces, which is how I ended up deciding to write this Amazon Zesica dress review in the first place.

The stock image of the dress on Amazon caught my eye, but it didn’t totally win me over. It wasn’t until I saw photos of reviewers looking so boho-chic that I knew I had to order it. Then, I ordered multiple other colors. Don’t judge me! Reading Amazon reviews are definitely key when making a purchase from a brand you aren’t familiar with, and if you can get past the unnecessarily long product name and often low-quality product images, you can often find some serious gems.

That’s what happened when I stumbled upon the (long name alert) ZESICA Women’s Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Floral Print Ruffle Swing A Line Beach Mini Dress while in search of a low-key-but-still-cute everyday spring wrap dress. I noticed it had a 4-star rating and around 1,700 reviews, so after browsing some customer photos, I decided to place an order. The dress in question comes in sizes S-XXL, and I purchased a Large after reading reviews. Now, I know a Medium might’ve been the better pick, but because I was looking for a laid-back fit, I don’t mind a little extra flow.

Zesica Wrap Dress

Buy: Zesica Wrap Dress From $36.99

This dress comes in 14 patterns, all of which give me major Mamma Mia vibes in all the right ways. I selected Green as my first pick, and after it arrived, it wasn’t long before I ordered the Red version, too. Did it feel like a high-quality, $100 garment? No, of course not, although the quality was pretty darn good. Did it look like a super-cute dress, perfect for a day of spring fun? Absolutely. I took a few photos (OK, a lot of photos) showing off my new ‘fit and received tons of compliments and questions about where the dress was from. I was honestly psyched to tell my friends I got it on Amazon; it felt like a major shopping flex to have found such a diamond in the rough.

After ordering two color ways in this dress, I was delighted to find that it also comes in a maxi style . YUP. Believe me, I screamed when I saw it. Of course, I then ordered two more dresses, another Red and a print called Tangerine, and with that I closed my computer and decided I absolutely needed to stop shopping. The shorter version and the longer style runs around $37, and they’re seriously worth every penny.

Zesica Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress

Buy: Zesica Maxi Wrap Dress From $37

While I certainly don’t need any more spring dresses, I admit I’ve been eyeing a few other ZESICA silhouettes since my original purchases, and if you convince me, I may just place yet another order. Did I mention all these pieces are available via Amazon Prime ? I love the instant gratification of a Monday morning shopping binge and a Wednesday afternoon unboxing! To score these deals and more, make sure you’re signed up as a Amazon Prime member .

With that, I highly encourage anyone in need of a spring wardrobe upgrade to impulse-buy a ZESICA dress or two. Shipping is fast, returns are easy and there are so many colors and patterns to choose from! I could wax poetic on my Amazon dress love affair, but the moral of the story here is this: Don’t judge a book by its cover, always read the Amazon reviews and you can never have too many sundresses.

