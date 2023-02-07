It’s a question even the most fastidious awards watcher might have trouble answering off the top of their head: Who won the Oscars last year? While Best Picture winners are often impossible to forget, keeping track of who took home Academy Awards in the below-the-line categories often requires a little more work. Here’s who won at the ceremony last year — and a preview of the 2023 Oscars as well.

Who won the Oscars last year?

The 94th Oscars took place on March 27, 2022, a relative return to normal after the 2021 ceremony was directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. While the list of 2022 Oscar winners (seen below) represents the academy’s take on the best of 2021 in film, the ceremony won’t be remembered for those who took home Academy Awards. Instead, it will live in infamy as the show when Will Smith , who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock after Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith , Will Smith’s longtime spouse. In the aftermath of the shocking moment, Smith resigned from the academy and was later barred from attending academy events for a period of 10 years. With that aside, here is who won the Oscars last year.

Best Picture

“CODA”

Best Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actor

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Original Screenplay

“Belfast”

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA”

Animated Feature

“Encanto”

Production Design

“Dune”

Costume Design

“Cruella”

Cinematography

“Dune”

Editing

“Dune”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Sound

“Dune”

Visual Effects

“Dune”

Score

“Dune”

Song

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Documentary Feature

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

International Feature

“Drive My Car,” Japan

Animated Short

“The Windshield Wiper”

Documentary Short

“The Queen of Basketball”

Live-Action Short

“The Long Goodbye”

Who is nominated for the Oscars this year?

The 95th Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Nominees for the 2023 Oscars include “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (11 nominations), “The Banshees of Inishirin” (nine nominations), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (nine nominations), “Elvis” (eight nominations), and “The Fabelmans” (seven nominations). The full list of 2023 Oscar nominees is as follows.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TAR”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees on Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warner Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees on Inisherin” Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“TAR” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Written by Ruben Ostlund

Best Cinematography

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Darius Khondji, “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “TAR”

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Shirley Kurata. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jenny Beavan “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Monika Willi, “TAR”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, “The Batman”

Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti, “Elvis”

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, “The Whale”

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Horwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Production Design, Christian M. Goldbeck; Ser Decoration, Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Production Design, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” Production Design, Florencia Martin; Set Decoration, Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” Production Design, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration, Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” Production Design, Rick Carter; Set Decoration, Karen O’Hara

Best Sound

Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson, “The Batman”

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, “Elvis”

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Visual Effects

Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick, “Black Panther: Wakanda Firever”

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best International Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany

“Argentina: 1985” Argentina

“Close” Belgium

“EO” Poland

“The Quiet Girl” Ireland

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Under and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Carolina Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins

Best Animated Short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Cactano

“My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fishman

“A House Made of Splinters” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

“Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” Evgeniaq Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live-Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

“Night Ride” Erik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions