ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diet

By Danielle Broder, Dietetic Intern and Jennifer Fox, RD, CDN, CDCES
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQ9EZ_0YyLwwK200

What is a plant-based diet?

A plant-based diet focuses on whole, minimally processed plant-based foods. It involves limiting animal products and making fruits, vegetables, and plant proteins the star of your plate. It emphasizes nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans and limits foods like meat, dairy, and eggs.

Why eat a plant-based diet?

Eating a plant-based diet is associated with many health benefits. Plant-based foods are rich in fiber and antioxidants, free of cholesterol, and low in calories and saturated fat. Eating a variety of these foods provides the essential nutrients your body needs to achieve good health and prevent chronic illness. If eliminating animal products, fortified foods or supplements may be required to ensure adequate nutrient intake particularly of Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, calcium, iron, Omega-3, and zinc.

Research shows that eating a whole-foods, plant-based diet can lower the risk of developing conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. It can also reduce inflammation, assist in losing weight or maintaining a lower body mass index, and support the immune system, which is of particular concern these days given the COVID-19 pandemic. Plant-based diets also leave a lighter environmental footprint as they require less fuel, land, and water to produce.

They also improve animal welfare and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to climate change.

How to start eating a plant-based diet

Want to transition to a plant-based diet but not sure where to begin? The change will be both beneficial and enjoyable by following these tips one step at a time:

1. Substitute plants for animal products. If your meal typically centers around meat with starch and vegetable on the side, try replacing the meat with a plant-based protein such as beans, lentils, extra-firm tofu, or tempeh.

2. If you’re not ready to go all-in, start with one meatless day a week, or even just one meatless meal a week can still yield benefits. Experiment with a tofu scramble for breakfast, grilled Portobello mushroom burgers for lunch, or a roasted cauliflower steak for dinner. Top it off with a frozen banana blended with almond milk for dessert.

3. It’s ok to stick to familiar flavors and cooking techniques rather than completely changing the way you prepare your meals. You can often still use the same recipes, seasonings, and sauces you once used, with some small swaps. Love taco night? Swap the ground beef for tofu crumbles, using the same seasonings.

Going plant-based is not just a fad diet but a sustainable way of life that can improve your health and the health of the planet.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice
Daily Voice

243K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

74M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Eating Meat#Animal Products#Processed Meat#Calories
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

How To Make Plant-Based Bone Broth

Are you a proponent of bone broth? Are you a vegetarian or vegan who is now missing out on the nourishing, highly beneficial product? You may have to fret no longer. As HuffPost notes, a "plant-based bone broth" can easily be made with many ingredients you might already have on-hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The best vegetables for your health, according to nutritionists

It pays to love your veggies. Especially when you’re loading up on some of the healthiest in the vegetable kingdom. Read on for a list of nutritionist-approved go-to veggies to support good health. 1. Shiitake mushrooms. "Shiitake mushrooms are not only a low-calorie vegetable but have been shown to...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Taste Of Home

12 Plant-Based Pastas for Healthier Weeknight Dinners

Whether you're craving more protein, fewer carbs or tons of veggies, these pasta alternatives are both healthy and tasty. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

A plant-based diet with better quality might lower mortality risk in Chinese older adults

A plant-based dietary pattern is usually defined as a diet rich in plant-based foods and low level of animal-based foods, and has received accumulating attention for its potential health and environmental benefits. However, not all plant-based foods are necessarily beneficial to health, and most prior studies focused only on the western population, while there is limited evidence for the East Asian population with a tradition of plant-based diet.
CHINA
Mashed

Why Daphne Oz Never Peppers Meat Before Cooking It

Whether it's chicken, beef, or pork, cooking meat is no easy task. It requires a little more finesse and attention than, say, boiling a pot of pasta or steaming broccoli. You not only have to make sure it's cooked to a temperature that's safe to eat, but you also have to prepare it in a way that leaves it flavorful and juicy. There are few things worse than a dried-out chicken breast or a bland steak with the texture of leather.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Amazon Fresh Just Jumped On The Plant-Based Bandwagon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. So, it turns out you really can order just about anything on Amazon. Adding to the mega-corps' growing list of private label options — vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians can now select from the house "Fresh" brand for their plant-based food needs (per Food Dive). It's worth noting, however, that plant-based and vegan can be different. This food line launch includes the introduction of 15 new products in addition to adding to its growing Fresh brand lineup.
INTERNET
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing NJ Man

NJ State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Hunterdon County man. Steven Reside, 38, of East Amwell, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, leaving his home in a 2011 silver Ford Focus with New Jersey license plate: M97LKA, state police said. He was last seen...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy