THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Amanda Show'

The sketch comedy show " The Amanda Show " ran for three seasons from 1999 to 2002.

It starred Amanda Bynes, who was just 13 when the show began. She turns 36 on April 3.

In March, a judge ruled that she can be released from a nine-year conservatorship .

From 1999 to 2002, Amanda Bynes had her own sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon.

If you grew up in the '90s you likely remember the super-catchy intro to " The Amanda Show ."

The show started as a spin-off from the widely popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy "All That" with rising teen comedian and actress and " All That " star Amanda Bynes at the helm. Former viewers will remember zany sketches such as "Blockblister," "So You Want to Win Five Dollars?" and "Judge Trudy."

The show ran for three seasons from 1999 to 2002. In addition to propelling Bynes' career, it also helped launch the careers of other actors including Josh Peck, Drake Bell, and Taran Killam.

Ahead of Bynes' 36th birthday on April 3, we tracked down what she and the rest of the cast of "The Amanda Show" are up to today.

Bynes played recurring characters including Penelope Taynt, Judge Trudy, and Blini Blokey.

Amanda Bynes was just 13 when Nickelodeon gave her her own show. In addition to being the show's host, Bynes starred in basically every skit throughout its three seasons.

Bynes, who is long retired from acting, recently filed to end a conservatorship she's been under since 2013. A judge just ruled it can officially end.

Bynes' last role was as Marianne in the 2010 film " Easy A ." That year, she announced her retirement from acting, writing, "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem."

Between 2012 and 2013 Bynes was arrested three times, including on suspicion of driving under the influence and of possession of marijuana. The charges were ultimately dropped in each case.

In a 2018 interview with Paper , Bynes opened up to editor Abby Schreiber about her problems with substance abuse. She denied having mental health issues — as many tabloids had speculated at the time — and instead said the mixture of drugs she'd been taking "really messed up my brain."

"I isolated a lot," Bynes told Schreiber. "I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

Bynes went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2019. In February 2020, she announced her engagement to student Paul Michael and, although they broke up briefly, Michael has since shared selfies of them together on Instagram and they have been spotted together in LA.

Since 2013, she has been under a conservatorship, which is controlled by her mother, Lynn Organ. It was created following her arrests and her being placed on a psychiatric hold , and it gave Organ legal control of her medical and financial decisions.

In February 2021, Bynes filed to end the conservatorship and a judge ruled in March that it would officially end.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said, in part, in a statement shared with People . "I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Josh Peck starred as a main cast member for the second and third seasons of "The Amanda Show."

Peck replaced season one cast member Raquel Lee for the show's final two seasons. Peck played various recurring characters, including one of the two dancing lobsters and Paulie, an assistant to the Italian mafia boss Tony Pajama's (Drake Bell).

Peck now stars in "How I Met Your Father" and has a huge following on TikTok.

After " The Amanda Show " ended, the show's creator Dan Schneider created a new sitcom, " Drake and Josh ," starring Peck and fellow cast members Drake Bell and Nancy Sullivan.

The success of "Drake and Josh" led to Peck's involvement with numerous TV shows and films including "Red Dawn," the "Ice Age" series, "Grandfathered," and the sci-fi movie "Doors."

He's now on Hulu's " How I Met Your Father, " in which he plays the love interest of the star, Hilary Duff .

He's also had success on social media since his Nickelodeon days: He grew popular on the now-defunct social media app Vine and later moved to making YouTube videos. He's now pivoted to TikTok, where he has 7.6 million followers .

In March, Peck spoke to Insider's Olivia Singh while promoting his new memoir, " Happy People Are Annoying ," about his career, family life, and dealing with his insecurities. He revealed he'd struggled with addictions for four years in the mid-2000s.

"I don't think a lot of people know that about me," Peck said. "And I'm glad there weren't camera phones in the early aughts."

After Bynes filed to end her conservatorship earlier this year, he shared words of support as he spoke with Insider .

"My only thoughts are that over the last few years, Amanda and I have stayed friends and we see each other here and there and I'm just such a fan of hers," he said.

Peck is now married with a son.

Drake Bell was Amanda Bynes' partner in crime through all three seasons of the show.

Before he was the guitar-playing teen heartthrob co-star of " Drake and Josh ," Bell was known for playing goofy characters like mobster Tony Pajamas, Eenis the hillbilly, and the surf rocker "Totally Kyle."

Bell started as an original member on the show and stayed on board for all three of its seasons.

Bell continued to act and has also released five albums. Last year, he was sentenced to two years' probation on child endangerment charges.

Bell rose to peak fame from 2004 to 2007 while starring with " The Amanda Show " alumni Josh Peck and Nancy Sullivan on " Drake and Josh ."

Bell used "Drake and Josh" as a launchpad to start a successful music and acting career. In the years since, he's appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows and released five albums.

Bell made headlines in 2018 after complaining that his former co-star Peck didn't invite him to his wedding . Fans were shocked to find out that their favorite on-screen brothers weren't as friendly in real life as they'd thought — yet, months later, they were pictured hugging at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017.

"People assumed that we were still sharing a bedroom in the attic, a decade later," Peck told Insider in March ."I would've been happy to have died with that secret that we weren't the closest. Unfortunately, the world had different plans."

In August 2020, Bell was accused of physical and verbal abuse by an ex-girlfriend; he denied the claims.

In 2021, he was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment . The charges stemmed from accusations made by a teenage girl who said Bell began "grooming" her when she was 12 and sent her sexually explicit messages starting when she was 15. When she attended one of his concerts in 2017, she said she experienced "serious physical harm," according to court records, Cleveland.com reported.

"I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Bell said before his sentencing, the Associated Press reported. "I'm sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention."

Bell is married with a son.

Before Taran Killam got his big break, he was a side character on "The Amanda Show."

There were many supporting cast members who played recurring side characters on the show but arguably the most famous is Taran Killam. Most notably, he starred as Spalding in the "Dawson's Creek" spoof, "Moody's Point."

Killam has gone on to star in TV shows like "SNL," "How I Met Your Mother," and "American Crime Story."

Although he held one of more minor roles on the show, Killam has gone on to become one of the most successful members of " The Amanda Show " cast.

He appeared as recurring characters in shows like " MADtv ," " How I Met Your Mother ," and " Scrubs ," before getting cast as a member of " SNL " in 2010. Since his departure from the show in 2016, he has appeared in TV series including "Single Parents," "Gaslight," and the children's cartoon "Nature Cat."

Last year, he appeared in " Impeachment: American Crime Story ," which focused on Bill Clinton's impeachment. Killam played Steve Jones, the husband of Clinton accuser Paula Jones.

Killam married actress Cobie Smulders in 2012 and they have two daughters.

Raquel Lee was a main cast member for the first season of "The Amanda Show."

Raquel Lee starred in the popular segment "The Girl's Room" and as herself in various sketches throughout the show's first season.

Lee has appeared as minor characters in various TV shows and movies since her days on "The Amanda Show."

Lee left " The Amanda Show " in 2000 and then voiced the character Nubia Gross on the Disney animated series " The Proud Family " from 2001 to 2005. She returned to the role in 2022 for a revival of the series, " The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ."

After guest-starring on a number of TV shows or in one-season shows, Lee landed a gig playing Charmagne on "Real Husbands of Hollywood," Kevin Hart's satirical take on the "Real Housewives" franchise, from 2013 to 2016. In 2017, she appeared in the 420 stoner flick "Grow House," and in 2019, she appeared in an episode of the FX series "Snowfall."

She is married with two children.

Nancy Sullivan played one of the two adult characters on the show.

Sullivan could often be seen as the mom of one of Bynes' or Bell's characters or as a distraught customer trying to return a VHS to Blockblister.

Sullivan starred as Drake and Josh's mom and had minor acting and voice acting gigs.

Sullivan's biggest role was as Audrey Parker-Nichols, the mother of Drake and Josh on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom.

She last acted in 2017 as the voice of Watermelon Woman in the animated film "Barbie Dreamtopia." Other notable performances include voicing Serafie in the World of Final Fantasy video game and as a university dean in the 2016 thriller "Unwanted Guest."

John Kassir was the other main adult on the show.

Kassir played notable characters like Gnocchi Blokey, owner of Blockblister, Principle Thorn, and Carl Klutz.

Kassir has done prominent work as a voice actor but is still best known for being the voice of the crypt keeper in HBO's "Tales From the Crypt."

If you're a fan of cartoons and/or video games, there's a good chance you're familiar with Kassir's voice, which has appeared in over 200 animated movies, video games, and cartoons.

Prominent recent performances include video games like Halo 5, Hearthstone, and Final Fantasy XV, and TV shows/films including "Robot Chicken," "New Looney Tunes," and "The Secret Life of Pets."

Despite his voice acting accolades, true fans most likely remember him as the voice of the Crypt Keeper from HBO's "Tales From the Crypt."